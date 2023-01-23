Best Real Money Online Casinos & Games | US Gambling Sites

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

Do you love to play online casino games but don't know which online real money casinos to join? We feel you.

In recent years, there has been an influx of well-trained marketers who are trying their best to entice you with generous bonuses and inconsistent gambling platforms to lure you into their casino sites.

There are many online casinos on the market today, so choosing the right one can be quite a challenge. To clear up any misconceptions and help new players avoid these self-proclaimed 'best online casinos,' we have put together a list of legit online casinos offering top real money games and generous bonuses.

The top 10 real money online slots casinos

Online Casinos with the Best Slots

Drake Casino : Best Online Casino to play Classic Slots

Best Slot: Ibiza

Various betting options are available

Offers enticing bonuses for deposits

Classic slot games of the highest quality

Customer support that is second to none

Among the many online slots available, Ibiza is one that we would like to highlight. There are a lot of impressive vintage slots at Drake Casino, and this is one of them. You can choose from a variety of betting options regardless of whether you're a casual or high-stakes player. To double your winnings, use the Double Up feature.

Along with its amazing casino games, Drake Casino offers two amazing welcome offers. On your first three deposits, get 540 free spins or a 300% bonus of up to $5,000. Choose from a variety of betting options to customize your experience.

There are many real money online casinos in the United States, but Drake Casino is one of the best.

Ignition Casino : Most Trusted Online Casino

Best Slot: Caesar’s Empire

You can choose between two welcome bonuses

Top-notch games by top software developers

Wagering requirements that are easy to meet

At this real money casino, Caesar's Empire is one of the most popular slots from Real Time Gaming. It is a five-reel, twenty-payline slot game that offers a random progressive jackpot, which can be won on any payline.

With a huge fan base thanks to its solid reputation, Ignition Casino is one of those online gambling sites that will impress both new and frequent players with a wide game variety.

The mobile site is remarkably easy to use and has smooth site navigation, making it a great choice for mobile players. Almost all of the website's games are available on the mobile site, another rare trait of online casinos.

Ignition features games from respected gaming software companies such as Real Time Gaming, Rival, and Revolver Gaming.

What stood out for us was the variety of video poker games with 17 varieties to keep us occupied.

Using Bitcoin, you can earn a 100% match bonus of up to $1000 and a 150% match bonus of up to $1500 on your first deposit at Ignition. The playthrough requirements are also among the lowest available.

Based on the above, it is not hard to see why this casino is considered the best online casino in the US.

Slots.LV : Play Real Money Casino Games and Experience Las Vegas

Best Slot: Atlantic Treasures

An easy-to-use mobile casino website

Library of 400+ slots

Progressive jackpots are available on many games

The Slots.lv casino site has some of the best games when it comes to slot machines. The Atlantic Treasures slot is one of the best online slots available at Slots.lv. Players can expect a 96% return on this slot. There are also bonus games and free spins in this game, so it is entertaining.

You can find over 400 online slots of different themes and types, including video slots and slots with many bonus games.

There are multiple progressive jackpot games here, with some paying out millions on a single spin.

Thanks to the mobile-optimized online casino, you can play most of their games on your mobile device.

To get the greatest bang for your buck, Slots.lv provides a 200% match on your first deposit, while Bitcoin players get a 300% match. Want more? Slots.lv will give you an extra 100% match on your next eight deposits (fiat) and a 150% match on your next eight deposits (crypto).

The wagering requirement being set at 35x is part of what makes the bonus appealing.

We would like to see more live dealer games here, but if you are purely a slot player, this online casino is difficult to beat.

Cafe Casino : Generous Money Welcome Bonus

Best Slot: Ocean’s Treasure

Diverse game selection

Exceptional bonus

The best blackjack tournaments around

Café Casino is one of the top online real money casinos. Among its best casino games, Ocean's Treasure is the most thrilling. Since this online casino game is based on Norse mythology, its features are likely to be something to behold. Playing this slot game can be a lucrative experience, with a payout of up to 1,500 times your initial wager and an RTP of 95.66 percent.

There are plenty of other casino games at Cafe Casino, besides slots. Although we enjoyed playing Tiki Treasure, European Bingo, and Sudoku Box Game, you can also choose from 15 other games. This site also has table games and several varieties of video poker games, making it perfect for people seeking new excitement. This is all the ingredients for a great online gambling session.

Players can earn 350% extra fiat match on top of the regular 250% fiat match. They can also earn $100 for simply referring a friend.

Keep an eye out for their slightly high 40x playthrough on the welcome bonus, though.

Bovada : The widest range of real money games plus sports betting

Offering a Best Slot: Arrogant Pirates

An established sports betting site

RTP-high online slot games

Cryptocurrency-based payments

Bovada is one of the most versatile leading online gambling sites. Bovada's online casino is one of the greatest places to play slots. Arrogant Pirates is one of the greatest slot games available here. The wager is up to $120 and the payout is 800 times the wager on 15 lines.

There are over 900 slot games available here, including video poker, roulette, specialty games, blackjack, jackpots, and more. Players may also enjoy a variety of other online gambling games. Players may receive online casino bonuses in both the sportsbook and casino which is great if you also love sports betting.

When choosing to play at Bovada, players can choose between Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash for payments. These payment methods are secure, fast, and secure.

This website is among the best online casino sites thanks to its acceptance of traditional payment methods like Visa and Mastercard as well as cryptocurrencies.

Super Slots : An extensive range of banking services are available

Best Slot: Winds of Wealth

Support is excellent

Various payment options available

Withdrawals made quickly

The Super Slots casino offers more than 170 real money casino games, a large majority of which are slots. Among its most popular titles is Winds of Wealth, a Japanese-themed video slot game. A life-changing jackpot can be won on this slot with 30 paylines and plenty of special features. There are free spins, wilds, stacked mystery symbols, and Winds of Wealth spins to look forward to.

The Super Slots online casino offers the broadest range of payment options, including multiple cryptocurrencies, which many of you might not often encounter in a real money online casino.

We loved that we could deposit using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Chainlink, Cardano, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, Tether, or USD Coin.

The good news is that when you make a Bitcoin deposit at Super Slots, you will receive a 400% deposit match bonus in any of their accepted coins. This is a staggering 150% more than fiat depositors.

One advantage of crypto is that cashouts can be completed in less than 48 hours, which is much quicker than bank transfers or checks, which can take up to 15 days.

We particularly enjoyed the live dealer games and several blackjack games.

El Royale : A great collection of online casino games

Best Slot: Asgard

An attractive layout and design

Video poker games of different types are available

Exclusive games available

Big welcome bonus

There are a number of casino sites on the web where you can play slots online, but El Royale is among the best. The Asgard slot machine from Pragmatic Play is one of the best real money slots available on this site. A high RTP of 96.48% is at your disposal in this 5-reel, 25-payline game.

El Royale Casino targets high rollers by providing big bonuses on bigger deposits.

In terms of online casino bonuses, players can receive up to $12,500 in bonuses on their first deposit, plus free spins on select slot machines. First-timers receive a 250% match on their deposit.

Whenever you try out some new games at this online casino site, you may be given a new game bonus that comes with free spins depending on which one you pick. You rarely get rewarded for simply playing casino games. So, if you love trying out new slots, this is a great option.

El Royale offers a variety of games, including video poker, table games, digital bingo, and scratchcards.

The games on the desktop site are also available on the mobile gaming site optimized for smartphones, making for a great mobile casino experience.

Red Dog Casino : Industry-leading welcome bonuses

Best Slot: Ancient Gods

Website that loads quickly

Mobile casino with user-friendly interface

Exceptional welcome bonus

Red Dog offers both a free and a real money version of RealTime Gaming's Ancient Gods online slot. With a 96% RTP and medium volatility, this slot has a high return to player. There are also 25 active paylines in this colorful slot machine.

The games at Red Dog casino are neatly organized and the important features are prominently displayed, making the site easy to navigate.

In addition, Red Dog casino's mobile website probably provides the best mobile user experience among our top online casinos. The graphics are sharp, the site loads quickly, and we received a seamless gaming experience that was almost identical to the desktop version.

You can receive a 235% deposit match bonus as a new player at this casino. As a regular player, you can take advantage of the 24/7 deposit match bonus.

Their $150 minimum deposit using credit cards, bank accounts, and Bitcoin was too much for us.

So, if you're looking for online gambling sites with the best online games where you can win real money, look no further than Red Dog.

Las Atlantis : Top Classic Slot Titles

Best Slot: Aztec’s Millions

Welcome bonus of great value

Exceptional customer support

Fully optimized mobile casino site

More than 200 slots are available

Aztec's Millions can be enjoyed in a demo and real-money mode. Free spins may also be available from time to time. Because of its large player base, you can expect a large progressive jackpot if you choose this site.

Even though Las Atlantis has only been active since 2020, it is one of the most well-known gambling sites. They provide quick live chat support as soon as you log on.

We liked that the entire casino games library at Las Atlantis can be played on the go on their optimized website, which we found to be as good as any other mobile site we've tried.

The welcome bonus can reach a mind-boggling $14,000. Their 165% slots bonus is also very much appreciated by slot players. As slot players, we appreciated this as well.

Using various payment options, including cryptocurrencies, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and bank transfers, paying on this gambling site is simple.

Neosurf offers a minimum deposit of only $10, which makes it accessible to even the most frugal gamblers. However, if you're a big spender and want to withdraw $2,500 at once, you may be disappointed.

This casino has everything you need for an online casino gambling experience of note, including various payment methods, a low minimum deposit and a huge games library.

7Bit Casino : The Best Online Casino Site for Playing Casino Games

Best Slot: Moon Princess

BTC games available

Large games library

Enticing welcome bonus and promotions

Excellent customer support

One of the most popular games at 7Bit Casino is the Moon Princess slot, which has a return-to-player percentage of 96.5%. The Moon Princess slot game from Play 'n GO has a maximum payout of 5,000 times your wager.

We decided to evaluate all of the top online casinos on game variety. Many of them provided hundreds and hundreds of games, but how many can boast of offering over 1,300?

Your one-stop shop for the best online casino games, 7BitCasino has got you covered with games from 29 different providers, including some BTC games.

With over 1000 slots available, this is the one-stop shop for slot machine lovers. However, the table game offering is quite extensive, and we nearly wore out our scrolling hand trying to get to the bottom of the list.

This is definitely a cryptocurrency casino but credit cards and e-wallets are also accepted. Players of all bankrolls will benefit from the site's low minimum deposits and withdrawals.

All in all, 7Bit Casino is one of the best casinos online for crypto games and deposit match bonuses.

To Find the Best Online Casino Sites, We Used the Following Criteria

To qualify as one of the best online casinos, gambling sites must meet the following criteria.

A Variety of Bonuses Are Available

In such a crowded market, online casino sites continually devise innovative strategies to entice new customers and retain the ones they already have.

Bonus offers are an effective way of accomplishing this, so you will discover all sorts of sign-up bonuses for new clients as well as other types of bonus offers like reload bonuses or new online casino games tournaments. These include generous welcome bonuses, which are often in the shape of a deposit bonus.

Some bonuses may not be as great as the casino sites advertise, because wagering requirements sometimes provide little or no benefit to players. We will provide you with only the finest bonuses from real money online casinos.

Payment Can Be Made in a Variety of Ways

Having an easy time depositing your stake and getting your winnings is an important factor to consider when choosing the top casino sites.

Before recommending any online gambling sites, we investigate the variety of payment and withdrawal options available, as well as the speed and terms of payment. The best online casinos accept a wide variety of e-wallets, credit cards, and cryptocurrencies.

It's also important for the best online casinos to offer hassle-free and quick withdrawals of winnings.

Choose From So Many Games, You're Sure to Find One You'll Love

An extensive and thrilling variety of online casino games is crucial for any online gambling site. In addition to having attractive incentives, a wide range of casino games keeps you interested. Casino sites with little variety, despite having great offers, will not be able to retain customers.

In addition, we examine the developers behind the games listed on the real money casino sites. Only the best software developers are good enough for our readers.

Ensure Mobile Compatibility

All top online gambling sites must optimize their games for mobile use to provide a great mobile experience. We also consider the percentage of games available for mobile users when ranking our top online casinos.

We also check out the major desktop sites for each of our best online casinos and see how appealing and user-friendly their real money casino games are.

Online Casinos FAQ: A Step-By-Step Guide To Playing Online Casino Games

What Is the Most Played Game at Top Online Casinos?

Slots account for the majority of real money online casino games, frequently comprising three-quarters or more of the games library at casinos online.

Slots, in addition to offering better bonuses than other games, tend to offer more lenient play through conditions. On average, online slots contribute more loyalty program points than other casino games. Furthermore, slots require no skills whatsoever.

What Is the Easiest Game To Win At Online Casinos?

When playing blackjack against a dealer rather than a machine, the odds of winning are significantly higher. You win blackjack by getting cards with the highest possible sum without exceeding 21.

Using the proper strategies, you may win big by playing blackjack online, just like other gambling games.

There are plenty of strategies for winning at blackjack all over the internet, as well as practicing in demo games, to learn from experienced players.

Using Casino Bonuses To Win Real Money? Is That Possible?

Cash bonuses are frequently provided to new and frequent players at online casinos. In addition to bonuses and free spins, most online casinos provide incentives to new and longtime players. Your deposit as a first-time player or as a regular player funding their account every week is typically tied to the size of the cash bonus you receive.

However, play through conditions are attached to these bonuses specifying the number of times you are required to use the bonus before getting to cash out. Some bonuses also come with an expiration date and can only be used within a set number of days.

However, other online casinos offer simple bonuses with little or no strings attached. You are thus able to withdraw your winnings as soon as you earn them, provided you satisfy the withdrawal requirements.

How Frequently Can I Withdraw From An Online Gambling Site?

Withdrawing funds is a matter of personal preference. There are no set dates for withdrawals, but most online casinos have minimum withdrawal limits.

You can request to have your money sent to you as soon as you reach the minimum withdrawal amount, or you can decide to accumulate to your preferred amount and have the casino hold your money in your account until then.

Are Live Dealer Games at the Best Online Casinos Fair?

Live dealer games at a casino backed by a reputable software developer are unparalleled.

Live casino websites such as Super Slots and Red Dog provide a Las Vegas casino vibe thanks to a seamless live casino section.

Live casinos are developed by Evolution Gaming and Visionary iGaming, among others. Look at the backers of the live section to enjoy live casinos.

Which Online Casinos Pay Out The Most Rapidly?

In light of our study, we discovered that 7Bit and Wild Casino are the fastest gambling sites to process and deliver cryptocurrency winnings. 7Bit usually processes and delivers cryptocurrency payout requests within an hour.

What Is the Most Reputable Online Casino?

The most trustworthy online casino is Ignition because of its reputable poker platform and large player base. In addition, Ignition uses industry-leading software providers, ensuring that every game is 100% fair.

What Are The Best Online Casinos For Real Money?

Around the world, online gambling is a very popular market. We've compiled a list of the finest websites after thoroughly reviewing them.

Conclusion: Best Online Casino

There can be a lot of factors to consider when choosing an online casino. Here are all the details you need. No matter what you value the most, this list has something for you, whether it be a generous welcome bonus, an extensive game selection, or fast deposits.

In addition, we have listed the major factors we consider when evaluating the best online casinos, so you can use them when selecting a new site. You should make sure you choose the best online casino based on your own preferences, so choose a site that offers what you need.

When you play online casino games for real money, you can have a lot of fun. Choosing an online gambling site is as easy as clicking on it, and you can begin playing as soon as possible. All that's left to do is create a casino account.

Regardless of which online casino you choose from our list, you'll have a great time when you play games. Our top choice is Ignition, but Red Dog came close behind.

Make sure you have fun and gamble responsibly no matter what you do.

Disclaimer: It is important to remember that gambling online is purely for entertainment purposes, and the associated risks are significant. Your gambling success might seem to yield some rewards, but the 'house always wins.' It is thus important to always practice responsible online gambling.

Are you or someone you know struggling with gambling addiction? You can receive the help you need from the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. Don't worry; all gambling websites and content are for people 18 and up.

It is possible that online casinos are not available in your region. Make sure you check the local laws to see if gambling online is an activity you can participate in.

Our independent casino reviews are 100% player supported. iGaming sites listed on our site may pay us a commission, but we maintain our listing as a resource for players seeking an amazing gambling experience.

Here are some organizations that provide free gambling addiction resources: