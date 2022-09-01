AdultFriendFinder Reviews, Don't Subscribe Before Reading this Review

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

Unlike other reviews, in this no-nonsense adult friend finder review, we do not intend to beat around the bush or mince words to shape your opinion. Instead, we’ll get straight to the point and tell you upfront whether the adultfriendfinder.com is actually the largest online dating platform as advertised or is it just another glistening money-looting scam that promises the moon but fails to land among even the stars.

Life is hard; finding someone to share it with shouldn’t be. Whether you are searching for someone to share a fun glass of wine with (with no strings attached!) or looking for a partner that understands you and holds your hand firmly through thick and thin – the adult friend finder app and website can help.

When you sign up at adultfriendfinder.com, you can exhale a sigh of relief, knowing that on this platform you will meet like-minded singles who are looking for the same things as you. There are no promises of long-lasting commitment (unless you and the person you’re dating willingly want it to be there) nor the stress of performing grand gestures to woo the person on your screen.

The adult friend finder app was founded on the notion of bringing singles together for a fun, memorable time – no matter how ephemeral. Adult friend finder understands that dating can get a bit complicated especially in this modern, fast-paced world. Among other things, adultfriendfinder.com saves you from wasting time and effort on swapping profiles right or left, only to discover later that the person you’ve been spending time with has different relationship goals than you.

The network aims to minimize these challenges for you as much as possible through its super transparent and straightforward policies. And that’s exactly why this platform is deemed the best in the realm of virtual dating.

Irrespective of the hopes and dreams you presently have for your dating life, Adult friend finder can make it all possible. From sharing casual conversations, stomach-hurting laughs, passionate kisses to feeling a little less lonely, adult friend finder can turn the tables for you.

Keep scrolling for an all-rounded review to uncover everything this incredible network has in store for you.

Adult Friend Finder App & Website: Overview

Adult friend finder took the online world of dating by storm when it launched with a bang in 1996. With a plethora of fun and exciting features, the network soon became a crowd favorite. Today, after two long decades, the network proudly boasts a community of over 60 million online daters worldwide.

Andre Conru established Adultfriendfinder® (and eventually the adult friend finder app) on the simple notion of helping eligible singles find their ideal counterparts online – minus the drama. Although the name of the network creates the mindset that it is good for only finding casual, short-term, and no-strings attached type of relationships, we beg to differ.

Adultfriendfinder com is open to all sorts of arrangements. From finding reliable partners for an unforgettable one-night stand to creating meaningful connections that last a lifetime, the platform offers it all. Truth be told, it all depends on how you want to use the platform. Whether you are looking for a partner to turn your inner most sexual fantasies into a reality or simply want to connect with a community of likeminded folks for light, nonchalant conversations. At adult friend finder, there are no restrictions. Once you sign up and start using the adult friend finder app, you will see that the online dating scene on this platform is as authentic as it can get. Unlike other networks, Adultfriendfinder doesn’t promise you things it can’t deliver.

Best thing – you can enjoy it all without leaving your comfortable abode. Instead of wasting hours on setting up a physical date and spending money on bland food or cheap drinks (only to regret it later), you can directly meet a potential partner online on the adult friend finder app. If you feel the two of you have sparked a connection, then by all means go out on a physical date. But until then, keep your hard-earned money safe for something more worthwhile.

If you like the Adultfriendfinder network, we suggest you also check out the other dating and entertainment platforms by its parent company – the Friend Finder Networks.

If you are curious about how does adult friend finder work, keep reading.

Is Adult Friend Finder Legit?

“Is adult friend finder legit?” is perhaps one of the most frequently asked questions by our readers. So, we thought we’d settle the debate once and for all in this adult friend finder review.

The Adult Friend Finder network is not only 100% legit, it is one of the best as well as the biggest online dating network out there. We are assuming you may not believe our words, so here is a real-life adult friend finder review by a past user for you to have a look at:

“The adultfriendfinder.com is the best online dating platform I have ever tried and let me tell you – I have been through quite a few. The pool of online daters is massive and completely transparent! Members of AdultFriendFinder know what they want and won’t waste your time by running around in a circle, chasing a dead-end. In complete honesty, the adult friend finder app is the best place for no-nonsense dating.” - Stephan John - Sacramento, CA

Here’s one more:

“I wasted so much time and money on dating websites and apps that hardly ever fulfilled my needs – until the day I came across Adult Friend Finder. And oh man, I can’t tell you how it transformed the entire dating scene for me! If you want to have some casual fun with zero stress then this site is for you. There won’t be any regrets. You have my seal of approval.” - Emm G – Chicago, IL

You can even head straight to Google and browse through a myriad of positive reviews and raves about adultfriendfinder that validate the online dating platform's legitimacy and success.

If you want to know our personal opinion on does adult friend finder work, we’d say a hundred times (and more, if need be) that it indeed does. The platform is not only legit, it is also different from other dating networks present out there. Unlike dating websites and apps promising singles a chance at finding “one true love”, adult friend finder understands that not everyone is looking for their prince charming in shining armor, or Cinderella with a missing glass slipper.

The network understands that the dating needs and requirements differ from person to person. Some seek monogamy or polygamy while others are interested in more finding a partner to fulfill their quirky and idiosyncratic fetishes and fantasies. The reason that this network caters to the needs and demands of all types of online daters is perhaps why people can’t seem to get enough of it! Millions of people are devoted to this network for a good enough reason, after all.

You can read more testimonials (like the adult friend finder review shared above) to confirm legitimacy by visiting the network’s official page.

Now that your most pressing questions “is adult friend finder real” and “is adult friend finder legit” are answered, let’s look at how you can create an account on this incredible platform and start your dating journey.

How Does Adult Friend Finder Work?

The Adult Friend Finder philosophy is quite straightforward: give members exactly what they need minus all the unnecessary fluff and strings. Unlike other networks, Adult Friend Finder believes in keeping things real. Whether you are looking for some light, casual fun or a deep meaningful connection – you will get exactly what you have been seeking without the guilt of giving out wrong or mixed signals (a major problem in online dating).

To keep things real and destroy all dating façade’s, the AdultFriendFinder network draws thousands and millions of online daters from every corner of the planet. These people may have different dating objectives. For instance, some are seeking to satisfy their fetishes while others simply need a friend to share their innermost desires with. Nonetheless, despite their differences, they all have one thing in common: zero appetite for unnecessary drama. Life is already complicated enough, the last thing they want is to add more drama to it.

And that’s exactly what AdultFriendFinder helps them to achieve – a stress-free and straightforward dating life. With an average of 60+ million monthly users, there are no presumptions involved in what users can get out of the network since it is completely direct and honest from the get-go.

Many daters assume that AdultFriendFinder is an online network suitable only for single men and women. But they are wrong. The platform is an equally great space for married couples and people in committed relationships who are seeking to spice up their relationship and take it to the next level via fun experimentation.

Among other things, we want you to especially remember one particular thing from this Adult Friend Finder review – the network has lots and lots to offer! And that too from the comfort of your home.

The best thing about this network is that you have a significantly larger pool of eligible daters to choose from. Unlike the traditional dating set up, where you need to put in so much effort to meet a person for the first time, with AdultFriendFinder you simply need a working internet and a smartphone to kick-start your dating adventure.

You can easily download AdultFriendFinder on your smartphone with a few simple clicks. Even if you don’t own a smartphone, don’t fret. AdultFriendFinder enables interested daters to register to the network using their desktop version.

Once you download the app or open the website, simply follow the instructions outlined further in this Adult Friend Finder review to become a member.

Instructions to Become an AdultFriendFinder Member

After successfully downloading the AdultFriendFinder app or opening the official website on your browser, the network will prompt you to register as a subscribed member by creating your online dating profile. Your AdultFriendFinder profile will entail all relevant details about you as well as the attributes you are seeking in a partner. Some personal details asked by the network may include your hobbies, physical characteristics, values, interest, etc.

Once you have provided all necessary details about yourself, the network will begin searching for suiters that best complement your dating needs. Then a list of potential matches will be presented to you for evaluation.

Depending on whether you like or dislike the potential candidate’s profile, all you have to do is swipe right or left to accept or reject the individual. Best thing, they won’t even know it if you swipe them left. Rejection can be hard to accept. But online dating networks like AdultFriendFinder make it so much easier to handle since nobody is rejected on their face.

Another plus point of using an online dating network is that it is so much easier to strike up a conversation with people you find attractive in contrast to reaching out to them face-to-face. Networks like AdultFriendFinder eliminate the pressures of first meetings/dates by providing a safe environment where two people can communicate and adjudge whether they have a shared spark, which can be ignited into a full-fledge blaze.

The AdultFriendFinder dater matching algorithm browses through plethora of online dater bios to find best suggestions for you. And it is done every day! Whenever you open the app, you will receive new suggestions about individuals that best meet your dating requirements for utmost compatibility and ease.

In addition to this, the network also has a unique profile filtering system. Using the filter feature, you can narrow down your search for people based on factors such as age, location, interests, and other useful options.

There are no restrictions at all. At AdultFriendFinder uses have complete autonomy to contact an individual who catches their interest. Furthermore, you can even communicate with several potential matches at the same time to gauge compatibility with each.

AdultFriendFinder Pricing & Membership Options

In a world where almost, everything has a price tag, you will be pleased to know that this network comes with both paid and free membership options. The word ‘free’ may force you to wonder “is Adult Friend Finder real” but believe us, it is very much real and provides tons of valuable offerings.

Unpaid Version

To prove the network is not just another money-looting scam, in this Adult Friend Finder review we have listed few of the several services you can expect to enjoy via the free membership option:

Best Website Experience – AdultFriendFinder allows subscribers to enjoy the best experience and explore multiple features even without paying a single buck. Once you subscribe to the network, you’ll be straightway directed to the AdultFriendFinder main page. This is where all of the network offerings are clearly defined. From there, you can browse services that interest you most.

Regularly Updated Feed – AdultFriendFinder is more than just a dating platform. Think of it as a social network like Facebook where people date and connect with likeminded individuals. Just like Facebook, the AdultFriendFinder feed also reloads after every few minutes for latest updates including pictures, videos, and other content from members belonging to different corners of the world. No other dating network will allow you to view content published by other subscribers for free. This free feature also allows members to like, comment, and react on a feed post so that it becomes easier for them to connect with potential daters.

Active Groups & Forums – In addition, the network also provides free access to multiple groups and forums where people with similar interests can share their knowledge or connect with other members for thought-provoking discussions, friendships, meaningful connections, serious dating, and even fun flings. The groups can also be used openly to share personal AdultFriendFinder stories and experiences. Since there are no restrictions, free members can go through these past dater experiences and see whether it is worth investing any money in Adult Friend Finder. These groups are also a place to find the answer to a more pressing question: is Adult Friend Finder real?

Hotlist Feature – This feature enables unpaid subscribers to bookmark or keep their favorite AdultFriendFinder members saved in a single place. Owing to this incredible feature, you won’t have to waste time on finding a particular person. Instead, simply head to the “Hotlist” and contact them for a deeper connection. Unlike other dating networks, Adult Friend Finder allows you to access the hottest members on its networks with a single touch.

Live Streaming – If you thought the perks of being a free user on AdultFriendFinder ended, you were wrong. The dating network also provides another fantastic feature which allows users to watch live streams of other subscribers to get a better understanding of their personalities. This can help you to determine whether a person is of your liking or not. In case you do find somebody worthy of your interest, feel free to click the “Hotlist” button and put them in your favorites for future correspondence. You can even directly message them.

Please note there are still tons of incredible features offered by the network to free users. Keep scrolling to learn what you can from the paid AdultFriendFinder version.

Paid AdultFriendFinder Version

Now that you know about the fantastic offerings of being a free user on AdultFriendFinder, let’s take a quick look at the myriad of more amazing features that can be enjoyed only via the networks paid plans.

Below we have listed few of the many features available to paying members so that you know exactly what you are investing your hard-earned money into:

Paying subscribers can view full bios of their potential matches.

Paying subscribers can send instant messages to their potential matches.

Paying subscribers can send instant private messages to their potential matches.

Paying subscribers can send a friend request to other AdultFriendFinder users for correspondence ease and future interactions.

Direct chat feature is also available to paying subscribers through which they can create meaningful connections with interested suitors.

All in all, with the help of the aforementioned perks, eligible singles can form authentic connections with their potential matches. It would not be entirely wrong to say that AdultFriendFinder has set the bar too high for other networks providing similar services. With these exclusive features, an online dater’s dating game can be transformed from simply good to outright best.

Now that you know everything about the perks a paying subscriber enjoys at AdultFriendFinder, let’s look at exactly how much they have to pay for these services. Presently, the network has 3 different payment plans.

Here’s what you can expect from each:

1 – Monthly Subscription Plan ($39.95 per month)

The monthly subscription plan is best for online daters who simply wish to explore and experiment with the network for a short time only. Monthly plans at AdultFriendFinder are priced at $39.95. The amount is usually charged against a credit/debit card.

2 – Quarterly Subscription Plan ($26.95 per month)

If you like what Adult Friend Finder has to offer and want to spend a bit more time on the network, then this quarterly subscription plan (priced at $26.95 per month or $80.85 in total) is a good option to consider. Compared to the monthly plan, this payment plan is more economical and can help you save dollars by making a bundled payment.

3 – Yearly Subscription Plan ($19.95 per month)

The yearly subscription plan is the cheapest option compared to the previous two options. Not only will you be able to save money, you will also get the most value out of your investment. The yearly subscription plan is priced at $19.95 per month or $239.40 for twelve months.

In a nutshell, all three subscription plans provide great value for money especially when you consider the perks provided by the network to paying members. Although the free Adult Friend Finder version works exceptionally well in helping online daters find suitable matches, a paid subscriber will definitely enjoy access to more potential matches and the opportunity to instantly interact with them.

AdultFriendFinder Pros and Cons

Instead of just highlighting the good aspects of this network, our Adult Friend Finder review also closely examines its shortcomings. The purpose is to equip you with all the necessary knowledge that can help you make an informed decision that’s best for your dating needs.

Here are the most notable benefits and drawback of Adult Friend Finder:

The Good

The network has massive community of online daters. On average more than 60 million users visit the network every month to satisfy their dating needs

The Adult Friend Finder app is compatible with both iOS and Android smartphones. A desktop version is also available

Myriad of incredible features are available to both free and paid subscribers (including public live streaming, instant messaging, picture/video uploads, updated news feed, free blog, and so much more)

Suitable for all type of online daters

Straightforward and transparent approach to dating (no strings attached)

Safe and secure payment methods

Around the clock customer support availability

A safe place for people with all types of kinks, sexualities, and fetishes

The Bad

The platform interface may appear a bit clunky and outdated

Multiple sponsored advertisements

Some users have complained about fake profiles and inactive accounts

Final Verdict

With myriads of positive reviews, dozens of incredible features, and an amazing reliability rate, there’s no surprise why millions of online daters flock towards Adult Friend Finder for a fun and memorable dating experience. Unlike other dating networks that come with steep price tags, AdultFriendFinder can do the same job at a significantly lower price and in a much, much better way.

To wrap it up, when combined with its several benefits, pricing options, and versatile use, the Adult Friend Finder dating network is truly a special place to be for online daters who want to have a great time without any fake promises and false presumptions. As we said earlier in this Adult Friend Finder review, you will get nothing but plain honesty here – something which is actually very hard to find nowadays.

So, if you are searching for a dating network that’s transparent, has a great dater pool, and doesn’t cost you an arm and leg then Adult Friend Finder is for you.

AdultFriendFinder Reviews—Your Questions Answered

Are online payment channels on Adult Friend Finder safe?

Yes, 100%. The online payment channel on AdultFriendFinder is completely safe and secure. With the networks’ strict security measures, you can stay rest assured that your money is invested in the right place. To make a safe payment, all you have to do is insert your bank/credit card details. After which the platform will automatically bill you as per your selected payment plan without any trouble.

In addition, in case you want to terminate your association with Adult Friend Finder at any point (for whatever reasons), you can easily do so with few simple steps. Your bank or credit card details won’t be stolen or leaked via Adult Friend Finder – that’s a guarantee. Likewise, the process of upgrading or downgrading the subscription plan is equally simple. The network won’t ask you undergo the additional hassle of inserting your card details again.

Does Adult Friend Finder have a refund policy?

Yes, the online dating network comes with a fair refund policy. In case, any user isn’t satisfied with an Adult Friend Finder purchase or comes across any technical problem, they can receive all their money back within three days from the time of purchase.

Is Adult Friend Finder reliable?

After scouring plethora of online dating networks, we can safely say that Adult Friend Finder is 100 percent reliable. This dating network is one of the most trusted and credible in the industry. In addition, with our seal of approval, you will definitely find a potential match that’s most suited to your relationship needs. So, don’t think twice and create a profile on AdultFriendFinder using your email to start an adventurous dating ride.

Who should avoid AdultFriendFinder?

By now you must already be well aware who Adult Friend Finder is most suited for. However, we’d like to clarify once and for all who the network is for not. AdultFriendFinder is definitely not for the faint hearted.

If you easily become judgmental despite best efforts or are a cynic, then don’t bother stepping into the world of AdultFriendFinder. It is not a place for people who are conservative by any means because that’s the opposite of what this network stands for.

If you can respect others for their unique kinks, fetishes, or sexualities and expect a pool of people to reciprocate the same for you, then this well-crafted platform is indeed your safe space. No matter what you are looking for – casual fun, meaningful connections, a sensuous one-night stand, or simply someone to talk with – at AFF nothing is left to imagination.

What are few effective tips for online dating?

To increase your chances of success at AdultFriendFinder, we’ve listed few do’s and don’ts of online dating: