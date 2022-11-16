Best Bitcoin Casinos: Top Bitcoin Casino Sites for BTC Games & Bonuses

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

______________________________________________________________________________

Best Bitcoin Casinos: 17 Top-Rated Online Bitcoin Casinos Ranked by Fairness, Games & Bonuses

Crypto casinos have been popping up everywhere - but how do you know which of them are truly the best Bitcoin casinos on the market?

If you don't want to waste your time trying out poor Bitcoin casino sites with questionable reputations, then get settled in, make a mug of coffee, and keep reading.

We found that Bitstarz is the ultimate option for crypto casino players right now, thanks to multiple industry awards, stellar reputation, and quite possibly the biggest selection of games.

That being said, we'll show you 16 more online casinos that have the best bonuses, top games, and much more.

Ready? Let's go.

Best Bitcoin Casinos

Bitstarz: Best overall

7bit Casino: Best for online slots

mBit Casino: Generous bonuses

Wild Casino: Best for blackjack

Cloudbet: Best range of accepted cryptos

Bovada: Best for sports betting

Ignition: Top pick for poker

Slots.lv: Numerous jackpot slots



1. Bitstarz - Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros:

4,000+ online casino games

Award-winning BTC casino

Crypto-exclusive games

Clean design

5 BTC welcome package

Cons:

Lack of fiat banking options

No native mobile app

Clocking in at number one is Bitstarz, with a vast library featuring over 4,000 games backed by award-winning customer service and special crypto-exclusive game titles.

Games Library - 5/5

Although it's about quality as well as quantity, it's hard to give Bitstarz anything less than a perfect score for their tremendous games library. Not only are there over 4,000 titles to choose from, but there's a wide slate of exclusive Bitcoin titles too that you won't find anywhere else.

This is the sort of output online crypto casinos and websites should be aiming for. More incentive for people to use cryptocurrency to gamble. Exclusive games and bonuses are just the tip of the iceberg for the potential.

Bonuses and Promos - 4.7/5

Bitstarz is giving away up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins across your first four deposits. Your journey here begins with 20 free spins that you get as soon as you verify your email, followed by a 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC and 180 more free spins on your first deposit.

The welcome bonus is subject to wagering of 40x. The good news is that the wagering requirements are only attached to your bonus, unlike other online casinos which your lock deposits together with the bonus funds.

Functionality and Design - 5/5

Bitstarz has a clean and understated design, which works really well overall. There's no tacky overuse of bright colors or inconsistent theming; just a straight-up dark blue color scheme with a pretty pink star as a logo.

Functionality-wise, everything works as expected. It's disappointing that there is no native mobile app available on iOS and Android, but the mobile website optimization works well enough.

Banking - 4.8/5

Last and certainly least are Bitstarz’s banking tools. There are a handful of methods you can use here, including Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, and a few less-popular altcoins.

The best part of Bitstarz’s banking system is that payouts are processed within 8 minutes on average. We dare you to find a Bitcoin casino offering faster payouts!

Join Bitstarz and claim up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins!

2. 7Bit - Best Slots of All Bitcoin Casinos

Pros:

15 payment methods

5 BTC welcome pack

6,000+ games

Rich V.I.P. program

Quality design

Cons:

Fees with some banking methods

No online casino app

Third on our list of best Bitcoin casinos is 7Bit, providing a rich and engaging online crypto casino experience backed by an exceptional design and a wide variety of banking tools.

Games Library - 4.9/5

There are over 6,000 online casino games available for you to sink your teeth into at 7Bit, including classics like poker, blackjack, and roulette.

Check out some of the best poker sites while you’re here!

Slots are the most dominant category, which isn't unusual for a Bitcoin casino. You can find plenty to explore, including jackpots and even exclusive 7Bit titles you won't find anywhere else.

Bonuses and Promos - 4.5/5

The bonus offerings at 7Bit are split into five sections, with the welcome pack headlining the lot. You can get yourself up to 5 BTC in bonuses split over four deposits, plus 100 free spins. That's not a bad way at all to get yourself acquainted with the casino.

The other four sections of bonuses and promotions include daily cashback, Monday reload, Wednesday free spins, and weekend cashback. These are all pretty great hooks that ensure returning to 7Bit is a rewarding experience.

Functionality and Design - 4.6/5

7Bit has one of the best Bitcoin casino designs we've seen, with an awesome 80s retro vibe that shines throughout with its striking neon color scheme.

We have no real complaints about its functionality, either, with games loading quickly and pages being quick and easy to jump to (and from).

The only potential downside is that 7Bit doesn’t have an app, but one is not necessary, really.

Banking - 4.6/5

There are 15 ways to fund your account at 7Bit, which is one of the largest selections on the list. Best of all, despite 7Bit being predominantly a Bitcoin casino, fiat currencies are welcome here, too. You know, if you're that old-fashioned and stubborn about it.

Despite 7Bit's wide variety of banking tools, there are some fees associated with them that we'd rather not see. They go as high as 5% for methods such as ecoPayz. But these are mostly a problem for fiat currencies. See. Stop being so stubborn.

Explore the biggest selection of online slots with 7Bit!

3. mBit Casino - Best Bonuses of any Bitcoin Casino

Pros:

11 bonuses and promotions

Excellent theme + mascot

Live chat with fellow users

Lower wagering requirements

38 different game providers

Cons:

Small variety of banking options

Cluttered homepage

Number four on the list is mBit Casino, packing 11 bonuses and promotions and 38 game providers into one excellent Bitcoin casino package.

Games Library - 4.5/5

You can find 2,700+ games on mBit from 38 different game providers, including slot games, video poker, and unique live dealer games to boot.

mBit is an exclusively crypto casino, which means fiat currencies and their owners, unfortunately, aren't welcome. While we're all for variety, we assume this won't be much of a problem for the vast majority of people looking for good crypto gambling sites to play at.

Bonuses and Promos - 5/5

At the last count, there were 11 different bonuses and promotions to choose from at mBit casino, including their lucrative welcome offer that includes 5 BTC and 300 free spins.

One of the key advantages mBit has over its competitors is its lower-than-average wagering requirements, asking only a playthrough of 35x to be delivered before you can cash out any bonus winnings.

We'll be straight with you. It's still a very tough and luck-based endeavor to claim the bonus quickly, but anything's possible, and the lower the wagering requirements, the better.

Other promotions include 30% reloads and the ability to unlock free spins and other rewards via their 'Bitty quiz,' which we assume is a trivia game of some kind featuring their beloved mascot, Mr. Bitty. We're unsure at this point whether it's Mr. Bitty asking the questions.

Functionality and Design - 4.4/5

One of mBit's main attractions is a cute little mascot called Mr.Bitty, who's essentially some kind of emoji/Bitcoin hybrid.

Not everyone will like it, but Mr. Bitty and mBit get high marks for actually bothering to differentiate themselves design-wise from their competitors.

The overall layout works well, too, although the chatbox on the right-hand side of the page can make everything seem a bit too crowded. It's easily removed, anyway, so it shouldn't count too much against the website.

Banking - 4/5

This is a relatively weak spot for MBit. The fact it is exclusively crypto is not a bad thing, but it does mean we'd like to see a wider variety of cryptocurrency payment and withdrawal methods catered for.

At the time of writing, they only support 6 different variants in the form of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, ETH, Tether, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

Explore the most generous crypto bonuses at mBit Casino!

4. Wild Casino - Best Bitcoin Casino for Table Games

Pros:

5% crypto boost

Long-established reputation

18 payment methods

Blackjack tournaments

Cons:

High wagering on crypto welcome bonuses

Dull design

Sneaking in at number five is Wild Casino, backed by a long-running reputation that goes as far back as the 90s, and an excellent representation of both crypto and fiat currencies.

Game Library 4/5

Wild Casino's library isn't the largest, especially compared to the top 4 crypto casinos on this list, but it still has a diverse selection of titles to keep most users happy. There are over 200 slots and a healthy total of 18 live casino games available, too.

However, what we’d like to mention is that Wild Casino hosts year-round blackjack tournaments with massive prize pools that you can join — something not available in other Bitcoin casinos on our list.

The reputation of this crypto casino precedes itself, having associations with gambling as far back as the 1990s.

Bonuses and Promos - 4/5

There are 12 different promotions and bonuses available at Wild Casino, including a $5,000 welcome bonus which inflates to $9,000 if you use cryptocurrency instead of traditional fiat currency.

Our pick of the bunch is a 5% boost on your Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Solana, Stellar, Tether, or USD Coin deposits.

Functionality and Design - 4/5

It's not immediately clear what Wild Casino's overarching theme is. We think it may be a jungle one, but the inconsistent design makes it hard to say. To be honest, we kept expecting to see dinosaurs somewhere, but sadly, it never happened.

We deduct points for lack of dinosaurs. But seriously, we deduct points for an incoherent theme and flat overall design.

Banking - 5/5

This is where Wild Casino excels in comparison to its competitors. It allows both crypto and fiat currency deposits, but it also offers a huge variety of options for both of them.

There are 18 ways to fund your account in total, with a lot of the same methods available for withdrawal, too. Overall, the crypto options reign supreme with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Doge, Ethereum, Lite Coin, Ripple, Tether, and USD coin all available here.

Join Wild Casino’s exciting blackjack tournaments!

5. CloudBet - Most Accepted Cryptos of any Bitcoin Casino

Pros:

Excellent sportsbook

eSports betting available

Zero margin sports betting

50% off feature buy-in

100% up to 5 BTC welcome bonus

Cons:

You’ll need to unlock your bonus as you play

No crypto exclusive titles

CloudBet is our choice for number two on the list of online crypto casinos, boasting an excellent sportsbook that includes eSports wagering and unique zero margin sports betting promo.

Games Library - 4.7/5

You can find a healthy selection of games to play at CloudBet's casino, including all the classics like slots, blackjack, and roulette. But the main event here is their comprehensive sports betting component, which allows users to wager crypto on a number of sports events across the globe.

There's even access to the fledgling scene of eSports here, with wagers being accepted on Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, and even Rocket League.

Yes, if you were already suspicious of the idea that we are living in a simulation, it won't be helped knowing that you can now gamble digital currency on a science fiction-based competitive sports video game about cars playing soccer.

Bonuses and Promos - 4.5/5

While the variety of bonuses and promotions available in general is lacking, there are three excellent offers here worth highlighting:

The first is zero margin sports betting, where CloudBet will randomly select 1000 customers who wager on an eligible event to receive the best odds in the world. This means there's no juice going back to the bookie; you're just getting the purest odds available. Nice.

The second is 50% off feature-buy-in.

Seasoned players will know 'features' are often the best ways to receive the highest payouts on games like slots. That being the case, online casino sites will often give you the opportunity to buy straight into these special features without having to wait for them to be randomly triggered by luck. While this doesn't guarantee a big win, it does increase the odds in your favor.

The third is a 100% bonus of up to 5 BTC.

Nothing too much to explain here — your first deposit will be doubled up to a maximum of 5 BTC. However, your bonus funds won’t hit your account right away as you’ll need to unlock them in increments as you play casino games.

Functionality and Design - 4.9/5

We're big fans of CloudBet's overall design. It doesn't have any particularly strong features or even cute mascots like you'll find on competitors' websites, but what it does have are some very detailed touches that make the experience at this crypto casino that much better.

For example, when you browse games available at the casino, each of them has their RTP percentages published right next to their logo. That's great information that usually you have to go looking for to dig up.

Their search functionality is unique, too, allowing you to browse for games by the developer. This is handy if you're an experienced gambler and know which games you're looking for.

One last note on the general website functionality - CloudBet, unfortunately, requires a VPN to be accessed from many countries. Fortunately, there are some excellent VPN services out there, such as NordVPN, for example.

Banking - 4.5/5

There are a total of 12 ways to fund your account at CloudBet, including some less popular cryptos like USDC and PAX.

We expect and want to see this type of variety on a Bitcoin casino site. Unfortunately, we deduct points for the 5% handling fee that they charge, conveniently buried deep in their terms and conditions. Not cool, guys.

Claim a 100% up to 5 BTC bonus on your first deposit at CloudBet!

Best Bitcoin Casinos - Runners-up:

How We Chose the Best Bitcoin Casino Sites

Games:

It's a case of quality and quantity, really. We'll never mark a Bitcoin casino down for having a more extensive library, but it's essential that it features variety, too. That means having a wide selection of slots and some interesting live dealer games and lesser-known, more niche games like keno.

Bonus points will be given out for any exclusive crypto titles, too, as, after all, we are reviewing crypto casinos here.

Bonuses:

The best bonuses available at an online casino generally provide reasons for the user to come back and play some more. Whether that be a special reload percentage top-up or just a juicy deposit bonus, they all should enhance your playing experience overall.

We examine the terms and conditions of bonuses, so you don't have to waste time doing it yourself. A lot of promos use big and eye-catching numbers to reel you in but end up having incredibly unrealistic wagering requirements.

As usual, we'll look more kindly on Bitcoin casino sites that offer unique bonuses related to cryptocurrency. There's a reason you're looking for the best crypto casinos, after all.

Design:

While inconsistent theming or dull design isn't likely to be a genuine dealbreaker, it does make your time playing at a Bitcoin casino more annoying than it needs to be. We aren't just talking about looks, either.

Jumping on to a new crypto casino and getting ready to load up games can quickly turn into a harrowing experience if you are using a website that isn't optimized correctly, loads poorly, and just sucks to use in general.

Keep an eye out for modern designs, consistent themes, and, you know, maybe a search bar or two.

Banking:

As we're talking about Bitcoin casinos, there will be an obvious focus on cryptocurrency methods when it comes to funding and withdrawing from your account.

There are cryptocurrency casinos on here that also have the option to deposit using fiat currencies. We consider that a plus, as it provides a nice safety net for people who want to dip their toe into gambling with crypto but don't want to take the full dive yet.

We look down fiercely on fees. There shouldn't be many associated with crypto deposits and withdrawals, but they do pop up occasionally.

Guide to the Best Bitcoin Casinos Online Are Bitcoin casinos safe?

The Bitcoin casinos featured on our list are all safe to play at. It's always important to do your research, especially when handing over your crypto to use on other websites.

There is a nefarious sub-section of the internet that is all too happy to scam and take your Bitcoin. But that's why articles like ours exist, so you can be sure you know exactly where your money's going and how safe it is.

Can I get special Bitcoin casino bonuses?

Yes, you can. One of our favorites is Wild Casino's 5% crypto deposit bonus, which gives you an extra 5% on your bankroll each time you deposit with one of their accepted cryptocurrencies.

Can I win real money at Bitcoin casinos online?

Yes, you can win real money at Bitcoin casinos. All the Bitcoin gambling sites featured on this list take real money wagers and payouts (or, well, crypto). If you're ever unsure about where you are signing up, make sure to do your research first.

What casino games can I play at Bitcoin casinos?

It's more a question of what casino games you can't play at Bitcoin casinos. Almost everyone's tastes are catered for. You can find a wide variety of slots, poker, blackjack, and even live dealer action.

What's the difference between traditional casinos and Bitcoin casinos?

There are a few differences that set Bitcoin casinos apart from traditional online casinos — the most important of which is the fast payout speed.

Bitcoin gambling sites will usually have your withdrawal processed and delivered within an hour, as opposed to regular casinos, which might need up to 3 days to issue a bank withdrawal.

Other things to note are that Bitcoin online casinos usually have more games, better bonuses, and above all, they allow you to gamble anonymously.

What's the best online Bitcoin casino site for me?

While we named Bitstarz as the best online casino for Bitcoin players, we can't say for sure whether you'll feel the same way.

The best idea is to take a look at all the casinos available on this list and try some of them out. We guarantee you'll find at least one casino you're happy playing at, if not a couple!

Comparison of the Top 5 Bitcoin Casino Sites

Bitstarz: The undisputed king of Bitcoin online casinos — Bitstarz features over 4,000 real money games and exclusive progressive jackpots and is the proud receiver of multiple industry awards for excellence. Claim up to 5 BTC and 200 free spins on your first 4 deposits.

Cloudbet: Those looking to mix Bitcoin casino games with sports betting will feel right at home with Cloudbet. Beyond the epic game selection, Cloudbet features odds for over 30 sports and runs a beautiful zero-margin promotion. You can claim a 100% deposit bonus of up to 5 BTC here.

7bit: With 6,000+ games, it’s safe to say that 7Bit is our top pick for online slots. Classic fruity games, modern 5-reel titles, 3D slots, exclusives, jackpot slots — you’ll find them in all flavors here. Of course, there’s a nice Bitcoin casino bonus up to 5 BTC and 100 free spins for new users.

mBit: We doubt you’ll get more bang for your buck anywhere else than with mBit’s 11 promos for new and regular users. We’re talking cashback, match deposit bonuses, free spins, loyalty program — all of it topped off with a sick 5 BTC and 300 free spins welcome package.

Wild Casino: Although not a dedicated Bitcoin casino like all the rest, Wild Casino actually accepts the highest number of cryptocurrencies — 17 in total! You can join exciting blackjack tournaments here, play slots, and claim up to a $9,000 crypto welcome bonus.

How to Get Started at a Bitcoin Casino

Step 1 - Sign-Up

Follow this link to visit Bitstarz

Click the green sign-up button at the top right

Fill out the requested details

Step 2 - Check E-mail

Check e-mail for the validation link

Click the link to confirm your account

Check spam inbox if you can't find the link

Step 3 - Deposit and Enjoy

Make your first deposit

Remember to take advantage of Bitstarz’s welcome bonus

Have fun!

So, What Are the Best Bitcoin Casinos?

We identified Bitstarz as the best Bitcoin casino available online using our methodology and benchmarks.

They managed to provide the best all-around experience for those looking to gamble with their cryptocurrency, with an excellent set of bonuses and a comprehensive library well worth digging into.

We hope you feel the same way. But if you don't, there are plenty of other options on this list to take a look at. Just make sure that you gamble responsibly and, most importantly, have fun!

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: