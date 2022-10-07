Cool Schools: Our Lady Of Peace

Today's Cool School is Our Mother of Peace in Church Point.
In honor of the feast day for St. Francis of Assisi, the blessing of the pets was held at the school. Students were able to bring their dogs, cats, gerbils, birds, and even horses to have them blessed by Father Brian Harrington at the school. What a fun day, and I'm sure the pets all had fun following their owners for an interesting day at school!
Out Lady of Peace Blessing of the Pets
olp1.jpg
Blessing of the Pets
Our Lady of Peace
olp2.jpg
Blessing of the Pets
Our Lady of Peace
olp12.jpg
Blessing of the Pets
Our Lady of Peace
olp11.jpg
Blessing of the Pets
Our Lady of Peace
olp10.jpg
Blessing of the Pets
Our Lady of Peace
olp3.jpg
Blessing of the Pets
Our Lady of Peace
olp4.jpg
Blessing of the Pets
Our Lady of Peace
olp7.jpg
Blessing of the Pets
Our Lady of Peace
olp6.jpg
Blessing of the Pets
Our Lady of Peace
olp5.jpg
Blessing of the Pets
Our Lady of Peace
olp9.jpg
Blessing of the Pets
Our Lady of Peace
olp8.jpg
Blessing of the Pets
Our Lady of Peace
