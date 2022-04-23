Celebrate 36 years of Festival International de Louisiane, April 27 - May 01, 2022.

Our cultural celebration is known around the globe for its bold and diverse music, food, art & unforgettable experiences.

Festival International is the largest international music and arts festival in the United States!

The 5-day festival transforms Lafayette, Louisiana into a colorful entertainment mecca with multiple stages throughout downtown.

The full rundown of this years' line up and how to volunteer can be found HERE.

