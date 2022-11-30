Best Sportsbooks Online: Top Sports Betting Sites with Great Odds & Deep Sports Coverage

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

The sports business is booming and the options are never-ending, so how do you find the best online sportsbooks in such a saturated market?

We’re glad you asked because our team of experts already did. We have sifted through the market to bring you the crème de la crème — the safest online sportsbooks loaded with free bets and the best odds.

BetOnline was our top pick, but there are more sports betting sites worth checking out.

Let’s dive right into the list.

Best Online Sportsbooks



BetOnline: Best online sports betting site overall

MyBookie: Best sports variety

Bovada: Best crypto sports betting site

Everygame: Best for beginners

Sportsbetting.ag: Best bonuses

Cloudbet: Best online bookmaker for eSports

BetUS: Cool betting guides & resources



1. BetOnline - Best Sportsbook Online Overall

Pros

Over 25 sports betting markets

Some of the best odds on the market

$1,000 welcome bonus

19 banking options

Perfectly optimized for mobile devices

Cons

Credit card fees

BetOnline takes the crown today thanks to an exceptional mix of betting options, competitive odds, generous welcome bonuses, and a host of banking methods.

Variety of Betting Markets: 5/5

BetOnline presents players with over 25 sports to bet on. You can place your bets on anything from baseball to cycling, golf, darts, college basketball, and much more.

One of the things we liked the most here is the inclusion of a dedicated horse racing section, covering around 30 horse tracks to place your bets on — Thoroughbred and Harness included, sometimes even greyhounds.

The number of bet types is up to snuff, including classic win bets, parlays, over/under betting, and live betting. It’s not unusual to see 100+ specials and props for a single game at BetOnline.

Setting the bar for online sportsbooks pretty high, eh?

Sportsbook Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Upon joining, you can use the BetOnline promo code BOL1000 for a 50% match bonus up to $1,000. This sportsbook likes to give crypto players an extra edge, so you can also use CRYPTO100 for a 100% match.

Also included in the mix is a 200% bonus up to $200 for referring a friend or a 25% sports bonus up to $250. You can use the bonuses to bet on sporting events as long as your minimum is $55 or more. The welcome bonuses are not available for horse betting, though.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5

BetOnline features an impressive selection of 19 payment options. You can opt for the more traditional fiat currency options like Visa, MasterCard, American Express, or Discover. MoneyGram and eChecks are readily available too. If you want to delve into the cryptocurrency department, you can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Tether, Doge, and more.

Crypto cashouts are pretty fast, sometimes as quick as a single hour, and never longer than 48 hours. As usual, crypto transactions come with zero fees, unlike the 7.5% fees placed on credit cards.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

BetOnline’s user interface is above all sleek and highly intuitive. All key options are easy to reach in the main menu. You're always no more than a few clicks away from any desired destination.

The site is fully mobile-optimized for Android and iOS users, and you can start betting straight through your browser. The web-based mobile platform covers all features found on the desktop version. Whether it's college football, horse races, or player props — it’s all there.

One minor drawback is the limited casino games section on mobile, but that shouldn’t pose an issue if you’re primarily a sports bettor. If you ever want to switch, there are still enough slots, blackjack, and poker options.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

The customer support team at BetOnline is well-versed in all things related to sports betting online.

Customer service is available 24/7 over email, phone, or live chat. Furthermore, although the site has no dedicated forum for public discussion, they have a solid social media presence. So if you're up for hitting them up via Twitter, you'll likely get a prompt reply.

2. MyBookie - Best Sports Variety of any Online Sportsbook

Pros

Around 30 sports to bet on

Two sets of welcome bonuses

Easy to use interface for mobile sports betting

8% horse rebate

Cons

Live chat support is available to registered members only

MyBookie stands out above the rest with a broader selection of sports betting markets. When combined with a pair of welcome bonuses and a highly intuitive interface — you get one of the top online betting sites around.

Variety of Betting Markets: 5/5

MyBookie allows you to bet on more than 30 sports, which is on par with the best online sportsbooks. You can bet on the NBA, MMA, NFL, soccer, staged wrestling matches (wait what?), and much more.

If you want to pursue niche markets, you can go with college football betting, darts, surf league, college baseball, table tennis, etc.

In addition to a higher number of markets than most sports betting sites, MyBookie also offers various types of bets. You can go with the usual win bets, total bets, and parlays, but also point spread bets, props, futures, and the crowd’s favorite — live betting.

Sportsbook Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

MyBookie greets new players with not one but two welcome bonuses. First, you can take advantage of a 50% up to $1,000 welcome bonus. Or, you can go with a 10% match up to $200. The wagering requirements are 10x and 1x, respectively.

Other online sportsbook bonuses at MyBookie include a 25% Sports Reload Bonus up to $500, an 8% horse rebate for racebook fans, and a 200% referral bonus up to $25.

Promotions for active customers don’t come any better than this, period.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4/5

The banking options at MyBookie are solid, albeit nothing spectacular compared to most popular online sportsbooks.

You can choose between 8 payment methods, slightly leaning to the crypto side. You can opt for Visa, MoneyGram, and MasterCard for regular deposits. Regarding crypto, you can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, and Ethereum.

Crypto withdrawals are fee-free, whereas payouts with other methods have additional costs; up to 6% per deposit or between $5 and $35 per withdrawal, depending on the amount. Withdrawals are typically processed within 24 to 72 hours, which is slower than most other sports betting sites online.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

MyBookie’s user interface is neatly organized and easy to use. Although functional, the site could use some better looks as the current design is considered outdated.

The good news is that MyBookie is fully mobile-friendly across all platforms and browsers. All essential features are covered, and you get to save storage space by downloading an app.

Customer Support: 4.2/5

The customer service at MyBookie is responsive and available through several channels. The site's help page is useful for sure, and we like the team's 24/7 availability. You can reach out by email or live chat.

However, note that live chat is limited only to registered members, and the site sends you a bit back and forth until you get assigned a support representative.

The site hosts no public forum but is available for discussion via Twitter. All email inquiries receive a reply within 24 hours, with many users praising the live chat as the best option.

3. Bovada - Best Sports Betting Site for Crypto Users

Pros

75% up to $750 Bitcoin bonus

29 markets available

Top-notch support team

Swift withdrawals

Cons

Late betting lines

If you’re a crypto enthusiast, Bovada is the way to go. We’re looking at one of the best sports betting sites for Bitcoin users, loaded with a broad selection of sports and swift withdrawals to boot.

Variety of Betting Markets: 4.5/5

The markets at Bovada are nicely varied between the mainstream leagues and the niche markets. You can go with crowd favorites like basketball, baseball, and soccer, or dive into the smaller markets like darts, snooker, or table tennis.

You also have a prop-building feature that’s fun to play around with, just make sure you don’t lose track of time messing with that thing.

There’s also an advanced live betting platform if you’re ever late to lay down a prop or you simply want to spice up your evening watching the NFL.

However, Bovada’s late lines might be a deal-breaker for serious bettors who plan their parlay betting slips way ahead of time.

Sportsbook Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

Bovada stands out with a 75% Bitcoin sports bonus of up to $750, contributing to the site's reputation as a top destination for crypto enthusiasts. If you prefer traditional credit card deposits, you can get 50% up to $250 that you can also use on horse races.

The referral program can grant you up to $125, while the Bovada Rewards Program gives players cash-back bonuses.

Bovada regularly updates its time-sensitive promotions, so make sure you're always in the loop.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.7/5

Bovada’s withdrawal times are under a single hour. Pretty slick, right?

When you’re ready to commit your dollar, you can go with Visa, MasterCard, and American Express. On the crypto side, you can opt for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and more. Withdrawals are limited to Bitcoin and Litecoin.

The minimum deposit for crypto payments is $10, with $20 for credit cards, which is pretty convenient even for players on a budget.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.5/5

Bovada’s website design features a mixture of white and gray with striking red colors, delivering a unique design that's easy on the eyes.

This sportsbook is yet to create a dedicated app, which some users might see as a downer. However, we are not too upset about it because the site is 100% optimized for Android and iOS devices, saving you storage space on your smartphone or tablet while delivering a top-notch online sports betting experience.

You use all features available on the desktop version on your pocket device as well.

Customer Support: 5/5

The customer service at Bovada is responsive and helpful. The site hosts a top-notch FAQ library covering even in-depth issues you may come across.

If the FAQ section doesn't cut it, you can hit the support team up over email or live chat. However, keep in mind that email responses take up to 48 hours, so live chat is typically a better option. Bovada is also available through the official Twitter page.

4. Everygame - Best Online Sportsbook for Beginners

Pros

Easy to use, intuitive design

Quick withdrawals

Various sports promotions

20+ sports available

Cons

Could update its slots library

Everygame is a bonafide veteran on the online sports betting scene. This bookmaker has been around since 1996 — over 25 years. The site is easy to use, intuitive, and you’ll get to bet on more than 20 sports, including eSports.

Variety of Betting Markets: 4.5/5

You can bet on over 20 major and niche-specific sports at Everygame, including top sports like the NBA and ice hockey, in addition to boxing, cricket, horse racing, and more.

Everygame even decided to include non-sporting events in its catalog; you can bet on the stock market, entertainment, or politics. Have you ever heard of stock market betting (not trading)? Neither have we — it’s the perfect time to try it out!

Sportsbook Bonuses and Promotions: 4.3/5

Your sports betting journey at Everygame starts with a 100% match up to $250 on your first deposit (bonus code: 3XBOOST250), extending to $750 over your subsequent two deposits.

It’s a fairly underwhelming welcome bonus compared to our better-ranked picks, but the 4x wagering requirements at minimum odds of -200 might prove easy to meet.

Besides the welcome incentive, you’ll have the chance to claim parlay free bets, an odds hunter bonus, and a handful of promotions aimed at the NBA. Most of these offers are time-limited, so it’s best to visit the site and see what’s available yourself.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4/5

We're looking at 9 payment methods, which seem to be somewhat of a standard among online sports betting sites these days. You can use American Express, MasterCard, Discover, Diners Club International, MoneyGlobal, alongside crypto options like Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Person 2 Person withdrawals are instant, followed by Bitcoin which requires up to 48 hours for cash-outs. Wire transfers can take up to several days. The minimum deposit for credit cards is $20, followed by $25 for crypto, and $100 for Money Global.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

Everygame was recently rebranded, featuring a brand-new user-friendly design that even newbies will have no trouble navigating. All menus are nicely organized.

This sportsbook also works pretty well on mobile devices, and we didn’t face any issues while testing it.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

We loved how easy it was to reach the support team at Everygame. Just hit the Live Chat button in the top-side menu, and the message box will pop up. The team is available 24/7.

You can also send an email for more serious issues, but we suggest you always get in touch via live chat first. You can also reach out to them via Twitter.

5. Sportsbetting.ag: Best Bonuses out of all Online Sportsbooks

Pros

Excellent welcome bonuses

19 payment options

Esports betting available

Mobile-optimized

Cons

Basic website design

Sportsbetting.ag has earned its spot among the best online sportsbooks for many reasons, the most notable one being top-notch bonuses. This sportsbook has been around since 2003, establishing a good reputation throughout the decade.

Variety of Betting Markets: 4.5/5

There are 25+ sports to bet on at Sportsbetting.ag, including all the heavy-hitters alongside less popular ones like pool, and rugby union. We also liked the inclusion of esports as well as the non-sporting markets like the lottery and politics.

You have tons of game and player props to choose from. Quite frankly, this betting site has one of the most extensive lists of prop bets. For example, you can bet on the first NBA team to make a shot attempt, team to score last, race to 20 sports, and many, many more.

Sportsbook Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Sportsbetting.ag says hello with a 50% match up to $1,000 with a 10x wagering requirement. Just remember to use the code SB1000 when depositing.

Pretty cool, right? We've only just begun.

Once through with the welcome bonus, you can claim a 100% reload bonus for deposits above $50. There’s also a 10% crypto boost, 35% crypto reload bonus, and best of all — odds boosters.

As the cherry on top, the site constantly comes up with new promotions to keep you engaged and coming back for more.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Times: 4.5/5

Sportsbetting.ag hosts a selection of 19 payment options, including fiat and crypto. Popular cards like MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express are all included, and so are MoneyGram, wire transfers, and eChecks. If you're a crypto enthusiast, you can choose between Bitcoin, Doge, Ethereum, Ripple, Tether, Stellar, and more.

The minimum deposit amount is $20 for BTC ($50 for ETH) and $25 for credit cards. Crypto withdrawal times usually take 48 hours, which is pretty longer than most of our better-ranked sportsbooks.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 3.5/5

Although the developers ensured the site is 100% optimized for Android and iOS users, the sportsbook doesn't have a dedicated app.

Design-wise, Sportsbetting.ag needs an upgrade — and that’s to put it mildly. This sportsbook is still rocking the 2000’s vibe with its outdated and overly simplistic website. It still works all good, but mixing things up a bit won’t hurt them.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Sporsbettting.ag’s customer support offers three sections to users: Casino, Poker, and General. You'll need the General Department for sportsbook inquiries, which is available 24/7 over the phone, live chat, or email.

How We Picked the Top Sports Betting Sites & Online Sportsbooks

Variety of Betting Markets:

When you join an online sports betting site, you should be able to choose from as many options as your heart desires. Whether you want the major sports leagues like the NBA and the NFL or the super-niche markets like table tennis or the surfing league — the best online sportsbooks will have your back.

That said, we only considered online betting sites with enough sports to ensure you always have something to bet on.

Sportsbook Bonuses and Promotions:

No sports bettor can say no to a top-notch bonus. Welcome bonuses, free bets, special promotions — we want them all. We assessed each welcome bonus of all the offshore sportsbooks featured here to ensure the terms are fair and provide you a genuine chance at working off the bonus and withdrawing real money.

Banking Options and Withdrawal Times:

Ideally, we're looking for sportsbooks that cover traditional credit cards, online banking, e-wallets, and cryptocurrency. Whether Visa, MasterCard, MoneyGram, or Bitcoin — we like to see them all. Finally, betting sites with quick withdrawals always get a better score from us.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility:

In this day and age, a lack of mobile optimization is a real detriment. Around 55% of online casino users gamble on mobile devices, and no online sports betting experience is complete without it.

For this benchmark, we want the best betting sites in terms of fast, easy-to-use, intuitive web design that translates well into the mobile department. Ideally, the sportsbook should offer players a dedicated sports betting app or a 100% optimized website.

Customer Support:

We searched for 24/7 availability through live chat, phone, and email. Our team also singled out services with social media presence and dedicated online channels for public discussion. If you ever come across an issue — our featured online sportsbooks have got you covered.

Ultimate Guide to the Best Online Sportsbooks Are Sportsbooks Online Safe?

Licensed and regulated sportsbooks are indeed safe. Of course, there are still rogue operators but you can easily check the licensing information on each site by scrolling at the bottom of the page.

To be on the safe side, stick with our list — the ones we recommend are 100% secure. We make sure that every single online casino and sports betting site we recommend is fair and trustworthy.

What Is the Best Online Sportsbook?

BetOnline is the best online sportsbook because it offers a great variety of betting options, a generous bonus, and an excellent user experience on both mobile and desktop.

Do Online Sportsbooks Accept PayPal?

You need to check your preferred online betting site because payment methods vary between sportsbooks. But yes, PayPal is a legit choice at online sportsbooks, but rarely any bookmaker features it.

How Do I Withdraw My Winnings From Sports Betting Sites?

The top online sportsbooks typically require ID verification, and you're all set. Just go to the withdrawal section of the site, enter your desired sum and payment option, and hit the submit button.

If your profile isn’t verified, the sports betting site will ask you to upload your ID or Driver’s License to prove your identity. Once done, your payout will arrive shortly.

Comparison of the Top 5 Best Sportsbooks Online

To keep things short, we figured to include a brief recap of our top 5 sports betting sites. Here goes.

BetOnline: High quality across the board with over 25 sports, a generous $1,000 welcome bonus, competitive odds, and swift transactions with 19 banking methods. Sports bettors of all kinds will make no mistake in joining the site. Use the BOL1000 code upon registration for a 100% match bonus up to $1,000.

MyBookie: With around 30 sports to bet on, MyBookie stands out with variety. The site greets new users with a pair of welcome bonuses and an easy-to-use interface. Use the MYB50 code for a 50% sports betting bonus up to $1,000.

Bovada: This site prides itself on 29 sports markets, a stellar support team, and swift withdrawals. There’s a 75% up to $750 Bitcoin bonus for sports bettors, making Bovada a one-stop-shop for crypto users.

Everygame: If you're new to online sports betting, this site is your #1 spot. It's highly intuitive, easy to use, with a rich selection of sports markets and bonuses. The promos are pretty attractive, and you’ll get started with a 100% up to $250 on your first deposit by using the code 3XBOOST250.

Sportsbetting.ag: If you're in pursuit of the hottest bonuses in the sports betting industry, you can't go wrong with Sportsbetting.ag. The site welcomes you with the SB1000 code for a 50% match bonus up to $1,000. For the crypto crowd, go with 100CRYPTO and land 100% up to $1,000.

Read more:

How to Get Started at Top Online Sportsbooks

Registering at an online bookmaker is pretty easy, but we have prepared a step-by-step guide if you haven’t done it before. We will use BetOnline as an example.

1. Create an account at BetOnline



Visit BetOnline, click the Join button in the upper right corner.

Provide your info, including your full name, email, date of birth, phone number, and enter a password.

Click Create Account to finish registration.



2. Verify your email



Check the email address you used during registration.

Open the message by BetOnline.

Verify your email by clicking the link in the message.



3. Make the first deposit



You should automatically be logged in now; open the Deposit section

Select your preferred banking method, enter your preferred deposit amount, and click Deposit

Once your funds arrive, you can start betting on any sport you like



So, What Are the Best Sportsbooks Online?

We hope this article cleared the air for you and helped you make an educated decision. Make no mistake — the grind for the best sportsbooks wasn’t an easy one; making this list took its toll.

Our top pick is BetOnline, primarily because of its wide array of sports betting options, generous welcome bonuses, and highly competitive odds.

But in more ways than one, the rest of the runners-up are on par with what BetOnline has in store. One of them just might be your ideal match so stick around, take your time, and find your best online betting site.

Above all, remember to gamble responsibly and never lose sight of why you came here — to have fun.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and our guides are rated 18+ only.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: