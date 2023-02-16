Best Bingo Sites in the UK Ranked by Online Bingo Games, Bonus Tickets, and More

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

Online bingo is practically just your regular bingo game on steroids. With bigger bonuses, more exciting themes, and a wider variety of game options, your favourite Saturday night pastime just got wilder.

We’ve listed bingo sites available 24/7, offering bonus bingo tickets and exciting chat rooms, starting with PlayOJO. But we can’t wait to show you our other highly recommended sites.

Ready? Let’s go!

Best Bingo Sites in the UK

1. PlayOJO – Best Bingo Site in the UK Overall

18+. First-time depositors only. Min deposit £10. Bonus Bingo Tickets valid for games up to £0.25 in the Amigo Room. No wagering requirement. One welcome package per player. Excluding new players from Northern Ireland. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

500 bonus bingo tickets

5 days free bingo bonus

15 bingo rooms

OJOplus payouts

Mobile apps for iOS and Android phones

No max wins on bonus spins

No minimum withdrawals

Instant cashouts

Cons

Live chat support only for registered users

PlayOJO screams fun from the moment you enter the home page. Vivid colors, eye-catching graphics, promotions with no wagering requirements, and a wide variety of games will make you weak at your knees.

Game Selection: 5/5

With 57 software providers and 3,200+ titles in the library, there’s no shortage of fun at PlayOJO.

Bingo games have a special section in the main menu on the left side of the screen. You’ll find 15 bingo game variants, including 75-, 80-, and 90-ball bingo, with eight jackpot options going up to dozens of thousands of pounds.

PlayOJO fits all budgets. You can start playing for as little as a single penny in Pragmatic Play’s 75-ball variant or aim big with £0.25 tickets in jackpot bingo games.

There are also plenty of choices of the best online slots, table games, and live dealer titles if you’re looking for something to jazz things up.

Bonuses: 4.95/5

Playing bingo PlayOJO starts paying off at the very beginning.

All new online bingo players that sign up and deposit at least £10 can get 500 bonus bingo tickets, 50 extra spins, and five days of free bingo.

You can play 90-ball games for free and win all the cash from your bonus tickets, with no playthrough requirement and no max win cap. Five days of free bingo start after you purchase your first bingo ticket, which unlocks the Launch Pad room.

Once you become a registered member, you can expect special kickers and daily offers lasting only 24 hours. You can find them in the Kickers section of your casino profile.

OJOplus is another feature worth mentioning since it brings you money back on every wager. By playing daily, you can collect over £2,000 monthly cashback, with no restrictions on games or the maximum amount of money collected.

You’ll hardly find this policy in any other online bingo site, so if you fancy a good bonus, PlayOJO knows its stuff.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

To play bingo online, you have to fund your account first. PlayOJO supports five banking methods: debit cards, PayPal, ApplePay, and Trustly instant bank transfers.

As you can see, the selection isn’t huge, but it gives you options.

The minimum deposit across the board is £10, while the minimum withdrawal amount is set only for PayPal and is £20.

All payment methods come with instant deposits and pretty much instant cashouts. However, Trustly can take up to 24 hours to process the transactions. Nevertheless, the payout speed is pretty impressive compared to other UK bingo sites.

If fun and fairness are the main things you’re looking for in an UK online casino, we believe you’ve found your match.

Sign up and claim an exclusive bonus with 500 bingo tickets and five days of free bingo games.

2. Mecca – Best 1p Bingo Games of all UK Bingo Sites

18+. New customers only. The minimum deposit required is £10, and you must use £10 on any bingo game within seven days of the initial deposit. Some prizes have wagering requirements and expiry dates. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

Original bingo games

Daily bingo event with £20,000 prize pool

21 bingo rooms

Bonus daily spin on Spinner Winner

No transaction fees

Cons

Live chat not available 24/7

No live dealer games

Mecca online casino made a name for itself thanks to bingo and jackpot games. The brand holds several licenses, including UK Gambling Commission. This isn't just an online bingo site but also has 64 brick-and-mortar casinos across the country.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

With just under 1,000 titles, Mecca's game library is smaller than PlayOJO's, but you'll find everything you need for hours of entertainment.

Mecca bingo has over 20 bingo rooms - from themed variants such as Britain's Got Talent and Who Wants to be a Millionaire to Supersonic and Penny Lane bingo games with 1p tickets. You can buy multiple tickets for the same amount of money and boost your success odds.

In addition to highly popular 90 and 80 ball bingo, Mecca hosts 75 ball bingo games, Jive Talking and Deal or No Deal.

Another section worth a spotlight is Jackpots, featuring 124 titles. Daily jackpots, network jackpots, Jackpot King, and regular ol’ progressive jackpots will certainly steal the limelight if you like to win big.

Bonuses: 4.85/5

Mecca online bingo bonus starts with up to £120 that can be won on the Welcome Wheel. After signing up, you should deposit and play with £10 within seven days to qualify for spinning the Wheel, and that’s it.

Players can also try out the free Winner Spinner game for daily prizes, which can get you up to £500 cash.

Being awarded daily prizes is the standard at Mecca bingo, especially if you play regularly. Registered users who deposit and spend £10 in the previous day can play one spin on Double The Love Wheel and claim cash & bonus spin rewards.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

It’s not uncommon that the best UK bingo sites have limited payment methods, Mecca included.

Deposit options are limited to debit cards, Paysafecard, and PayPal, with the minimum deposit amount set to £5 for cards and Paysafecard and £10 for PayPal.

As for withdrawals, the available methods are payment cards (1-3 working days) and PayPal (payouts visible on your real money account within 15 minutes).

To fully experience Mecca’s exciting bingo games, register now.

3. The Sun Bingo – Best Online Bingo Game Variety in the UK

18+. New customers only. Min deposit of £10 for 50 bonus spins on selected games. Wagering requirement 30x within 48 hours. Spend £10 on bingo tickets for a £50 bingo bonus with a 4x wagering requirement within seven days. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

Extra spins daily

£350,000 cash prizes in bingo every week

36, 40, and 50 ball bingo available

Learner Bingo room with free games

Community chat rooms

Skrill is available as a deposit method

Cons

Payouts can take up to 14 business days

Outdated website design

The Sun Bingo has a lot to brag about. It has welcomed UK players since 2006, providing them with a selection of bingo and slot games, live shows, table games, and Slingo & scratch variants.

Game Selection: 4.9/5

A wide range of bingo rooms, from 36 to 90 ball versions, cater to many types of players, no matter the experience.

Newbies can take advantage of free online bingo games in The Learner Room during their first seven days with prizes of £4.50 and £6.50, with six tickets max purchase.

More experienced users can try dozens of bingo rooms and Slingo combinations of bingo and slot games.

Fans of classic casino games can opt for traditional alternatives such as baccarat, blackjack, and jackpots.

Bonuses: 4.7/5

As a welcoming gift, the casino awards you 50 bonus spins and £50 bingo bonus. To get the spins, you need to deposit at least £10 and wager the winnings 30x within 48 hours.

For the bingo games bonus, you need to spend £10 on bingo tickets, and you’ll get £50, which has to be paid 4x within seven days.

Remember that deposits made with Skrill and PayPal don't qualify for this promotion.

The Sun Bingo is also known for the extra wheel spin you get daily. You can win bonus spins on selected slots, up to £100 cash, or a bingo bonus with no playthrough requirements.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Once you open a new account, it’s time to fund it. You can use payment cards, PayPal, Paysafecard, or Skrill. The minimum amount is set to £5, while the max is £1,000.

Payouts can be made via debit card, Fast Bank Transfer, Skrill, or PayPal. If you get lucky and win big, PayPal won't be your best option since the withdrawal limit is £5,500. Other banking methods have a max limit of £50,000.

To play exclusive online bingo games and enjoy daily rewards, open an account today!

4. Two Fat Ladies — Best Live Rooms of all Bingo Sites in the UK

18+. New players only. Min deposit £10. 200% bingo bonus max £88 + 20 spins on Irish Luck). Wagering requirement: 4x bingo bonus; 85x games bonus. Games bonus win cap: £100 + initial bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

Daily bingo jackpot

Self Made Millionaire bingo with £1M jackpot prize

Loyalty points for playing slots and bingo games

Over 30 bingo rooms

Cons

No video poker and table games

No live chat customer support

As you may have assumed by its name, this casino is about bingo. And a little bit about slot games.

The traditional bingo phrase two fat ladies marking the number 88 can often be heard in this casino, thanks to the several 90 ball variants. Other available options include 52 and 75 ball bingo, enabling you to buy bingo tickets for low or dive in the fun-filled themed rooms.

Game Selection: 4.5/5

Top bingo sites usually have a solid selection of other casino games. Two Fat Ladies is slacking a bit in this department since you won’t find any traditional casino games here, such as baccarat, roulette, blackjack, craps, or live dealer games.

But, if you’re a bingo and slots enthusiast, you’ll be home and dry.

Users can play bingo live in six rooms with three progressive jackpots and tickets for 1p. Dreams about a big win can come true in the exclusive Self-Made Millionaire room with an entry ticket of £1.

You can also test the waters in several free rooms aimed at new players and the most loyal users.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Online bingo sites have a huge advantage over traditional casinos – bonuses and promotions.

Two Fat Ladies has jumped on the wagon, offering first-time users a 200% match up to £88 + 20 bonus spins. To qualify, players need to deposit at least £10. Spins are valid for three days, with a maximum win limit of £3.

The bingo bonus has a playthrough requirement of 4x, while bonus spins winnings come with a higher rollover requirement.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Bingo players on this online bingo site can use one of the two offered banking methods - debit cards or PayPal, with a minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts of £5.

Before any payout request is processed, the casino has a 48-hour pending period. Only after that will you receive your money, which will take another two to seven business days.

This isn't anything fishy or unusual. Many online bingo sites implement the pending period to allow players to change their minds and ensure everything is okay with the transaction details.

Play bingo games live, with additional features and exciting themes. Sign up at Two Fat Ladies.

5. MrQ Bingo – Best Game of 90-Ball Bingo in all of United Kingdom

18+. New players only. Min deposit £10. The fixed stake per bonus spin is 10p. 30 bonus spins are valid for 48 hours. No winning cap on bingo games. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

24 hours of free bingo for new users

On The House free unlimited bingo

No bonus wagering requirements

Pay by Mobile deposits

Payouts within two hours

Cons

Only four bingo rooms

Chat support isn't available after 8 pm

MrQ was launched in 2018 to bring a dash of freshness to the world of online bingo. It soon became a part of the leading online bingo sites for UK players, and it's here to stay.

Game Selection: 4.3/5

MrQ offers slot games, live casino titles, progressive jackpots (you can also find Mega Moolah here), roulette, baccarat, and bingo.

Although it hosts only four bingo rooms with 90 and 75 ball options, everybody can find something to their taste.

Pinch a Penny features a rollover jackpot with the Full House jackpot for only 1p a ticket. For 10p, you can try out the classic Cheap as Chips, while the On The House variant is an unlimited bingo variant available to all players who have deposited in the last 30 days.

For the big win option, MrQ has prepared Full Monty, 75 ball bingo with a progressive jackpot with a guaranteed payout when it reaches £20,000.

Bonuses: 4.5/5

Signing up with MrQ gets you 20 spins and 24 hours of free bingo if you deposit a minimum of £10 when registering. The spins are awarded in Book of Dead and are valid for 48 hours.

Once you use them, you can claim your 24-hour free bingo bonus. Bingo bonus winnings are not capped, so if your luck serves you well, you may be in for a payday.

This bingo site hasn’t forgotten its registered users either because you can get extra spins daily or other promo offers hand-picked for you.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

Transactions at MrQ can be made via debit cards, PayPal, bank transfer, or Pay by Mobile.

Withdrawals are usually available within two hours.

However, if it’s your first time requesting a payout or you have a large sum you want to pay out, the operator will probably take up to 48 hours for additional checks and up to seven working days for it to show on your real money account.

Play online bingo 24 hours for free when you sign up at MrQ.

How We Ranked the Best Online Bingo Sites in the UK

Game Selection: All the fun is in the games, so we pay special attention to the best online casinos with a great game variety and top-notch quality bingo rooms available.

Bonuses: Extra top up on your cash balance or free tickets for bingo events with fair requirements are what we're after. We also read the fine print to ensure you'll be all good to go.

Payment Methods: The most convenient options for making deposits and withdrawals, fees, and processing time; it all matters when searching for the best bingo site, and we're here to help.

Why Is PlayOJO the Best UK Bingo Site?

The UK online bingo market has a lot to offer. Picking the best online bingo site wasn’t easy, but here’s why we’ve chosen PlayOJO this time around:

Huge Game Library: Out of all brands on our list, PlayOJO has the widest selection of casino games, including 15 bingo rooms with several jackpot options. The games are available on desktop and mobile, and they fit all budgets.

Out of all brands on our list, PlayOJO has the widest selection of casino games, including 15 bingo rooms with several jackpot options. The games are available on desktop and mobile, and they fit all budgets. Fair Bonus Terms: Aside from awarding players fantastic bonuses, PlayOJO doesn’t limit your wins on bonus spins and doesn’t set rollover requirements. OJOplus is another added benefit, getting you cash back on every bet.

Aside from awarding players fantastic bonuses, PlayOJO doesn’t limit your wins on bonus spins and doesn’t set rollover requirements. OJOplus is another added benefit, getting you cash back on every bet. Fast Cashouts: With five convenient banking methods, this bingo site has assured a solid variety of options with instant payouts on almost all withdrawal options.

With five convenient banking methods, this bingo site has assured a solid variety of options with instant payouts on almost all withdrawal options. Safety & Reputation: Several gambling licenses, including UKGC, and customer support available most of the day means you can be sure that any problems will be sorted out as soon as possible.

Why Should I Use Bingo Sites in the UK?

Why are online bingo sites so special? What makes them stand out? Before we entered the world of online bingo websites, we had wondered the same thing.

Here’s what we learned along the way:

Free Plays: Have you ever walked into a brick-and-mortar casino and were offered free games? Probably not. But by playing bingo online, you'll get a chance to play for free as a new and existing customer. Did we mention you can win real money with free tickets and learners' rooms?

Have you ever walked into a brick-and-mortar casino and were offered free games? Probably not. But by playing bingo online, you'll get a chance to play for free as a new and existing customer. Did we mention you can win real money with free tickets and learners' rooms? Exclusive Bingo Rooms: Popular online bingo games may not be available in traditional shops. Furthermore, due to the lack of physical space, traditional casinos and lottery shops can't accommodate as many games as the best bingo sites can.

Popular online bingo games may not be available in traditional shops. Furthermore, due to the lack of physical space, traditional casinos and lottery shops can't accommodate as many games as the best bingo sites can. Loading Several Tickets and Games Simultaneously: Thanks to the online systems that automatically dab the called numbers, you don't have to worry about missing a callout. You can get several tickets for a few pence and play them all simultaneously.

Guide to Playing Online Bingo in the UK

Can I Play Bingo for Free and Win Real Money?

Many UK bingo sites offer special rooms for newbies where they can participate for free and still win prizes. There are also rooms for existing players where they get awarded for their loyalty with free plays.

What Is Slingo?

Slingo is an online game that combines slots and bingo elements (hence the name Slingo). A standard layout is a 5x5 grid with reels below it. The goal is to match numbers on reels with the numbers on the grid.

Which UK Sites Offer the Best Bingo Bonus?

Out of all the bingo sites on our list, PlayOJO has the most valuable welcome bonus, with 500 free tickets for bingo and five days of complimentary bingo. There are no wagering requirements nor cap on max winnings, which is favorable to the players.

Comparison of the Top 5 Bingo Sites in the UK

PlayOJO: With just north of 3,200 games, the PlayOJO bingo site will entertain you for hours. Its bingo options also feature jackpot prizes, and with 500 free tickets and five days of free plays, you just can't go wrong. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Mecca: If you’re on a budget, Mecca is a great place to start your bingo adventure. Free rooms and tickets for 1p can help you try out different titles and find the best bingo game for you. Don’t forget to spin the Welcome Wheel for up to £120 welcome bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.

The Sun Bingo: This bingo site has a great variety of bingo options, from 36 to classic bingo, with 90 balls and community chat rooms for social interaction. New users are eligible for 50 bonus spins and £50 bingo bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Two Fat Ladies: The Two Fat Ladies bingo site is made for chasers of big wins. For £1 per ticket, you can join the room with a £1M jackpot prize. Remember to claim your 200% match bonus up to £88 + 20 extra spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

MrQ: Specialized in 90 and 75 ball bingo, MrQ doesn’t play games when it comes to bingo bonuses. You’ll get 20 spins in Book of Dead and 24 hours of free bingo as soon as you sign up. Note that full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up at the Best UK Bingo Sites

Need some help opening a new account? You got it.

Just follow our step-by-step guide below, and you'll be set up in minutes.

To explain the process, we'll use our #1 pick, PlayOJO, as an example, but it works at almost all bingo sites.

Step One: Hop On the Casino Website

Click the link to visit the site and click the yellow “ Join the club ” button.

” button. Click “Create account.”

Step Two: Fill In the Registration Form

Enter your info and click “ Continue ”.

”. Fill in your address and click “ Continue ”.

”. Create your username and password, and click “Go play”.

Step Three: Verify Your Mobile Number

A pop-up message with your mobile number will appear.

Click the purple “Continue” button and submit the code sent to you by the operator.

Step Four: Make Your First Deposit

Search for the yellow “ Deposit ” button in the upper right corner and choose one of the five payment methods.

” button in the upper right corner and choose one of the five payment methods. Choose your favorite bingo room and start the fun!

Tips for Playing Online Bingo in the UK

Bingo isn't complicated, but if you're just starting, you'd probably need some advice. Here are a few tips & tricks to get you started:

Take Advantage of Learner’s Room: If a site has rooms where you can start playing for free, use it to learn the game and see the differences between different bingo variants. You can still win some money even when playing for free.

If a site has rooms where you can start playing for free, use it to learn the game and see the differences between different bingo variants. You can still win some money even when playing for free. Avoid Rush Hours If You Can: Peak times, such as weekends and evenings, are when most players are online. If you can, avoid those times and play when there are fewer players because fewer people can increase your winning odds.

Peak times, such as weekends and evenings, are when most players are online. If you can, avoid those times and play when there are fewer players because fewer people can increase your winning odds. Try Playing with Multiple Tickets: More tickets mean more chances of success. You can turn on auto dabbing to ensure you don’t miss a number and chillax, knowing the technology is working to your advantage.

Spice Up Your Bingo Nights with the Best Bingo Sites in the UK!

Picking the right bingo site is a part of the online gambling adventure. You don't want to end up on scammy sites or limit your bingo options with low-quality brands. That's why there's a whole list above for you to choose from.

All tested and verified.

Increased payouts, no bonus wagering requirements, over 3,000 games, and 500 bonus tickets with additional five days of free play at PlayOJO have won us over.

Check if your lucky numbers will come up, but don't forget to play responsibly!

