Watch
CommunitySpirit of Acadiana

Actions

Spirit of Acadiana: Wildcat Brothers Distillery

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:32 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 23:32:21-04

One was a lawyer, the other a marketing specialist. These two men never forgot a bond they established as fraternity brothers years ago.

In this Spirit of Acadiana, learn how these guys have reunited in a very "spirited" world.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.