7 Best Crypto Dice Sites (2023) | Get Guaranteed Bonuses for Dice!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

Cryptocurrency has revolutionized the way we gamble. With the rise of blockchain-based

gaming, players can now enjoy a completely anonymous gaming experience while playing dice games on some of the best crypto dice sites in 2023. Not only do these sites offer a host of features, including provably fair gaming, low house edge, and lightning-fast deposits and

withdrawals, but they also provide a secure, transparent, and truly anonymous gaming experience.

We know that finding the best bitcoin dice sites yourself can feel defeated. That's why ORDB has done all the work for you. ORDB researched and rounded up the best crypto dice sites of the year by polling gamblers and testing and reviewing over 100 bitcoin dice sites. Whether

you're a gambling novice or a rich whale, you'll find something that fits your needs on this list.

In addition to researching to determine the most trustworthy crypto casinos, ORDB came to the forefront due to its recently-launched Private Club and regional rankings. The Private Club offers access to unique bonuses updated each week, while the regional rankings make it easy to find and assess the finest bitcoin betting sites in targeted areas.

Best Bitcoin Dice Sites Reviewed

1. Stake - The #1 BTC DICE SITE

Stake is breaking the mold of the classic online casino, offering players an exciting and unique selection of games. Players can access standard dice games and modified versions with transparent, verifiable results securely stored on the Ethereum blockchain.

With Bitcoin and an extensive range of other cryptocurrencies accepted and a selection of in-house dice games, Stake is the perfect place for a modern casino experience.

[Video: Stake Dice Strategy 2022 Low Risk]

The support team at Stake offer 24/7 customer service with response times of around 15 minutes to ensure you always get help when you need it. Concerning payouts, Stake offers some of the biggest in the industry, with up to 99% of payouts available on certain games. Thanks to cryptocurrency, all payments are fast and secure, ensuring your details remain private.

There's also an attractive bonus structure that includes welcome bonuses, high roller bonuses, referral bonuses, and daily rewards. So, you have plenty of chances to boost your bankroll!

For those looking for something extraordinary and exclusive, there's also the 'VIP CLUB' where members can enjoy additional bonuses and promotions - the perfect place to win big! If you strive to find the best bitcoin dice sites in 2023, look no further than Stake!

Stake just revealed its new platform for American gamers. With the appropriate licensing and regulations, Stake USA will finally provide all the gaming hotspot has to offer.

Crypto Dice Variations (10/10)

The selection of BTC dice games available at Stake is impressive and includes classic dice, Sic bo, lucky Irish dice, and others. The classic dice game is as easy as it sounds, with players simply placing bets on the outcome of a virtual dice roll.

With the modified version, players can adjust the target number and choose to bet on whether the dice roll will be over or under that target. For those looking for live dealer crypto dice games, Stake.com has you covered with Live Super Sic Bo, Live Lightning Dice, and Live Football Studio Dice.

Crypto Coins Accepted (10/10)

At Stake, you'll find a range of cryptocurrencies accepted, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tron, and Ripple. It is the #1 site for DOGE gambling, in case you prioritize that crypto!

[Video:Best Dogecoin Casinos In 2022 – Your Ultimate Guide to Dogecoin Gambling]

As well as cryptocurrency, Stake also accepts a variety of fiat currencies such as USD, GBP, and EUR. The site also offers instant deposits and withdrawals, which makes it easy to transfer funds quickly and securely.

Players can also take advantage of the multi-currency account feature, which allows them to have multiple accounts with different currencies. That allows players to easily switch between different accounts without withdrawing or exchanging their funds.

Reputation and Licensing (10/10)

When it comes to safety, Stake offers some of the highest security standards in the industry. The site is fully regulated and licensed by the Curacao eGaming Authority, which means that all games are fair and all financial transactions are secure. The site also uses SSL encryption and 2FA authentication to ensure your account is as secure as possible.

Exclusive Bonus: 10% Rakeback Using Code' GET10BACKBONUS'

2. CloudBet - Best Bitcoin Live Dice Site for 2023

This crypto casino's massive collection of provably fair bitcoin dice games makes it stand out. You can bet on different dice variations. Aside from its bitcoin casino dice offerings, CloudBet also delivers a wide selection of other exciting casino games, including slots, baccarat, blackjack, and crypto betting.

All games are probably fair and based on a random number generator. CloudBet also uses the latest blockchain technology to ensure the highest level of security.

To top it off, CloudBet features some of the industry's most competitive odds and highest betting limits. Players can wager up to 10 BTC on bitcoin casino dice games, with maximum payouts reaching up to x20. You can potentially win up to 200 BTC from a single bet!

Besides its impressive casino games selection and amazing payouts, CloudBet also offers a generous welcome bonus. New players can receive up to 5 BTC by making their first deposit. Additionally, plenty of weekly promotions and other bonuses are available to help you maximize your winnings.

All in all, CloudBet is rightfully among the best crypto dice sites in 2023. With its high-quality games, competitive odds, and massive payouts, CloudBet is worth checking out if you want an enjoyable gambling experience.

Crypto Dice Game Variations (8/10)

Apart from classic bitcoin dice games, Cloudbet offers Live Lightning Dice and Football Studio Dice.

Crypto Coins Accepted (10/10)

The bitcoin dice casino accepts a wide range of crypto coins, including Bitcoin, Tether, Polygon, Stellar, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Terra Luna Classic, Polkadot, Binance Coin, TRON, Staked ETH (Lido), Algorand, Avalanche, Ethereum, PAX Gold, XRP, Solana, USD Coin, Shiba Inu, Binance USD, and ZCash.

Reputation and Licensing (10/10)

Cloudbet.com is a well-respected online casino that has been in operation since 2013. It is licensed and controlled by the Government of Curacao. The casino has built a solid reputation for providing a safe and secure gambling environment with games from industry-leading software providers. Players can rest assured that any transactions are handled securely and that their details are kept safe and secure.

Exclusive Bonus: 100% Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC

3. 7BitCasino - Best Bitcoin Craps Tables Site

7BitCasino is one of the best bitcoin gambling sites. Founded in 2014, 7BitCasino has quickly established itself as one of the leading crypto dice sites. It offers a wide range of games and provides players with a secure environment and fair play. First and foremost, this site is best-loved for its Bitcoin slot machines. Also, its jackpot slots are super rewarding. Yet, there are also many crypto dice games to enjoy!

Players can choose to play with either fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. 7BitCasino also boasts one of the highest payout rates of any online casino, meaning that players have a great chance of winning.

The bitcoin casino dice games are fast-paced and exciting. Players can win up to 3 times the amount they wager on any roll, with a minimum bet of 0.00001 mBTC. The interface is easy to use, and the site has a low house edge (1%), making it a great option for beginners.

For those who systematically try their luck at slots, 7BitCasino has a huge selection, with over 700 titles available. They have games from leading providers such as BetSoft and Microgaming, so you can find something to suit your tastes. All games are regularly audited to ensure fair play.

What sets the crypto casino apart from the competition is its customer service. The team is available 24/7 via email, live chat, and Skype to assist players whenever needed. 7BitCasino also has a comprehensive FAQ section to help players find answers to common questions.

Experience the Excitement of Different Bitcoin Casino Dice Games! (7/10)

The selection of crypto dice games is enough to satiate even the pickiest BTC dice fanatic. Variations such as Lightning Dice, Rocket Dice, Scratch Dice, and Irish Lucky Dice are all available. If you want to play dice table games, Sic bo and craps are also offered.

Crypto Coins Accepted (8/10)

7Bitcasino is now accepting a wide variety of popular crypto coins, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Regarding cashing out your winnings, 7BitCasino has some of the fastest processing times around. You can expect your payouts within minutes, with no fees or withdrawal restrictions.

Reputation and Licensing (10/10)

7BitCasino has been in operation since 2016. It is regulated and observed by the Curacao Government, giving players a secure and reliable gaming environment. The casino has a great reputation among players and is among the industry's best-loved and trusted online gambling destinations.

Exclusive Bonus: 100% Welcome Bonus + 100 FREE SPINS

4. BC.GAME - Best Bitcoin Welcome Bonus for Dice Games

For a thrilling dice experience, BC Game is your top choice! With its wide selection of dogecoin faucet dice games, you can roll your way to success with classics like craps and sic bo or try something new with BC Game originals like classic dice, ultimate dice, and hash dice. Multiple live sic bo tables make your game time even more exciting.

In addition to its bitcoin dice games, BC.GAME offers several other casino games, such as slots, video poker, blackjack, roulette, and even craps. You can play these games with various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, and Monero. All the deposits and withdrawals are instant, and you can start playing immediately.

The customer support team at the bitcoin dice gambling site is also top-notch, and they're always happy to help with any questions or problems you may have. And with 24/7 live chat support and round-the-clock email support, you can always expect to get the help you need in no time.

Overall, BC.GAME is one of the best BTC dice sites in 2023, offering huge payouts and a wide selection of games. With its provably fair games and secure environment, you can be sure you'll get the best gaming experience possible.

Exciting Bitcoin dice games await you (6/10)

There are various bitcoin casino dice games for players to choose from. These games include classic favorites like craps, hazard, and Grand Hazard, as well as newer variations such as Sic Bo, Chuck-a-Luck, and High-Low.

Crypto Coins Accepted (8/10)

BC.GAME is one of the leading crypto gambling sites on the market, and they accept a variety of cryptocurrencies. You can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Dogecoin, Monero, and many more to play games at BC.GAME. All deposits and withdrawals are secure, and you can be sure that your funds are safe.

Reputation and Licensing (10/10)

The bitcoin dice gambling site is widely known for its reputation and licensing. The company has proven itself to be one of the most reliable and trustworthy providers of gaming services. It has earned the trust of customers and the gaming industry by offering fair and secure gameplay and a strong commitment to responsible gaming.

With a gaming license from the Curacao regulatory bodies, BC.GAME is one of the few gaming providers that can offer its customers a comprehensive gaming experience.

Exclusive Bonus: Up to 180% Bonus with a promo code "bonusordb"

5. BitStarz - Best for a Variety of Unique Crypto Dice Games

Bitstarz is a world-renowned dice game site. It offers many features and options that make it one of the leading sites in the industry. The games are well-designed, with great graphics and sound. The site has a modern, easy-to-navigate layout that lets players quickly access the game they want.

Bitstarz is great for an exciting, safe, and secure gaming experience. They also offer a range of bonuses and rewards for players who deposit funds and play regularly. The customer support is excellent, with fast response times and helpful staff. The site also offers a range of tournaments and competitions, giving players a chance to win big.

You can play with either Bitcoin or fiat currencies at the bitcoin dice gambling site. The site provides a safe and secure environment to play and transact without worry. It is fully regulated, and its customer support team is available 24/7. Additionally, they offer multiple

payment methods to make deposits and withdrawals.

A Variety of Bitcoin Dice Games (10/10)

In addition to classic dice games, BitStarz also offers a variety of other dice variations. These include Satoshi Dice, Rollercoin, Bitcoin Keno, and more. Each variation has different rules and features, giving players plenty of options to explore. Whether a beginner or an experienced player, you can find a dice game that fits your style.

Crypto Coins Accepted (7/10)

At the bitcoin dice gambling site, players can play with multiple cryptocurrencies. That includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and more. In addition, all winnings are automatically converted into Bitcoin or fiat currency, making it easy to transfer winnings back into your account.

Reputation and Licensing (9/10)

Reputation is a big deal in online gambling, and Bitstarz is no exception. With a long history of providing quality gambling services, Bitstarz is one of the most trusted brands in the industry. They have a seal of approval from the Curacao Authority and have a long-standing reputation for fairness and safety.

Exclusive Bonus: Double Deposit Welcome Bonus + 180 FREE SPINS

6. mBit - Best For Ultra-Quick Crypto Cashouts

mBit Casino is the ultimate destination for all your gambling needs! Operated by the prestigious Dama NV since 2014, this online casino is modern yet classic with a sleek UI. Plus, you can count on trusted gaming with a revered license from the Curacao eGaming Commission.

When it comes to gaming, mBit has you covered. They offer several different bitcoin dice games to choose from. Whether you're a fan of classic dice or European Roulette, you'll find something that suits your tastes at mBit.

What sets mBit apart from other crypto dice sites is its wide variety of bonuses and promotions. New players can take advantage of their welcome bonus that matches your first deposit up to a certain amount. Other bonuses include free spins and deposit bonuses regularly.

Overall, mBit is a great choice if you're looking for a secure and reliable bitcoin dice casino. With their wide selection of games, bonuses, and 24/7 customer support, it's hard to go wrong with mBit.

Crypto Dice Variations (7/10)

Not only does mBit have classic dice and variations like Joker Dice, Wild Roller, and Red Dog. Joker Dice is a fun spin on traditional dice, as players must guess which number will be higher than the other. Wild Roller is another variation as you bet against a random number. Finally, Red Dog allows two players to roll two dice each and whoever has the highest total wins the game. These variations provide an extra layer of excitement when playing with cryptocurrency.

Crypto Coins Accepted (8/10)

Regarding deposits and withdrawals, mBit supports several different cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. All payments are instantly processed with no waiting time, so you can start playing your favorite dice games immediately.

Reputation and Licensing (10/10)

As mentioned, mBit Casino holds a respected license from the Curacao eGaming Commission. That gives players peace of mind knowing that the site follows strict regulations and is regularly audited for fairness.

Additionally, mBit has a strong reputation within the crypto community. Players praise the platform for being secure, trustworthy, and providing excellent customer service around the clock. From dealing with any issues promptly to verifying accounts quickly, mBit takes pride in providing the best service possible.

Exclusive Bonus: Welcome Bonus Up to 5 BTC + 300 FREE SPINS

7. Bovada.lv - Best Dice Site for US Players

Since its launch in 2011, Bovada has been a mainstay in the online gambling industry, providing players from everywhere with unparalleled sports betting and casino experience. Initially catering to US sports bettors,

Bovada has now expanded its services to cater to the needs of all types of gamblers, making their experience more engaging and entertaining. One of the best things about the bitcoin dice gambling site is its easy-to-use interface. The site's intuitive design makes it easy to start playing immediately. With a wide variety of gaming options, you can find whatever kind of game you want. And with its competitive bonuses, you can maximize your winnings even further.

In addition to its great selection of games, Bovada.lv also provides some of the best security features in the business. All your transactions are encrypted to ensure that your funds are always safe. And all customer data is strictly kept confidential, so you can rest assured that your information is secure.

Finally, the bitcoin dice gambling site offers some of the highest payouts. With its unique bonus system, you can easily double or even triple your winnings. So, if you want a fun and secure way to play bitcoin dice games with huge payouts, Bovada.lv is a perfect choice.

Crypto Dice Variations (7/10)

The bitcoin casino dice games also come with a range of different variations, so you can customize your gaming experience to fit your specific preferences. From "Snake Eyes" and "Texas Roll" to "All or Nothing" and "Clone Craps," there are plenty of options to choose from.

Whether you're looking for an easy game with a low house edge or a more challenging game with bigger payouts, you can find what you need at Bovada.lv.

Crypto Coins Accepted (8/10)

Another major perk of playing at Bovada.lv is its wide range of accepted cryptocurrencies. As one of the only sites that accept Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, Bovada makes it easy to deposit and withdraw using your preferred cryptocurrency. That makes it even simpler to get the most out of your winnings, as you can easily transfer your funds back and forth with minimal transaction fees.

Reputation and Licensing (10/10)

It's no wonder that Bovada.lv is one of the most trusted and well-respected bitcoin and ethereum gambling sites around. The site is fully licensed and regulated by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, meaning it's held to the highest standards of fair play and security. With a long history of providing exceptional customer service and a secure gaming environment, you can rest assured that your money is safe at Bovada. lv.

Exclusive Bonus: SCORE A $750 WELCOME BONUS

Searching for the Best Dice Websites: Filtering the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Are you interested in trying out online crypto dice games? If so, you have likely noticed that many different crypto dice sites are available. With so many options, it becomes challenging to determine which site is best for you. Read on to learn more about the world of bitcoin dice sites! We'll focus on the good, the bad, and the ugly of bitcoin dice sites and offer tips on choosing the right one for your gaming needs.

What Is a Bitcoin Dice Casino?

Bitcoin dice sites are an innovative way for players to make money quickly. The best dice websites are online gaming platforms where players can gamble with cryptocurrencies, usually Bitcoin. Players can make bets by selecting a random number between 0 and 100. The player wins if the number is lower than the chosen number. The higher the number, the more the player stands to win or lose.

Bitcoin dice sites provide alternative entertainment for those who want to take their gambling online. They allow players to try their luck without worrying about the high costs associated with traditional land-based casinos.

With dice sites, players can bet low stakes and still have the opportunity to win big. Some BTC dice game sites even offer incentives such as loyalty programs and bonuses for frequent players. They also offer anonymity since no personal information is required to register and play.

The good

When it comes to crypto dice game sites, the positive news is that there are many sites to choose from. These sites have great user interfaces, excellent security measures in place, and provide a wide range of features. Players can enjoy an immersive gaming experience with features like leaderboards, chatrooms, and special rewards for frequent players.

The games on the best dice websites often have low house edges, meaning the chances of winning are higher than in traditional casinos. The sites also offer various cryptocurrencies, so players can play with the currency of their choice.

The best dice websites also offer bonuses and promotions to reward loyal players. These offers could include free spins, deposit bonuses, or cashback rewards.

BTC dice platforms offer a safe, secure, and exciting gaming experience. With low house edges, a wide range of games and currencies, and rewarding bonuses, they are a grea option for anyone looking to gamble online.

The bad

When it comes to BTC dice hubs, it is important to be aware of their risks. Some dice sites are not as secure as others, and there is also the potential for players to be scammed by dishonest operators. Some dice sites have poor game fairness and randomness protection, which can lead to biased outcomes. That could result in players losing their funds due to the unfair results of a dice roll. Furthermore, many dice sites do not implement robust KYC (Know Your Customer) measures, meaning players are often anonymous, making it difficult to protect against fraud.

In addition, some dice sites operate without licenses or appropriate regulations, meaning players are taking risks when they engage in betting activities on these websites. Finally, many dice sites have high fees associated with deposits and withdrawals, which can significantly reduce player profits if they don't consider these fees when placing bets.

The ugly

Regarding crypto dice sites, some sites should be avoided at all costs. These sites are not just bad for the user but for the entire cryptocurrency industry as well.

The first type of sites to avoid are those that don't take security seriously. These sites will either have weak encryption or no encryption, meaning your account and funds are open to attack. Additionally, these sites will often not provide customer support andmay even use malicious software to steal your coins.

Another thing to watch out for when selecting a bitcoin dice casino is the use of bots. Some sites will employ bots to generate an unfair advantage over other players. That could result in losing money without a chance of ever winning back your funds.

Finally, it's important to watch out for sites that don't keep their promises. That can include withdrawal delays, not giving out jackpots as advertised, or simply closing down the site without warning.

Overall, you should be extra cautious when choosing a bitcoin dice casino and always do your research before committing to one. Ensure the site has strong encryption, doesn't use bots, and keeps its promises. By doing this, you'll ensure that you are only playing on safe and secure sites.

What Is a Dice Faucet?

A dice faucet is a type of cryptocurrency website that provides users with small amounts of cryptocurrency, usually Bitcoin, in exchange for the completion of a certain task. The tasks are typically quite simple, including playing a game, viewing an ad, or clicking on a link. Bitcoin dice game with faucet has a time limit or restriction on how often you can claim rewards.

Typically, a bitcoin dice game with a faucet will offer free coins every hour, and some may also provide rewards for referring other users. Depending on the faucet, users may be able to multiply their coins by playing a game of chance. This is known as a "dice roll," where the user bets on whether the result of the dice roll will be higher or lower than a certain number.

Though BTC dice faucet sites may be an appealing way to get free cryptocurrency, it's important to be aware of the potential risks associated with these sites. Many BTC dice faucets are scams and can result in the loss of your coins. It's best to research any BTC dice faucet before using it.

How to Choose a Crypto Dice Site

When selecting a crypto dice site, it is important to consider several factors that will ensure you have a safe and enjoyable experience. Here are some tips on what to look for in a good crypto dice site:

Security: Security should be the first and foremost consideration when choosing a crypto dice site. The site should have strong encryption and authentication methods, secure servers, and use up-to-date software. The site should also have secure storage for your private keys and other measures to prevent hacking or data breaches. Reputation: Before signing up for any crypto dice site, check out its reputation. Look for reviews from other users and find out how long the site has been in operation. You should also research the team behind the platform and their track record. Fees: Be sure to look at the fees associated with the site. Some of the best dice websites may charge a small fee to cover their costs, while others may charge a percentage of your winnings. Make sure that the fees are reasonable and that you understand them before signing up. Variety of Games: A good bitcoin dice casino should have a variety of games available, as this will ensure that you always have something to play. Look for sites with slots, blackjack, poker, and other popular casino games. Support: If you ever have any issues while playing, you must get help quickly. Make sure that the site offers good customer service and that they have someone available to answer your questions at any time.

By considering these factors when choosing a bitcoin dice casino, you can ensure that you have a safe and enjoyable gaming experience.

In Conclusion

Crypto dice sites offer a unique gaming experience, and the potential for huge payouts is a major draw for gamers. With so many options to pick from, it becomes challenging to determine which one is the best.

The seven sites mentioned above have stood out from the crowd, offering reliable gameplay, great customer service, and the potential for big rewards. Whether you're an experienced gamer with solid experience or just getting started in the world of cryptocurrency gambling, these sites provide plenty of fun and exciting experiences. Give them a try and see what amazing rewards await you!

DISCLAIMER

We strongly suggest you call the National Problem Gaming Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 if you or someone you know has a gambling problem to speak with a specialist about obtaining help and making gaming safer for you or your loved ones. Keep in mind that all gaming-related websites and instructions are geared toward those over 18.

You may not have access to the casinos we advertise on our website because of location challenges. To determine whether online gambling is legal where you live, check your state's laws.

At these organizations, you may get free assistance in case of gambling addiction: