St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating burglary suspect

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in locating a person of interest involved in a burglary in the Opelousas area.

On July 23, 2021, deputies responded to the Last Call Lounge located on the 1000 block of Hwy. 357 in the Opelousas area for a burglary.

The owner stated that when she returned to her lounge to clean, she noticed she was burglarized, according to a St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Investigators noted that cash and alcohol were stolen, the video security cameras were unplugged, and the back door was kicked in. Key evidence at the scene along with a witness in the area at the time of the burglary identified Jakob Chenier of 219 Holly Road Church Point as a person of interest.

Investigators were unable to locate Chenier, if you know his whereabouts, call St. Landry Crime Stoppers.

Download the P3 app and tap the app on your mobile device to "Say it Here" and submit an anonymous tip.

