Cash Advance Loans Online. 1F Cash Advance Loans For Bad Credit With Guaranteed Approval

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

In this article, we're going to talk about 1F Cash Advance – a connecting service that offers fair financial products with a guaranteed loan decision and almost instant money funding. Looking ahead, we want to note that the company can be a great solution for people with credit difficulties who are tired of being turned down for traditional loans. However, the company comes with some nuances that you need to be warned about before applying. So, let's take a closer look.

Getting a cash advance online can save your day if you face emergency expenses and every minute matters. But with the variety of direct lenders and apps on the market, it can be tough to make the right choice. For such cases, connecting services were created to protect people with a lack of knowledge in finances from scammers and help them get an offer with favorable terms.

1F Cash Advance Overview: Best Cash Advance Loans Online

Although it started as an online marketplace, the company has developed and grown. It operates in 24 states and has 44 offline stores across the country. It can simply link you with a trusted service provider that is authorized to operate in your area. The range of financial services it provides is quite impressive. Here you can find both short-term cash advances, such as emergency payday loans , and long-term financial solutions, for example, installment loans for bad credit.

1F Cash Advance was launched in 2019 as an online platform that is committed to tiding people over and bridging the gap until payday. As the COVID-19 consequences have affected many people throughout the US, the company started to help customers whose financial well-being was at risk. This way, the service started to gain popularity and became well-known with customers who experienced financial difficulties due to job losses or income fluctuations.

Since then, 1F Cash Advance has proved itself as a reliable connecting platform that works with trusted service providers. If you're looking for a customer-oriented borrowing experience, 1F Cash Advance knows how to fulfill your requirements. The company takes care of its clients and is aimed at helping them find safe and fast financial products that will work for their particular situations.

Pros & Cons of Working with 1F Cash Advance

All borrowers are different and have their specific needs. Therefore, there's no lender that can fit everyone. Here are some pros and cons of 1F Cash Advance. Knowing them will help you understand whether the company meets your needs.

Pros:

Loan processing in minutes;

Outstanding customer service;

Your monthly income can be as little as $1,000;

Variety of cash advance loans online;

Bad credit can be accepted;

No marketing emails and calls;

Money funding by the end of the next business day.

Cons:

1F Cash Advance just links you with a lender. It doesn't make loan decisions;

Some loan offers may come with a high interest rate;

Limited loan terms and sizes;

The company provides cash advances that don't build or fix your credit.

Why Should You Trust 1F Cash Advance?

1F Cash Advance is a trusted service. It is popular with bad credit borrowers and those who have an emergency situation that requires quick action. Here are the reasons why the company is considered reliable.

Years of Experience in The Industry

1F Cash Advance started operations in 2019 and has provided support to thousands of people who found themselves in a difficult financial situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, the company managed to gather a large base of reliable lenders and not only stay afloat but also grow.

Customer Reviews

The company has pages with the most trusted customer review services, such as Trustpilot , Better Business Bureau , Best Company , and Sitejabber . And what is more, it demonstrates a high level of consumer confidence in each of them. 1F Cash Advance has a Trustpilot rating of 4.3 out of 5, a BBB rating of 4.7 out of 5, a Best Company rating of 4.6 out of 5, and a Sitejabber rating of 4.73 out of 5.

Qualified Stuff

The company brings together skilled workers who share their goals. They will always help you decide on a product and take an excursion into the world of finance to ensure your borrowing decision will be informed and based on facts and knowledge.

1F Cash Finance Team:

Latoria Williams , the company's CEO with over 10 years of experience in the lending industry. She's an experienced loan officer and administrative manager who started the rebranding process and brought new life into 1F Cash Advance. Latoria serves her mission to educate people on how to manage their finances efficiently. She believes that having basic knowledge of finances can help everyone reach their financial goals.

Michael Lefler , the company's financial author with expertise in a broad spectrum of finance-related topics. His knowledge and ability to explain complex topics in a fascinating way help him to share his passion for finance. His skills and experience made him a credible authority among other experts.

Kerry Vetter , the finance writer and expert of 1F Cash Advance. Kerry has spent the last three decades advising customers on goal-based wealth management as an expert in the financial services sector.

No Risk of Losing Money

1F Cash Advance charges no additional fees, so you can apply completely for free. Also, the lenders it works with offer transparent loan agreements, so there will be no hidden fees that you were not ready for.

Features of 1F Cash Advance

No Hard Credit Checks Are Conducted

The company doesn't perform hard pulls or report your data to major credit bureaus. It not only helps your credit score to stay unchanged but also can save you the hassle of waiting.

Loan Process That Takes a Few Minutes

The speed of the loan processing through 1F Cash Advance can pleasantly surprise you due to the lack of a hard financial verification. After you send a loan request, the company redirects it to its database, which consists of multiple lenders. The one that is eager to help you will send you an answer in a matter of minutes.

Simple Eligibility Criteria

1F Cash Advance's partner lenders want to help as many people as possible. Thus, they set just the basic requirements. It's not a problem to meet them for most adult Americans.

Both an Offline and Online Application Process Is Available

Borrowers who are tech-savvy can easily apply online without wasting time, while customers who prefer to apply in person can visit a store. A branch manager will gladly answer all your questions and help you decide on a loan product.

Any Credit Score Can Be Accepted

Whether your credit score is good or bad, it will be enough to at least apply for a loan. Partner lenders of 1F Cash Advance allow customers to borrow money without focusing on their credit ratings.

What Financial Products Does 1F Cash Advance Offer?

The company offers a wide array of loan products that can fit people with different situations and requests. Here are some options that the service provides.

Cash Advance Loans Online

If you need money to tide you over till your next paycheck, but your employer cannot give you a cash advance, the company will gladly do this for you. Due to the online application process, you can solve your problems without even leaving your house or workplace.

Payday Loans for Bad Credit

You may need money till the pay date for various reasons, from buying groceries to covering your utilities or medical bills. Whatever your situation is, payday loans for bad credit from 1F Cash Advance can help you out for up to 31 days.

Instant Payday Loans Online with Guaranteed Approval

Want to be sure you will be approved and get a loan quickly? Instant payday loans online with guaranteed approval are exactly what you need. This short-term loan is available within one business day, and a guaranteed loan decision will arrive in just a few minutes.

Loans for Bad Credit with Guaranteed Approval

Urgent loans for bad credit with guaranteed approval demonstrate a high acceptance rate of bad credit requests. You don't even need to secure your loan to get a positive loan decision.

Payday Loans Online

The company understands your life is full of many other important things to do instead of spending time visiting an offline store. You can get fast and remote assistance till payday and devote your time to what's really important.

Use a 1F Cash Advance App – A Convenient Way to Get Small Payday Loans Online with No Credit Check

As nearly 51% of web traffic in the world, and in the US in particular, originates from mobile devices, mobile apps are now quite popular. Luckily, 1F Cash Advance App can meet the needs of those who are more likely to use smartphones for their daily web routine. Getting a cash advance loan through an app becomes faster. Also, you can sometimes get a lower interest rate if you apply this way.

An instant cash advance app offered by the company is designed for both iOS and Android devices. A user can download and install it on their device using the App Store or Google Play. The app typically offers a faster and more natural response than a mobile website. Thus, it's much more convenient to use for those who commonly use their smartphones rather than PCs or laptops.

How to Get Quick Loans for Bad Credit Through 1F Cash Advance?

Speaking about eligibility requirements, all you need to apply is to be an adult and have a valid ID, active checking account, mobile phone number, email, and proof of your monthly income. If you meet these criteria, you need to take the following steps:

Complete an application online or in a nearby store. To make it, you need to specify your full name, date of birth, full address, employment status, bank account, bank routing numbers, and Social Security Number. Get a response from a lender within an hour. If your loan request is approved, you will get a loan offer. Sign a loan agreement after reviewing it. Put your signature only if you really agree with the terms and are ready to accept them. Access the funds in your bank account. The money typically reaches it in as little as one business day via direct deposit.

What Loan Amounts Can I Access Through 1F Cash Advance?

There are three main factors that affect the amount of loan you can get through 1F Cash Advance. The first parameter is the type of borrowing you choose. In this context, you can get from $100 to $5,000. However, each company's lender can also set its restrictions on the maximum loan amount, including limits set by state law. Thus, the minimum can even equal $255. Also, even if a lender provides options up to $5,000, your income will be a determining factor. It needs to be high enough to manage all your debts, including potential ones.

Customer Service

The company is always in touch and does its best to answer all inquiries in as little as one to two business days. If you get confused and need help from 1F Cash Advance's representatives, here are available ways to contact them:

By phone by calling (888) 847-2909. This option is more likely to be an alternative way to apply for a loan;

Online by sending an email to info@1firstcashadvance.org ;

; By sending a letter to 1F Cash Advance, LLC, 1942 Broadway St., STE 314C, Boulder, CO 80302.

As the company is social, you can also contact its representatives on social media, such as Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn . Additionally, you can send a message through the website by using their online form, which is located in the "Contact Us" section on the website.

Terms & Fees

1F Cash Advance doesn't have any upfront fees that you must pay in advance. Moreover, you don't even need to pay anything in case of a successful application. The service is totally free for its customers. All fees you may be obliged to pay are set by direct lenders only.

The average annual percentage rate for online cash advances varies from state to state. It may be from 154% (for Oregon borrowers) to 677% (for Ohio consumers). In addition to an interest rate, a lender may also set an origination fee. In this case, a fee amount will be deducted from your loan amount, so you will get less money than you've mentioned in your loan request form.

As 1F Cash Advance is a legitimate service with trusted and licensed lenders only, all its partners are required to fully disclose all loan fees and interest rates that you may incur in accordance with federal law. Therefore, you need to carefully review offers before signing a loan agreement.

Bottom Line

1F Cash Advance is a trusted service for fast assistance that offers a wide range of financial products. It suits people with damaged credit scores and customers who are short on time and need money as soon as possible. The service has its pros and cons. The main drawback lies in the high cost of bad credit loan options compared to traditional loans. However, you can trust the company even if it doesn't match your current needs at the moment.

Of course, there may be better options for some groups of people. But when you're limited in choices, 1F Cash Advance can be one of the best ways to get a fair loan offer. Just remember about the high loan price and review your loan documents carefully before e-signing them.

Methodology of Reviewing 1F Cash Advance

1F Cash Advance was selected by collecting information available from open sources. First, we reviewed data on more than 20 companies and compared them on the following indicators:

The amount of interest rates and fees;

Loan characteristics;

Eligibility criteria;

Brand's reputation;

Speed of getting the money.

Next, we selected several services with good performance in key areas and started to check their reliability empirically. Thus, we were able to estimate the level of customer service and the speed of getting the funds. Finally, we checked whether the terms of the loan corresponded to those in the loan agreement. Based on the work done, we have chosen a service that was the most convenient to use and correspondув to the claimed characteristics.

What Is an Online Cash Advance for Bad Credit?

An online cash advance is generally a small amount of money that a lender can give you digitally on the condition of return after receiving your next salary. Thus, online cash advances typically imply online payday loans for bad credit that you can get fast if you suddenly run out of money. The key feature of these payday loans lies in their bad credit tolerance. This means that your credit rating doesn't determine whether you get a loan. Payday lenders don't make hard pulls and tend to evaluate your solvency only.

What's The Cost of Online Payday Loans for Bad Credit?

The cost of an average payday loan generally consists of two parts. It includes an interest rate that you must pay in addition to your initial loan amount and an origination fee that will be deducted from your loan principal. A fee can be about 5% to 15% of the requested amount. The sum you need to pay in addition is usually between $10 and $30 per each $100 borrowed.

There are also fees that a lender will charge if you won't fulfill your debt payment obligations on time. These charges include late payment fees and loan renewal fees. Their values are usually specified in a loan contract.

Get a Payday Loan Through an Instant Cash Advance App

Cash advance apps are another way to get a payday loan. Smartphone users find it handier than using a web version. It has an adapted interface and allows you to apply faster. Also, a cash advance loan obtained through an instant cash app can be cheaper due to a lower finance charge.

Payday Loan Alternatives

Before deciding on a payday loan, consider the following alternatives:

Title loans . A title loan is a short-term debt that is secured with your car. You can borrow up to 50% of its cost, and a lender can confiscate it if you fail to repay the loan;

. A title loan is a short-term debt that is secured with your car. You can borrow up to 50% of its cost, and a lender can confiscate it if you fail to repay the loan; Installment loans. An installment loan is a long-term financial solution with a repayment period of up to 24 months. You can return the loan in parts by making fixed monthly payments;

An installment loan is a long-term financial solution with a repayment period of up to 24 months. You can return the loan in parts by making fixed monthly payments; Secured credit cards. You can place a refunded deposit that will be your credit limit and access it at any moment when you need the money fast;

You can place a refunded deposit that will be your credit limit and access it at any moment when you need the money fast; Borrowing from family members. If the sum you need is just a small amount, consider seeking help from your loved ones to save on interest and fees.

Is It Possible to Obtain 1-Hour Payday Loans with No Credit Check in All States?

As payday loans for bad credit are high-interest loans, some states have banned these short-term loans or allowed them with some restrictions. You can access payday loans without restrictions if you're a resident of one of the following states: Alabama, Alaska, California, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Requirements for Fast Payday Loans Online

To qualify for a cash advance online, you need to be at least 18 years old. Also, you need to be a US permanent resident, have an active bank account, and confirm your income with a pay stub or bank statement. Finally, you need to enter your personal data in a loan request form. These data include your date of birth, full name, Social Security Number, cell phone number, and email.

FAQ

What Are The Funding Terms of Urgent Loans for Bad Credit?

If you apply after 10:30 AM or send your loan request on weekends, your loan amount will arrive in your checking account on the next business day. If you get approved before 10:30 AM, it becomes possible to get the money by the end of the same day.

How to Use Cash Advance Apps with No Credit Check?

Cash advance apps with no credit check are quite easy to use. You need to install one on your cell phone through the App Store or Google Play and follow simple application steps. It commonly takes you even less than applying for 1 hour payday loans with no credit check through a website.

Where Can I Get Payday Loans Online with Same-Day Approval?

Cash advance loans till payday are usually offered by online direct lenders. If you don't know which one to choose, you can turn to a trusted connecting service and let it help you.