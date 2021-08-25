Spirit of Acadiana: Wildcat Brothers Distillery

One was a lawyer, the other a marketing specialist. These two men never forgot a bond they established as fraternity brothers years ago.

In this Spirit of Acadiana, learn how these guys have reunited in a very "spirited" world.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel