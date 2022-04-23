Watch
CommunityFestival International

Actions

Festival International de Louisiane

Festival International Crowd.png
Posted at 11:45 AM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 12:47:09-04

Celebrate 36 years of Festival International de Louisiane, April 27 - May 01, 2022.

Our cultural celebration is known around the globe for its bold and diverse music, food, art & unforgettable experiences.

Festival International is the largest international music and arts festival in the United States!

The 5-day festival transforms Lafayette, Louisiana into a colorful entertainment mecca with multiple stages throughout downtown.

The full rundown of this years' line up and how to volunteer can be found HERE.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.