Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

10 Best Crypto Casinos & Bitcoin Gambling Sites 2023

Cryptocurrency is gaining worldwide attention and popularity. And now it has made its way into the world of online gaming. Digital currency has also evolved into a payment method for many online gamblers.

Crypto gaming sites are online casinos where players can deposit and withdraw funds using digital currency. Players use crypto to pay for the games they want to play at their favorite casinos. Many players attest that digital currencies are one of the safest forms of gambling as they offer privacy and complete control, among other benefits.

Online crypto gambling sites follow the same laws and regulations that traditional casinos do. The only difference is that players use cryptos for transactions.

Crypto casinos are popular for a variety of reasons, including:

In most cases, there are no transaction costs.

They offer exceptional anonymity and security

Immediate payouts.

They have thousands of unique titles, huge bonuses, and fast payouts.

Our 10 best Crypto Casinos & Bitcoin Gambling sites 2023

Bitfiring - Best Bitcoin Casino

- Best Bitcoin Casino BC Game - Best Crypto Casino overall

- Best Crypto Casino overall Mystake - Crypto and Fiat possible

- Crypto and Fiat possible Blizz - Best Ethereum Casino

- Best Ethereum Casino Cloudbet - Top Crypto Casino and Crypto Sports Betting Site

- Top Crypto Casino and Crypto Sports Betting Site PuntCasino - Best for USA Players

- Best for USA Players VAVE - Newest Bitcoin Casino 2023

- Newest Bitcoin Casino 2023 7bit - Best Ethereum Casino

- Best Ethereum Casino mBit - Established Top BTC Casino Site

- Established Top BTC Casino Site SlotsEmpire - Safe Crypto Gambling Site

Let´s review the top 5 of them:

Bitfiring - Best Bitcoin Casino 2023

Zaraa Ltd. launched Bitfiring in 2022 with a Gibraltar license. Other than Bitcoin , it is well-known for accepting a vast range of cryptocurrencies. The casino is affiliated with more than twenty software providers and provides multilingual action and gameplay to players from more than thirty countries worldwide.

Pros

There are no prohibited countries.

Quick sign up using only the most essential information.

Excellent webpage.

Cons

The casino that is quite new. It has not yet been tested by time.

There are no live dealer games available.

Available casino games: 8/10

Microgaming, Play 'n Go, NetEnt, and Playtech are the most well-known game providers. You can browse the game collection by genre on the website. Crypto slots, Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Jackpot, and your most recently played games are examples of categories. This casino offers over 800 internet casino games, so you should have plenty of options.

Bonuses and promotions: 9/10

The casino provides a substantial welcome bonus to new customers.

As a new player, you will receive traditional matches on your first half-dozen deposits, with significant amounts up for grabs. These bonuses are redeemable in cryptocurrencies.

The website has a Lucky Spin Wheel that can award players with BTC.

It also provides instant cashback and cash bonuses. Friendly wagering requirements are associated with these bonuses.

Payment methods: 8.5/10

Players at Bitfiring have a variety of deposit options. Bitcoin, USDT (Tether), Dogecoin, and Ethereum are the primary cryptocurrencies accepted. A minimum deposit of $25 USDT is required at Bitfiring Casino. Besides, deposits have no associated costs. But each cryptocurrency wallet and payment provider handle transactions differently.

Customer Support: 9.5/10

Bitfiring Casino can support you in two ways. You can email the support team at support@bitfiring.com for assistance. However, using this method, responses could take up to 24 hours.

Another option is to use the casino's live chat support, which offers instant responses. It should be noted that not all the available gaming languages may be available as support options. The casino's customer support is a 24-hour service, which means you can get help at any time even on holidays.

>>>>> Check out Bitfiring here

BC Game - Best crypto casino overall

BC Game casino, which launched in 2017, offers an intriguing selection of games with spectacular aesthetics and visual effects, sign-up bonuses , and promotional offers on its crypto gaming platform.

Pros

It provides financial services with 41 cryptocurrencies.

The website responds quickly.

Graphics with an aesthetically pleasing and interactive user interface.

Desktop and mobile apps are available (Android and iOS).

Cons

Only crypto deposits and withdrawals are permitted.

Log in details like email account can't be changed; instead, a new account must be opened.

Available casino games: 10/10

The majority of games are created by renowned developers like Microgaming, NetEnt, Wazdan, Pragmatic Play, Endorphina, Red Tiger, Elk, Evolution Gaming, SA Gaming, No Limit City, and others. The casino has thousands of games with more than 200 titles in the live casino platform, which is exciting for players.

Bonus & promotions: 9.5/10

The casino offers several benefits and promotional offers. BC Game is an entertaining Bitcoin gambling platform for gamblers worldwide. Using a function called Rain, BC Game even pays users for engaging in activities with their fellow players in chat rooms. A worldwide chat room for all users helps to encourage player involvement and ethical crypto gaming.

The first deposit incentive is worth up to 180% of the bonus amount.

Bonus on the second deposit is up to 200%.

The bonus on the third deposit can go up to 220%.

Payment methods: 9/10

Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Tron, and EOS are among the 41 cryptocurrencies accepted by BC Game. The casino takes pride in providing fast deposits and withdrawals.

The “My Wallet” feature enables gamers to deposit and withdraw cash easily. BC Game casino has also established its stable coin, the BCD or BC Dollar.

Customer supports: 9/10

The live chat service at BC Game is available 24/7. Players can also help one another solve problems on the BC Game chat forums. They can communicate with BC support team as well via Twitter, Telegram, Forum, Bitcoin talk.org, and Discord. In the long run, you can join the BC Game Telegram group to keep up with the latest developments.

>>>> Visit the best Crypto Casino 2023

Mystake - Crypto and fiat currencies available

This is a fairly new online casino that launched in 2019. It is based in Larnaka, Cyprus, and is governed by the well-known Curacao gaming license.

Pros

Wonderful welcome packages .

. A fantastic game library.

UK Players accepted

There are several deposit options available.

Crypto and fiat currency deposits and withdrawals accepted

Live help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Cons

There are no ongoing promotions (at the moment).

Unclear VIP program.

Available games: 9.5/10

Mystake has more than 90 different game providers to choose from, including some of the most well-known. These include features Play'n GO, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Wazdan, ELK Studio, Blueprint Gaming, BigTimeGaming, Red Tiger, Gamomat, Relax Gaming, Push Gaming, and many more. The casino has about 4,798 games.

In addition, its betting platform offers a wide selection of markets on established and minor events. Virtual sports such as dog and horse racing, football, and basketball are also available for wagering.

Bonus and Promotions: 8/10

A decent welcome package of 170% bonus up to €600 is offered by the casino to customers who use crypto. It is a deposit bonus, therefore, you need to fund your bankroll first before you can claim it.

The minimum amount required to take advantage of this offer is €20 in your preferred cryptocurrency. The bonus will be added to your account, and you will activate it manually. You will not receive your bonus if you do not activate it before you begin playing. Also, you must first complete a 25x wager before you can request a withdrawal from this bonus.

Payment methods: 7/10

Mystake is a fantastic casino in terms of deposit methods. Here are your options for crediting your account:

Credit cards from Visa and MasterCard.

E-wallets.

Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Stellar, Ethereum, Ripple, Monero, and Dash.

You have the following options for withdrawing from MyStake:

Bank transfer (SEPA).

E-wallets, including Sofort, ecoPayz, Skrill, and Neteller.

>>>>> Go to Mystake

Customer Support: 9/10

If you have any questions at any time, you can contact MyStake casino support. Live chat is available 24/7. The support team is extremely friendly and works hard to make your visit to the casino as enjoyable as possible.

Blizz - Great Ethereum Casino

This is a cryptocurrency casino whose design is outstanding. It allows players to play their favorite live casino games as well as other game categories, which have been proven to be fair. You need to have a cryptocurrency in order to make a payment here because there are currently no fiat options available.

Pros

Many online casino games.

Provably fair games.

Great service staff.

Good VIP program.

Multi-language casino.

Crypto support.

Many game providers.

Cons

There are a few promos available.

You cannot create your playing limits.

Available games: 8/10

Blizz provides over 4.000 amazing slots and online casino games from the world's leading providers, including Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Microgaming, Evolution, Betsoft, and many more. The games are fair, which is a vital factor for players.

Bonus and promotions: 9/10

When you join this cryptocurrency casino, you will receive up to100% initial deposit reward in one cryptocurrency. You will be eligible for this massive bonus regardless of the size of your stake. This bonus has a wagering requirement of 40x and should be wagered in full in 30 days.

Customers can also take advantage of an additional special deal from the casino. Everyone who satisfies the prior qualifications can earn 50% cashback. As a bonus, you will receive 50 spins that are free to use on slot machines.

Payment methods: 8/10

You must have one of these cryptocurrencies to deposit at Blizz Casino:

Ethereum.

Tether (ERC-20).

Dogecoin.

Bitcoin.

Litecoin.

You'll see that just a few coins are accepted. But don't be concerned if you lack any of these. Instead, choose Wallet, then Buy the Crypto. You may use your credit card, or Apple Pay to purchase cryptocurrencies there.

All payments, whether deposits or withdrawals, will be completed swiftly.

Customer Support: 8/10

Because this casino has so many features, you are likely to require assistance from their customer service at some point. Luckily, there are several options for getting assistance:

Support can be reached at support@blizzcasino.io.

You can access the FAQ page by clicking on the “Support” button.

Talkto live chat representative.

>>>>> Follow this link to register at Blizz

Cloudbet - Established Bitcoin casino

This is the one of the well-established crypto casinos. It was launched in 2013, a few years after the invention of Bitcoin . The one currency accepted on the website and the only way to fund your Cloudbet account is Bitcoin. Cloudbet is licensed in Curacao, and its services are available to players worldwide.

Pros

Respected in the crypto betting industry

5 BTC Welcome Bonus

Fast withdrawals.

No withdrawal limits.

Cons

Only bitcoins are accepted.

Strict VIP program rules

Available casino games: 9/10

Cloudbet games are accessible on both desktop and mobile devices and both offer immediate play. You may join Cloudbet regardless of your device or platform as long as you have a stable internet connection and a popular online search engine. Players have access to over 5000 titles, including slots, table games, jackpots, virtual games, and live casino games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 8/10

New Cloudbet customers who sign up and make their first deposit will receive 5 BTC. This is a matched deposit bonus, which means your deposit will be “matched” with several bonus credits worth up to 5 BTC. The minimum deposit you need to claim the bonus is 0.001 BTC or its equivalent.

Cloudbet also offers an excellent rewards program. You will earn reward points each time you play a slot or a table game. Also, you can trade your VIP program points for cash, tickets, free plays, and other rewards after you achieve a particular number of points.

Payment methods: 8/10

Cloudbet is a Bitcoin-only gambling site. Other deposit or withdrawal methods are not authorized. Cryptocurrencies are convenient, safe, and private. It is the best form of payment for online casino gamers that value security and quickness, making this casino a dependable one for crypto bettors

Customer Support: 9/10

If you run into any problems during the authentication process, you can contact customer support via live chat. The team is friendly and well-informed. Thus, you will often obtain in-depth help within a short period. This holds true irrespective of your location and whenever you call.

How we test the best Bitcoin casinos and determine their safety

Cryptocurrencies are rapidly becoming the chosen method of payment for many players in online casinos. It should not be a surprise, then, that individuals are gambling using Bitcoin. Consequently, a significant percentage of operators accept it as a payment method. Thus, it can be challenging to the most suitable one fir you. Below are factors that we employ to test the best crypto casinos and determine their safety. This should help you make the right moves. They include:

Choose a licensed casino

To prevent gaming in an insecure casino, choose websites that have the appropriate permits. When selecting a crypto casino, make sure it is licensed by the relevant gambling commission. If the website does not display its licensing information, it is advisable to avoid it.

Examine the casino feedbacks

Reputable online casinos feature customer feedback. You must examine the site's ratings to see how well it has been graded. The evaluations will provide you with vital information about a particular casino. If the reviews are positive, you may consider one.

However, a few complaints should not make you overlook a good casino. Of course, at times a customer may experience an issue or a casino's site may be down, forcing customers to complain. Thus, when going through feedback, check how the operator responded. Also, do not be alarmed if a casino has one or two negative comments. The issue starts when negative reviews recur, outweighing positive ones.

Check for reasonable bonuses

A reputable online casino will provide new users with decent bonus offers. Bonuses may be provided as match deposits or free spins, and so on. The vast majority of online casino sites include strict requirements on bonuses. As a result, you should carefully examine the rules to determine if the provisions are reasonable.

Is Bitcoin gaming risky?

Yes, bitcoin gaming can be risky, but is still relatively safe. Cryptocurrency gambling is also not illegal, so you will not face any consequences for engaging in it. When accessing any casino, information being accessed by third parties can be a risk. Fortunately, most online casinos have put strict measures in place to prevent such issues. For instance, you will need to provide some personal details before your account is verified. Additional documents may also be needed during withdrawals.

However, if you value anonymity when playing on online casinos, crypto ones are your best option. They are equally secured with advanced protocols, but you won't need to disclose financial information during transactions.

Potential consequences

The only hazard with crypto wagering is since you wager anonymously and do not provide adequate information, your chosen casino can't protect you substantially. Thus, you may experience a cyberattack. But you can eliminate such a risk by playing on trusted websites with HTTPS and installing a Proxy.

Another danger is that you may become overwhelmed and end up spending considerably more because crypto casinos have high transaction limits. You must always gamble prudently. Most casinos have responsible gambling limits that you can apply to avoid losing control of your gaming habits.

How to Keep Your Privacy Safe

Install and operate a Proxy server if you desire to be secure online (a virtual private network). VPNs enable you to encrypt your network, circumvent data limitations, conceal your private information, and alter your address. Furthermore, and perhaps most critically, they make it hard for cybercriminals to attack anyone.

Also, if you suspect any malicious activities on your account, immediately contact your chosen casino. They will use updated technological tools to protect your account. In some cases, they may have to reach out to the respective crypto company for extra protection.

Crypto casino bonus

The abundance of top casino bonuses available is one of the primary advantages of playing online on crypto sites. Consider which casinos offer decent sign-up bonuses before deciding on one. BC Game for example has an extremely generous bonus up to $20,000 and Cloudbet up to 5 BTC as a welcome Bonus

Before claiming a casino bonus, it is critical to understand the various options available and to select the one that best suits your playing style. If you prefer to play slots, a casino bonus with free spins may be preferable to a live casino bonus or other game-specific bonuses. The best bitcoin casino's reputation speaks volumes about its dependability and transparency.

Conclusion

Crypto casinos are gaining popularity as time goes by. and this is expected to grow. This is because they offer many advantages, including top-notch anonymity and security, decent bonuses, high transaction limits, fast payouts and deposits, and excellent customer service. They work almost similar to conventional casinos, therefore, you don't have to worry about finding your way around. However, if you are a beginner, who lacks a crypto wallet, you need to start with that. Learn about the different coins and choose one that works for you. Though it is advisable to start with Bitcoin.

Crypto betting sites are use security protocols to protect customers' activities and details. Even though the protection offered is not as strong as that of traditional casinos, in which you offer enough details, they are still safe. Nonetheless, it is vital to apply a few tips, such as using a strong password or Proxy for added security. This guide has provided you with the relevant information you need about crypto casinos including reliable examples. Now, it's time to try one. In case you are more interested in traditional Real money Online Casinos in the USA you can find them in the previous link on Washingtontimes.

Also, if you are in Australia, checkout these Top Real Money Online Casinos in Australia

Frequently asked questions

Is it safe to play at crypto casinos?

Yes, as long as you play at licensed and reputable crypto casinos, such as those listed above. The best casinos have a good reputation and are licensed by regulatory bodies all over the world.

Are the games on these crypto casino sites evidentiary fair?

Yes, most cryptocurrency casinos provide titles that are proven to be fair. Furthermore, licensed and regulated crypto casino sites are audited independently regularly. Audits confirm the legitimacy of each casino game. Hence, you can play game at a crypto casino without worrying about unfairness, which is a major concern for players.

Where can I get Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies?

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies may be acquired on crypto exchange platforms like Binance, Coinbase, and eToro using electronic wallets. Credit cards, bank wire transfers, and almost every e-Wallet payment method are accepted. Your cryptocurrency will be stored in either digital or physical form.

Is using cryptocurrency legal?

Even though certain countries have declared cryptocurrencies to be an illegal payment method, they are legit. The majority of the globe believes that cryptocurrencies will be the future of all kinds of payment. Besides, if a crypto casino is allowed to operate in your region. then digital currency is also legal.

_____________________________________________________________

Disclaimer: 18+ / Some of the gambling sites featured in this post may not be available in your location. Check your local laws to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area and country. We share unbiased and reader-supported reviews; although we can get commissions for casinos featured in our site guides, that does not impact our ranking approach. We often endorse sites that we feel give the best pleasurable gaming experience.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

https://www.begambleaware.org/

