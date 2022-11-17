Best Online Casinos in Canada: 10 Top CA Casino Sites Online

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC. All information on this site is for entertainment purposes only.

Best Online Casinos in Canada: Top Canadian Casino Sites Ranked by Games, Promos, and More

When it comes to casino sites, Canadian players are spoilt for choice. That’s why we decided to help you out:

Whether you’re looking for slots, live dealer games, or generous welcome bonuses, we chose the best online casinos in Canada right now.

Well, we’ve tried and tested a range of casino sites (think: 50+) and cherry-picked only those worthy of being considered the best Canadian online casinos.

Due to its incredible selection of casino games, generous bonuses, and huge jackpots, our verdict is that Jackpot City is the overall winner in our review - but another CA casino may be a better choice for you.

Let’s take a look.

Best Online Casinos in Canada

1. Jackpot City - Best Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:



Enormous progressive jackpots

486 online casino games

Simple user interface

Hot/cold indicators to tell you if jackpots are about to drop

Excellent customer service

Mobile-friendly

Regular bonuses for loyal customers

Cons:



Free games in demo mode only available post-registration

Licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, Jackpot City is one of Canada’s most well-known and trusted online casinos.

As the name suggests, this safe and secure online casino site is most popular for its seven-figure progressive jackpots - but it’s also an excellent all-rounder.

Game Selection: 5/5

With an extensive catalog consisting of over 480 online casino games, Jackpot City is determined to make sure that you always have a new game to play without ever getting bored.

With Jackpot City, you can enjoy over 17 blackjack games and 15 baccarat games. The site also has an exceptional selection of over 50 live dealer games. Other online casino games include poker, roulette, table games, and many more.

The site even saves all your latest and most frequently played casino games automatically in the casino lobby to let you conveniently access your favorite games whenever you want.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5

Like most online casinos on our list, Jackpot City offers a competitive welcome bonus to attract new Canadian players. As a part of their welcome offer, you can claim a 100% match bonus of up to C$400 and get up to C$1,600 in total.

Additionally, this Canadian online casino is also known for rewarding its loyal customers with regular bonuses and promotion offers.

We also like the site’s VIP Program. When you join Jackpot City, you receive 2,500 loyalty points and become a bronze member of their VIP program. As you earn more points, your VIP status is upgraded, allowing you to claim more bonuses, rewards, free spins, and casino credits.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods: 4.7/5

One of the best things about Jackpot City is that it offers quick, safe and secure deposit and withdrawal options to its users. Withdrawals are processed within one day, and the minimum withdrawal limit is just $10 while the minimum deposit amount is $5.

Available withdrawal and payment methods include credit and debit cards, Interac, Electronic Checks, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, Neosurf, ecoVoucher, and instant transfers from all Canadian banks.

Unfortunately, if you prefer to deposit and withdraw money via cryptocurrency, this might not be the right platform.

User Interface: 5/5

Apart from excellent customer support, payment methods, and welcome bonuses, this online gambling site also has a clean user interface that is extremely easy to use. When you first visit the website, you will immediately notice that they have a well-laid-out and simple design that highlights the different types of online casino games available to play.

Best Online Casino in Canada Overall

2. Spin Casino - Best Bonuses of any Canadian Online Casino

Pros:



480 casino games

More than 30 game providers

15 deposit and withdrawal options

Impressive slot selection

First deposit bonus up to C$400

Round-the-clock customer support

Sleek and intuitive interface

Has a mobile app for iOS and Android

Cons:



Could have more video poker games

Launched in 2001, Spin Casino has consistently earned the loyalty and trust of Canadian players for over two decades. As a casino that offers a little bit of everything, Spin Casino is the best platform to start your online gambling journey with a great bonus.

Game Selection: 5/5

Apart from its amazing bonuses, what helps this website stand out from the rest of the Canadian casinos is its extensive slot collection.

With over 300 online slots available on the site, you can easily play all the casino games you want. In fact, the website divides online slots into 3-reel and 5-reel varieties, and there are also many jackpot slots for you to choose from.

Apart from online slots, there is a range of live dealer casino games and table games for you to play at this online casino site in Canada, such as roulette, poker, blackjack, baccarat, craps, and Sic Bo.

Fans of bingo and keno (we know there are some of you out there!) will also find something to try. Regardless of what you want to play, at this online casino site, you’re guaranteed to find something of your choice. Click here to explore Spin Casino's extensive library of online casino games.

Bonuses and Rewards: 5/5

While most casinos offer a generous welcome bonus to attract new Canadian players, Spin Casino’s welcome offer sits among some of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

The casino site offers incredible welcome bonuses of up to C$1,000 spaced out on your first three deposits. On your first deposit, you can claim a 100% match bonus up to C$400, while on your second and third deposits, you can claim a 100% match up to C$300 each.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods:4.8/5

Thanks to their wide variety of banking options (fifteen in total), Canadian players never have to face any difficulty when trying to deposit and withdraw money. At Spin Casino, players can use popular payment methods such as credit and debit cards, e-checks, e-wallets, and instant bank transfers. However, they do not accept payments via cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. The minimum deposit amount is also just $5.

User Interface: 5/5

We were thoroughly impressed by this Canadian casino’s user-friendly and easy-to-navigate interface when we first visited their website. With well-organized menus and a minimalistic design, it is almost effortless to find what you are looking for on this casino site.

Add the beginner tutorials to the equation, and it becomes clear that this online gambling site is there to support you at every step of the way if you’re new to online gambling.

Best Bonuses of any Canadian Online Casino

3. Royal Panda - Best Variety of Games of all Canadian Casino Sites

Pros:



More than 500 casino games

Has a mobile website and iOS app

Regular promotions for existing customers

Varied deposit options

Large progressive jackpots

Extremely responsive customer service

Cons:



Limited withdrawal options

Slightly dated website design

Following its launch in 2014, Royal Panda has managed to establish itself as one of the biggest names in the online gambling industry.

What started off as a small-scale gambling platform delivering a quality gambling experience to its Canadian players has now expanded into one of the best online casino sites in Canada, with well over 500 casino games in its library and a giant panda as its mascot.

Game Selection: 5/5

While Royal Panda offers many different features, what really sets it apart is its extensive and amazing range of casino games. It offers over 500 casino games in its library, which is a very high number compared to other Canadian online casinos.

Most of these games consist of online slots titles, although there are also many top-quality table games, including blackjack, craps, video poker, baccarat, roulette, and other specialty games available. There’s also quite an impressive live dealer games section.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.5/5

In addition to bonuses and promotions for regular players, Royal Panda also welcomes its new Canadian players with a handsome welcome bonus on their first deposit.

New players can claim a large 100% bonus of up to $1,000, doubling the amount of money they are depositing. The minimum deposit is also only $15, which means that gamblers who don’t want to risk too much money are also welcome to play.

However, the deposit bonus amount has to be wagered 35x before it can be cashed. This is a standard wagering requirement amongst online casinos and is not as high as we have seen in some other casinos.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods: 4.3/5

With a wide range of options available, depositing money at Royal Panda is extremely easy. You can use many different depositing options to deposit money directly into your Royal Panda account, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, iDebit, Neosurf, Interac, MuchBetter, and Paysafecard.

Withdrawal options, on the other hand, are more limited, which is why we would like to see Royal Panda introduce more options for withdrawal, just like their payment methods. The minimum withdrawal amount is $10, and the processing time depends upon the option you have chosen.

User Interface: 4/5

As far as Royal Panda’s website design goes, we would say that its layout is quite simple and easy to navigate. You can easily browse the various menus and find what you are looking for. However, some people might say that their website is quite old-fashioned and needs a revamp.

Best Variety of Games of all Canadian Casino Sites

4. Slots.lv - Best Online Casino in Canada for Slots

Pros:



Dedicated Bitcoin sign-up bonus

200 online slots

Wide game selection

24/7 customer support

Excellent mobile compatibility

Downloadable and instant-play game options

Cons:



No sports betting

The next online casino on our list of best online casinos in Canada is Slots.lv.

With hundreds of casino games in its catalog, including several jackpot slots titles, this online casino is the best in Canada if you’re looking to spin slots reels online.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

As the name of the casino suggests, Slots.lv prides itself on the wide variety of slot games it offers.

This casino has a total of 244 casino games in its catalog, with 195 online slots supported by some of the best software providers, including BetSoft, RealTime Gaming, and Genesis Gaming.

And if you’re looking to try your luck at earning big, this online casino offers 50 jackpot spots for you, which is a lot more than what most online casinos offer.

Their diverse game catalog includes a unique selection of table and specialty games such as blackjack, bingo, Caribbean Stud Poker, craps, baccarat, rummy, keno, and roulette.

Bonuses and Rewards: 5/5

We were pleasantly surprised to see that Slots.lv offers up to C$5,000 for your first nine deposits as a part of their standard welcome bonus. You’ll get a 200% bonus on your first deposit up to C$1,000, while the subsequent eight deposits allow you to claim a 100% bonus up to C$500 for each deposit.

And that’s not all. If you’re a crypto user you can claim up to C$7,500 in Bitcoin welcome bonuses when you deposit money via Bitcoin, which is a huge bonus package. Their minimum wagering requirement is 35x - the average wagering requirement at most Canadian online casinos.

Apart from their handsome deposit bonus, Slots.lv also offers its players regular bonuses and rewards for their loyalty.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods: 4/5

You’ve probably already noticed that Slots.lv accepts payments via Bitcoin, which is a huge plus for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

However, there are also many other ways you can make deposits and withdrawals, including Visa, Mastercard, Litecoin, Ethereum, Interac Online, bank transfer, player transfer, and Zelle. Unfortunately, this Canadian online casino does not accept e-wallets such as Neteller and Skrill.

The minimum deposit amount is $10 if you’re depositing using a cryptocurrency or Zelle and $20 with a credit card, bank transfer, or player transfer. Withdrawals are processed within 3 to 10 business days, which is relatively slow compared to other online casinos in Canada.

User Interface: 4.9/5

When it comes to Slot.lv’s user interface, we have little to no complaints in this category. Their website is well-designed and straightforward, with a vibrant white and pink color scheme that grabs your attention. The well-organized menu makes it easy to navigate and is compatible with all kinds of devices.

Best Online Casino in Canada for Slots

5. Cafe Casino - Best User Experience of any CA Online Casino

Pros:



Cryptocurrency payment methods available

Attractive promos

A diverse library of casino games

Unlimited referral program

Excellent loyalty program

Exceptional user experience

Cons:



No sports betting

Bitcoin bonuses are better

With an attractive welcome bonus, a diverse game catalog, and quick payouts, we found that Cafe Casino is definitely one of the top online casinos for Canadian players out there.

Launched in only 2016, this online casino has built its reputation in the online gambling industry in a short time. This is partly because Cafe Casino places a lot of emphasis on making sure that its players get the best user experience possible.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

With a library consisting of over 200 games from notable software providers such as RealTime Gaming and Rival, there is no doubt that Cafe Casino has a neat selection of casino games that will keep Canadian players hooked to their website.

They offer table games, online slots, live dealer games, and unique specialty games. With such a diverse list of casino games, Cafe Casino guarantees that you won’t get bored and will always have something new to look forward to.

Bonuses and Rewards: 4.5/5

When reviewing this online casino for Canadian players, we were delighted to find that it offers handsome bonuses and regular promotions that you can take advantage of. New players are welcomed with a 250% bonus on their first deposit of up to C$1,500.

And if you’re a cryptocurrency enthusiast, you’re in luck because you can grab a 350% welcome bonus of up to $2,500. You just need to make a deposit via Bitcoin using the bonus code “CCBTC VIP” and get a 350% deposit bonus of up to $2,500 on your first deposit. However, please note that this bonus is subject to a 40x wagering requirement.

Apart from their welcome bonus, they also offer weekly mystery bonuses and an unlimited $100 referral program. As per the referral program, you receive $100 every time a friend signs up for Cafe Casino using your referral link.

This online casino has a very attractive eight-tiered loyalty program that rewards loyal customers for playing slots, specialty games, and table games. When you sign up for Cafe Casino, you are automatically enrolled in their Perks Program, and you level up when you collect more Perk Points as you play.

Deposit and Withdrawal Methods: 4/5

There are several ways you can make withdrawals and deposit money at Cafe Casino, but there is room for more options.

Cryptocurrency fans will be glad to hear that Cafe Casino offers payment and withdrawal options via cryptocurrency wallets, including Bitcoin, BitcoinCash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Other payment methods include Visa, MasterCard, and American Express and the minimum deposit amount is $25. Notably missing from this list are e-wallets such as Skrill.

The payout time depends upon the type of method that you choose. While payments via cryptocurrency are processed within a day, card payments can take one to three days, bank transfers can take two to five days, and checks can take up to 2 weeks.

User Interface: 5/5

We gave Cafe Casino’s website a perfect score in this category because its crisp and organized web design makes it easy for any player to navigate the site.

You can easily find the casino games you’re looking for from their main navigation tab. This online casino also proves to be beginner-friendly as it provides information on how to play certain games at the bottom of the Table Games page. You will also find a dedicated Help and FAQ section.

Best User Experience of any CA Online Casino

Things to Look for in the Best Online Casinos in Canada

With so many gambling platforms claiming to be the best online casino sites in Canada, it is not easy to pick the right online casino for your gambling needs. Below, we outlined the factors that we assessed in this review.

Safety and Licensing:

When searching for reliable online casinos in Canada, we ensured that each of the casinos on our list was licensed and accredited. Unlicensed casinos offer no guarantee that you’ll be dealt a fair game or that you are depositing your money into a legitimate casino.

It is also essential that online casinos are protected with high-end SSL encryption to ensure the safety of the players’ data. Only when guaranteed that the casino site is protected with top-notch encryption will we recommend it.

Game Selection:

This criterion is pretty self-explanatory - you visit an online casino to play games, so you expect that site to have a wide range of game choices. We only selected those casino sites that offer a broad selection of casino games. Canadian players can choose the game of their liking and play as many games as they like if they sign up to one of the casino sites we singled out above.

Banking Options:

The greater the number of payment methods an online casino offers, the higher they rank on our list. The best Canadian online casinos offer their players multiple withdrawal and payment methods and process them swiftly.

Customer Support:

Every online casino must strive to provide the best customer service possible if they want to build a broad customer base. Top-quality customer service is the key to gaining the loyalty of the players. We expect every casino to be prompt, patient, and resourceful with their customer service, and so should you.

Bonuses and Rewards:

The best Canadian online casino offers the most attractive bonuses and rewards. When they search for a new platform to bet their money on, players always look for a platform where they have the most to gain. Large bonuses and reward programs attract new players and help casinos earn their existing players’ loyalty.

User Interface:

A good user experience was one of the most important benchmarks used for ranking different online casinos in this review. This is why the first thing that we did was assess the layout of every casino site to evaluate whether it is easy to navigate and user-friendly.

Top Online Casinos in Canada - FAQs What is the best online casino in Canada?

Based on our assessment of the top online casinos in Canada, we would say that Jackpot City is the best Canadian online casino so far. With a wide variety of casino games, multiple payment options, excellent customer service, and attractive bonuses, Jackpot City ticks all the boxes in our books.

What is the most trusted online casino in Canada?

Jackpot City is one of the most trusted Canadian online casinos because it’s been around for more than two decades without a single scandal or anything that would threaten its reputation.

What kinds of games are available at Canadian online casinos?

You will find all the casino games at a Canadian online casino that you would typically find at a traditional casino and many more. Table and specialty games such as roulette, craps, blackjack, baccarat, keno, poker, and slots are only some of the games you can play at an online casino.

Which licenses do online casinos in Canada have?

Most online casinos in Canada are licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission or Malta Gaming Authority.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in Canada

Here is a brief recap of our top 5 Canadian casinos and their primary features:

Jackpot City: Known for its progressive jackpots and extensive game catalog, this casino site gives players a chance to play any casino games online. New players can take advantage of a 100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to C$400.

Spin Casino: If you’re new to online gambling, this Canadian casino might just be the perfect gaming platform for you. With a beginner-friendly and easy-to-navigate interface and attractive bonuses, this is one of the best online casino sites you could opt for.

Royal Panda: With over 500 casino games in its library, Royal Panda is undoubtedly one of the most enjoyable Canadian online casinos. New players are welcomed with a 100% deposit bonus of up to C$1,000.

Slots.lv: Popular for its slot titles, Slots.lv offers more than just innovative slots and numerous payment methods to its players. With over 200 casino games, Slots.lv guarantees something for everyone. New players can use the code “HELLOSLOTS200” to get a welcome bonus of up to C$5,000 on their first nine deposits.

Cafe Casino: Cafe casino provides the best user experience on their website compared to any other Canadian online casinos we reviewed.

How to Sign Up at an Online Casino in Canada

Your first time gambling at an CA online casino can be pretty daunting. We’ll walk you through the steps to sign up at an online casino in Canada, using our top pick, Jackpot City, as an example.

Step One: Go to Jackpot City’s Website

Click on the big ‘register’ button and fill out your personal details.

Step Two: Check Your Email

You’ll receive a confirmation email from the casino. Confirm your account through that email.

Step Three: Make Your First Deposit

Pick your preferred banking option and enter your payment information. Decide how much you wish to deposit, and don’t forget to collect the deposit bonus. And that’s it! You can start playing online casino games.

Have Fun at the Best Online Casinos in Canada!

This brings us to the end of our review of the best online casino sites in Canada. We hope that our list will help you make a better decision.

Our top pick of the bunch is Jackpot City - filled with exciting high RTP games, generous bonuses for Canadian players, and great jackpots. However, another Canadian online casino we listed may be a better option for you, so feel free to check them all out.

Choose your ideal online gambling platform wisely, and don’t forget to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying "the house always wins" is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources: