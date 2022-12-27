10 Best Crypto Gambling Sites with Amazing Bonuses in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

Cryptocurrencies are now being used to pay for several products and services. Leading businesses are accepting tokens, and their popularity is growing. No wonder even online casinos are accepting cryptocurrencies and paying jackpots in the same. You can, too, enjoy a range of perks and rewards when you use tokens in a casino. It is always better to stick to licensed casinos to ensure your money is safe.

This blog will present the 10 leading crypto gambling sites to join. Our ranking is based on the ORDB research that surveyed high-rollers to learn about their preferences. Moreover, the analysis included assessing over 100 portals to handpick the best ones. Let's find out more about our rankings, while you may also learn about exclusive bonuses on ORDB Private Club .

The list of the best cryptocurrency gambling opportunities unfolds now!

Here are the most optimal picks depending on your region!

Best for US 🇺🇸 Best for UK 🇬🇧 Best for CA 🇨🇦 Best for EU 🇪🇺 Red Dog 🥇 Bets.io 🥇 Stake 🥇 CloudBet 🥇

1. CloudBet: Best Overall

CloudBet is a renowned name in the crypto casino industry. It is licensed and complies with the regulations of Curacao jurisdiction. The website gives you ample options to wager using bitcoins and many cryptocurrencies. You can also get awesome bonuses and a great experience.

BTC Gamblers Appreciate

Below are a few perks of CloudBet:

eSports betting: Crypto betting on eSports is a pleasure on the site. You can also wager on your favorite teams and gamers while games are going on.

on eSports is a pleasure on the site. You can also wager on your favorite teams and gamers while games are going on. Security: The platform prioritizes security and uses cold storage for funds. Your money is always safe with CloudBet.

The platform prioritizes security and uses cold storage for funds. Your money is always safe with CloudBet. Live BTC casino: You can play at over 60 tables with live dealers, which is a lot even for the best crypto gambling sites. It is exciting to compete against online players and not the computer.

You can play at over 60 tables with live dealers, which is a lot even for the best crypto gambling sites. It is exciting to compete against online players and not the computer. Instant withdrawals: Cash out your winnings instantly without any delay.

Top Picks for BTC Gamblers

Bitcoin slots like Aqua Lord and Gates of Troy are highly popular on the platform. Gamblers also like Bee Hive Bonanza and Blackjack Neo.

Bonuses

You receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC from CloudBet.

2. Stake: Best for Gambling on the Go

Stake is a great choice for crypto gambling . It holds a Curacao gaming license and is available in a US version . The platform is known for its excellent reputation and has earned excellent reviews from gamblers on Askgamblers.

BTC Gamblers Appreciate

Stake offers many superb perks to users:

Many ways to pay : Stake supports 19+ tokens for cryptocurrency gambling. You can deposit and withdraw using your preferred coins.

: Stake supports 19+ tokens for cryptocurrency gambling. You can deposit and withdraw using your preferred coins. Weekly Giveaway: Gamblers can get up to $50k per week in giveaways. They may also participate in the 24-hours $100k race.

Gamblers can get up to $50k per week in giveaways. They may also participate in the 24-hours $100k race. Purchase cryptocurrencies: You can purchase tokens on Stake using credit cards, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and more.

You can purchase tokens on Stake using credit cards, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and more. VIP program: The VIP club membership lets you access more bonuses, prizes, and gifts. You earn points as you gamble more and can redeem them for rewards.

Top Picks for BTC Gamblers

The most-loved games on the site are Floating Dragon and Wild West Gold. Lightning Baccarat and Three Card Poker are also worth your time.

Bonuses

Stake gives a 10% Rakeback bonus . Use the code 'GET10BACKBONUS.'

3. 7Bit: Best for Daily Cashback

7Bit casino is one of the top cryptocurrency gambling sites. It is a reliable name regulated by the Curacao Gaming Control Board. 7Bit is the best crypto casino for earning daily cash back. You can get up to 15% of the bets you lose daily.

BTC Gamblers Appreciate

What makes 7Bit stand out from the rest and a good crypto gambling site?

Weekly race: You can earn a maximum of $1,750 and 1,000 free spins weekly. Plus, special bonuses help you make more at this cryptocurrency gambling hub.

You can earn a maximum of $1,750 and 1,000 free spins weekly. Plus, special bonuses help you make more at this cryptocurrency gambling hub. BTC games: Bitcoin users can play a plethora of online BTC slots . The list includes Book of Spells, Sea Secret, Aztec Magic Bonanza, and more.

Bitcoin users can play a plethora of . The list includes Book of Spells, Sea Secret, Aztec Magic Bonanza, and more. Live casino: Compete against other players in the 7Bit live casino. It feels like playing in the real world.

Compete against other players in the 7Bit live casino. It feels like playing in the real world. Top providers: 7Bit hosts BTC jackpot slots and other games from leading names in the industry. The list includes Pragmatic, Evoplay, Microgaming, BetSoft, and more.

Top Picks for BTC Gamblers

Cryptocurrency gamblers love to play Elvis Frog in Vegas and Mega Moolah. They also try their hands on Raging Lion and live blackjack.

Bonuses

You get a 100% welcome bonus + 100 free spins .

4. BitStarz: Best for Jackpot Slots

BitStarz is among the best bitcoin casinos if you count the awards. It has received prizes such as Best Casino 2021 and Player's Choice of 2018. However, most awards are for the excellent support provided by the site. You can contact the support team 24/7 if you run into any problems.

BTC Gamblers Appreciate

What do gamblers love about BitStarz?

Great game selection: You can read reviews about the wide selection of games. From video slots to original games, BitStarz crypto gambling site has it all.

You can read reviews about the wide selection of games. From video slots to original games, BitStarz crypto gambling site has it all. Huge jackpots: The site has big jackpots for you to win. The total amount of progressive jackpot on the platform stands at €883,000+.

The site has big jackpots for you to win. The total amount of progressive jackpot on the platform stands at €883,000+. Mobile gaming: The site is optimized for mobile. You can get a native experience playing on your smartphones and tablets.

The site is optimized for mobile. You can get a native experience playing on your smartphones and tablets. Safety controls: Every account has controls to gamble responsibly. The management also monitors betting activities to spot any problems.

Top Picks for BTC Gamblers

People like to try out games like Sky Hunters and Barbarian Fury. Titles like Secrets of Sherwood and Plinko are also a favorite.

Bonuses

BitStarz provides a double deposit and 180 free spins .

5. mBit: Best for Its Game Collection

mBit is also the best crypto betting site for user-friendliness. It has a clean interface and a seamless layout for an easy gambling experience. The casino is regulated by the Curacao authorities and is known for taking extra care to serve customers.

BTC Gamblers Appreciate

The platform's pros include the following:

Best studios: mBit crypto gambling site brings games from leading gaming studios like GameBeat and BGaming. They are legit and have fair outcomes.

mBit crypto gambling site brings games from leading gaming studios like GameBeat and BGaming. They are legit and have fair outcomes. Promotions: You can enjoy several promotions to boost your funds. The list includes a welcome package, mBit Races, Bitty Quiz, and more.

You can enjoy several promotions to boost your funds. The list includes a welcome package, mBit Races, Bitty Quiz, and more. 2,000+ games: You can get your hands on thousands of crypto games to stay busy for days and months.

You can get your hands on thousands of crypto games to stay busy for days and months. Live support: You have 24/7 support to ask questions or resolve issues. Chat, call, and email support are available.

Top Picks for BTC Gamblers

Some of the top games on the site are Crack the Bank and Riot BNB 2. You can also play Wild Cash and European roulette.

Bonuses

mBit has a welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC and 300 FS .

6. Mirax: Best for Welcome Bonus

Mirax is a reputable casino regulated by the Curacao gaming board. It also has one of the most generous welcome bonuses and promotions. You can also access a wide range of games and live tables.

BTC Gamblers Appreciate

Over 7,000 games at this crypto gambling site

Bet with tokens and fiat currency

VIP program with great incentives

Lucrative tournaments all year round

Supports a range of cryptocurrencies

Provably fair assurance for fair outcomes

Top Picks for Gamblers

1 Reel Panther has been a hit in 2022! But also, there are gambling games casino enthusiasts love, like The Rave, Sun of Egypt, and Fruit Disco.

Bonus

You get a 325% welcome bonus + 150 free spins .

7. RedDogCasino: Best for 24/7 Bonuses

RedDogCasino is registered in Curacao and is a trusted name. It comes with 24/& bonuses to get free cash and regain some of your losses. Best of all, you get quick deposits and instant withdrawals for zero delays.

A few perks of the casino are:

24/7 assistance to help you out

New games are added regularly

Desktop app for Windows 7 and later

Compliant with GDPR for zero worries

Robust anti-fraud policies

Transparent terms and conditions

RedDogCasino comes with 225% bonus of up to €12,250.

8. CoinSlotty: Best for Original Crypto Games

Coinslotty is a legit and legal online casino under the regulation of Curacao jurisdiction. The platform offers several original games not available in any other casino. You can play titles like Space XY, Dice, Plinko, and more to win lucrative payouts. It also has popular video slots like Mega Lucky Diamonds, Bonanza Billion, and Lucky Lady Chance.

Coinslotty is best known for

Games that provide instant wins

Bonus for verifying your phone

Free spins for joining the Telegram channel

Weekly bonuses and cash backs

Supports many cryptocurrencies

Rigid privacy policy

Coilslotty has a 20% cashback bonus when you join.

9. Las Atlantis: Best for Daily Bonuses

Las Atlantis is a recent addition to crypto casinos. It has a modern design and seamless interface to let you focus on gambling. The site features a wide range of games, with a few unique ones. Best of all, you can enjoy free deposits and withdrawals for a lifetime.

Some features of Last Atlantis are:

Email and phone support

Accepts wire transfers and credit cards

Low wagering requirements

Zero fees for all transactions

Live chat support

Crypto bonuses and free spins

You get a 280% welcome bonus from Las Atlantis up to $14,000.

10. Bets.io: Best for Tournaments

Bet.io comes under the regulation of the Curacao gaming board. It has many features and awesome bonuses for you. The best is the year-round tournaments.

The perks include

Quality video slots

Top promotions and bonuses

Pay with cards and fiat currency

Games updated daily

Live casino for real-time gaming

Safe and secure payments

Bets.io gives daily cashback of 20% on joining.

ORDB Methodology: Steps to Find Reliable Cryptocurrency Casinos

The ORDB methodology is an excellent tool for finding reliable casinos. It considers several factors to pick the best platforms for gamblers. You can also use the method to research independently and make your choice.

Follow the steps below!

Evaluate the Legality

Always bet in a legal gambling establishment. You can lose your money if you don't. How do you check the legality of a casino?

Visit the website and look for a gaming or gambling license. Most sites display their permits on the home page. You may see licenses provided by different regulators like:

Malta Gaming Authority

Curacao Gaming Control Board

UK Gambling Commission

Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission

A licensed casino has to abide by the rules of the regulator. They have to take steps to prevent fraud and money laundering. So, your money is safe, and you can approach the regulators in case of any complaints.

Read the List of Restricted Countries

It is legal to gamble in some countries. Still, many jurisdictions ban online casinos and games like slots and poker. So, you should ensure the casino is available in your country to avoid legal hassle. Additionally, find out what your local laws permit.

Don't play in a casino that is restricted in your country. You may experience challenges in withdrawing your funds. Your account may also be blocked, and your winnings forfeited.

Research Reputation

We check the reputation of any website or online store before we make a purchase. So, you should do the same for a virtual casino. How do you check the reputation?

Customer reviews can say a lot about a service provider. The best platforms have great positive reviews that indicate their popularity. Gamblers also highlight the pros of knowing what you are getting yourself into.

Moreover, you can read about the cons in genuine reviews. They are a sign of the red flags and should form a part of your research. However, you should expect only some reviews to be positive. It is natural to have a few negative ones as well. You can also check for media mentions of the site.

Choice of Cryptocurrencies for Gambling

A crypto casino allows gamblers to deposit in cryptocurrencies. You should be able to make deposits and withdrawals in a wide range of tokens. The more choices, the higher the flexibility you get. Some of the popular coins are:

BTC

ETH

BNB

LUNA

XRP

USDT

You can also look for sites that support altcoins. Additionally, some gamblers may prefer traditional payment methods like wire transfers or credit cards. Make sure the portal allows you to deposit and withdraw in your preferred method.

Games Available

A casino is meant to be entertaining. So, it should come with great games to keep you busy. You should be able to play slots, and card games like blackjack or poker, bingo, roulette, and more. Ensure the games use solutions like Provably Fair or RNG for complete transparency. Additionally, look for a live casino to play games in real-time. You can play with a live dealer and compete against online players.

Sports betting is another option many people look for. It allows you to wager on sports like soccer, cricket, car racing, basketball, hockey, and more. Some websites even let you bet on novelty items like politics and celebrities.

Rewards

Gambling should be a rewarding experience. That means you must be able to access several bonuses and promotions to boost your bankroll. Online casinos offer many promotions that come with rewards like a welcome or no-deposit bonus. You can get a matching amount when you make your deposit.

Additionally, many sites provide bonuses for the first few deposits. Moreover, you can get free spins and coupons that let you win more. You may also earn cash back on the money you lose.

Another important consideration is a VIP program. It allows you to enjoy several perks, like points redeemable for gifts and prizes. You may also get more value from your bonuses or cashback deals. However, read the terms of the promotions. Sometimes, they have conditions like a wagering requirement. Source all the information you need to make an informed choice.

Final Thoughts

Using cryptocurrency for gambling is advantageous in many ways. You get better welcome bonuses and an opportunity to win big jackpots. Try out the casinos on our list to get a superb gambling experience.

DISCLAIMER

Only adults over 18 can gamble online. Ensure your local laws allow internet gambling to avoid legal hassle. Some websites may be unavailable in your country due to regulations and restrictions. Always gamble responsibly and help anyone you know with an addiction. Call the National Gambling Problem specialists for advice and counseling to gamble safely.

Below are a few sites to help you out: