Cool Schools: Our Lady Of Peace

Today's Cool School is Our Mother of Peace in Church Point.

In honor of the feast day for St. Francis of Assisi, the blessing of the pets was held at the school. Students were able to bring their dogs, cats, gerbils, birds, and even horses to have them blessed by Father Brian Harrington at the school. What a fun day, and I'm sure the pets all had fun following their owners for an interesting day at school!

