Best Online Slot Sites in the UK Ranked for High RTP, Bonuses, and Bonus Spins

Looking for the best online slots in the UK but not having any luck? We’ve taken a deep dive into dozens of slot sites in the UK so you don't have to.

After our analysis of slots bonuses, payment methods, and game selection, we discovered that All British Casino is the best overall to play online slots with its amazing game Book of Ra.

That said, we found many other online casinos to consider depending on your unique needs.

Let’s take a deeper look.

Best Online Slots in the UK

1. All British Casino (Book of Ra) - Best UK Online Slot Overall

18+ Welcome deposit bonus for new players only. The maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Min. deposit is £20. Wagering is a 35x bonus. The maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

1,300+ slots available



Quick withdrawals



Accessible payment methods



Six payment options supported



Great mobile compatibility



Cons:

The design could be better



All British Casino, crème de la crème of our list, tops the chart of best online slots sites. If you are someone looking for quick withdrawals, excellent game variety, and the possibility to use different payment options, make sure to check this one out.

Available Bonuses: 4.7/5

Before we go any further, you need to know that this online slots site does require a £20 minimum deposit to qualify for the first deposit bonus.

The 1st deposit bonus offers a 100% match up to £100 for UK players, which is very good considering the rollover is quite fair at 35x.

Apart from this, there are many promotions that can be discovered here. The best thing is that All British Casino very frequently updates its list of offers, ensuring to offer something to all of its users.

Slot Selection: 4.8/5

There are about 1,300 slot games available at All British Casino, and all of them are from leading providers like Evolution, No Limit, and Elk Studios.

There’s also a great new games list to keep the fun fresh.

For example, the provider offered UK players the chance to try the new Lordi Reel Monsters before anybody else. In simpler terms, if you have an exciting game in mind, you can be sure that it will be released on All British Casino.

We also love how you can search through the online slots by themes like music, game shows, animals and more.

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

We know that you're here for online slot games. But let's just say you get tired and want to try other games in the casino. Are there any options in this case?

All British Casino has a wide selection of live casinos with almost 100 different options. Besides, you can find other classics like bingo, slingo, video poker, and blackjack.

Overall: 4.75/5

After going through different details about this online casino, we are able to say that it is truly a great place for slot lovers. We encourage you to try out the amazing game library that this online casino has to offer and have a lot of fun while doing so.

Click here to grab a 100% 1st deposit bonus up to £100 at All British Casino.

2. Casumo (Starburst) - Best Mobile Slot Site for UK Gamblers

18+. New players only. Opt-in required. Bonus spins are only available on "Book of Dead." Min. deposit £10. Maximum deposit bonus cash is £25. 30x wagering requirement. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

2,640+ games available



Amazing for mobile gambling



Impressive variety of slot providers (63)



Top of the line customer service



Welcome bonus has a good rollover



Cons:

Payment options are comparatively low



Casumo is perfect for users who prefer to play slots sites on their phones. As far as user experience goes, you will not be dissatisfied with the UI, game selection, and weekly challenges.

Available Bonuses: 4.7/5

If you deposit £10 or more you’ll get 100% up to £25 plus 20 bonus spins for Sahara Riches Cash Collect. Bonus funds expire within 30 days if you fail to use them - we like how this is actually a big window comparatively.

Furthermore, you also have a couple of options to get bonuses reserved for special occasions. The Live Casino Drops & Wins promo awards £500,000 a month. They’ve also got the same for the regular casino, making it £1,000,000 in promo giveaways - that’s tough to beat.

Slot Selection: 4.8/5

Here you have approximately 2,640 games and almost 2,500 different slots.

While the sheer number of slot games won’t be topping this list, their 63 different game providers might be the most online slots developers on any single site.

Compared to other slot sites in the UK you’ll get true variety here courtesy of Microgaming, Pragmatic, Play'n GO, and many other household names.

Moreover, you will enjoy the stylistics of such classic games as Gonzo's Quest, Pirate Pays Megaways, Vikings Go Berzerk, and other favorites.

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

We enjoyed the combination of modern and old-fashioned when it comes to this UK casino site.

We were pleasantly surprised to discover 105 different live games. So you're definitely not losing the real casino experience even when playing using an application.

Finally, their selection of bingo is undersized (non-existent if we're fair). So in case you are actually searching for an application for bingo, it may not be the one for you.

Overall: 4.6/5

Casumo is a good online casino that may not have overwhelming advantages yet stands out from other slots sites with its own unique style.

What really clinches the good marks for Casumo is how it's chiefly designed for mobile users. The ease of navigation and their slick interface lead to excellent UI across all devices. Lag won’t be taking up any time here - you can go straight to playing slots.

Click here to grab a 100% 1st deposit bonus up to £25 + 20 bonus spins at Casumo.

3. Casushi (Big Wheel) - Top Slots Site in the UK for Game Variety

18+. New players only. Minimum deposit of £20. The maximum welcome bonus offer is a £50 bonus and 50 bonus spins on Book of Dead. 40x rollover on bonus money. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

1,050+ games available



Easy to navigate mobile browser



All slot games available on mobile



Impressive variety of slot providers



Cons:

Only 7 payment methods are available



Casushi: it's a catchy name for an equally memorable online casino. There are a lot of things that you should know about this slot site: primarily that it’s regulated by the UK Gambling Commission and unlike other top UK casinos has their customer support locally based.

Available Bonuses: 4.7/5

Once you sign up at this online casino, you will be able to get a 100% deposit match on your first deposit up to £50.

In addition to this, you will also receive 50 extra spins to use on a famous game called the Book of Dead. The welcome package here comes with a wagering requirement of 40x.

Slot Selection: 4.8/5

Here you can find more than 1050 different games, and that's not all.

955 of these games are online slots.

Casushi definitely keeps up with favourite slots, including Gates of Olympus, Monopoly Megaways, and the Book of the Dead. They also have great new releases, though we wish there were a separate tag to track them all down.

It seems that this website perfectly balances quantity and quality. We only wish that their interface was easier to navigate to save your time.

Other Casino Games: 4.75/5

There are many other games that you can play here too. Apart from slots, you can have fun with many different table games like blackjack, roulette, and casino poker.

We also loved the live dealer casino here which had some interesting variants like Lightening Roulette or Sweet Bonanza Candyland (a type of Wheel of Fortune).

Overall: 4.6/5

We applaud the slot selection of this online casino. Still, we wished to see more bonus options for existing players, but the 50 bonus spins and 1,000+ games is a great base here.

In all, we’ll give them extra marks as players are really raving about their customer support - at slots sites in the UK there’s something to be said for having local British service.

Click here and grab a 100% deposit match up to £50 plus 50 bonus spins at Casushi.

4. FruitKings (Fishin’ Frenzy) - Top Selection of High RTP UK Online Slots

18+. Min deposit £20. The maximum bonus is £50 + 100 bonus spins on Book of Dead. Bonus expires after 30 days. Bonus spins valid for 48 hours. 40x wagering requirement. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

The majority of slot games have 96% RTP or higher



24/7 customer support



Wide selection of providers



£10 deposit minimum



Large amount of bonus spins for first time players



Cons:

Old-fashioned design



Limited payment options



At number four on our list of UK slots sites is FruitKings casino. Their selection of slots list may not be as plump as we're used to, but their high RTP titles and wide selection of state of the art game providers is enough to have us biting.

Bonuses: 4.7/5

Be prepared for a 100% match up to £50 on your first deposit. That's not all. You're also getting 100 bonus spins on the Book of the Dead, one of the most popular online slots in the world.

There's also a minimum deposit of £20 to claim it, which is a standard practice among most online casinos on this list.

On another note: they’ve got some amazing Drops & Wins promos with up to £1,000,000 given out every month. Half of this goes to people who play online slots, which is a huge plus.

Slot Selection: 4.8/5

There are around 1000 slot games available for you. Even though we didn't find any original games among them, the selection is still rather impressive.

They have old-time favorites including Book of the Dead, Bonanza Megaways, and Gonzo's Treasure Hunt (not only a high payout, but one of the best slots to extend gameplay).

We also found that this website definitely values games with high RTP. With exceptions hovering around 94%, the majority remain in a sweet spot between 95% to 97%.

Other Casino Games: 4.3/5

Even though the website mainly targets slot machines, you will also have a couple of options for roulette, including American and European versions. Users can also play blackjack and a variety of live casino games.

That said, compared to other UK slot sites we found their selection of table games to be underwhelming. It’s a very standard offering that’s low on interesting variants.

Overall: 4.6/5

With a rather narrow selection of non-slot games, Fruit Kings casino alternatively offers high RTP and 800+ video slots. In other words, this is a true slot players online casino.

You shouldn't go any further if you want all the advantages of high RTP games.

Click here and grab a 100% deposit match up to £50 plus 100 bonus spins at FruitKings.

5. PlayOJO (Book of Dead) - Best UK Slots Website for Extra Spin Bonuses

18+. Min deposit £10. Bonus spins are valid on the slot game "Book of Dead'' and are valued at £0.10 each. Not available for North Ireland players. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

50 extra spins welcome bonus



No wagering requirement



About 3,000 slots available



Amazing mobile compatibility



Cons:

Only 5 payment methods are available



PlayOJO may be 5th but it isn't far behind our top pick. With zero wagering requirements applying to its welcome offer, a very extensive game selection, and amazing mobile compatibility, PlayOJO is a fantastic selection for slot lovers.

Available Bonuses: 4.7/5

By depositing and signing up with PlayOJO, you get 50 bonus spins: £0.10 each for Book of Dead. This welcome bonus comes with zero wagering requirement, which is truly a huge advantage as it converts to cash immediately.

There are many more bonuses that this casino has to offer, mostly revolving around their OJO Wheel which awards up to 100 bonus spins at a time.

That said, since other casino sites put up cash bonuses some might dock points here for the lack of a cash 1st deposit bonus, but we’re fine with the no rollover spins quite frankly.

Slot Selection: 4.8/5

Among all our UK slot sites reviews, the selection of this particular one is the most impressive. This slot site offers more than 3200 games, 2947 of which are slots.

It is also clear that they keep up with recent updates, especially when it comes to the Megaways series. You will not have to wait anxiously for new releases. Besides, we cannot imagine anyone being bored with more than 3,000 games available.

They’ve also got a well-defined, quality progressive section with 4 million quid in jackpot slots.

Other Casino Games: 4.9/5

There are no Keno options, unlike what we see on some other sites, but it doesn't mean that their selection is poor.

We actually immensely enjoyed all the options of online or live roulette. It seems that this site favours roulette above blackjack and poker games.

Additionally, you have at least 19 options for playing bingo if you suddenly get bored with slots. In other words, PlayOJO has the widest selection of bingo games for those needing a break from slots.

Overall: 4.6/5

We think that PlayOJO has the greatest selection of games, including slots, poker, bingo, blackjack, and roulette.

Of course, it has earned its rankings for having the lowest wagering requirements of any UK slot site - if you’re looking for a free kick at the can this is it.

Click here and grab 50 bonus spins with no wagering requirements after depositing at PlayOJO.

Best Online Slots in the UK - Runners Up

How We Chose the Best Slot Sites Online in the UK

Bonuses

We decided to start our review with bonuses. After all, you're not using online casinos only to play. You also want to get other benefits like deposit bonus money. So we evaluated whether casinos offer unique discounts or special welcome bonuses - preferably with low rollovers.

Slot Selection

You wouldn't want to deposit your money or even get bonuses if you have no game selection to spend it on. But we didn't only concentrate on the number of available slots. We also tried to see whether the casino offers high RTP slots as well.

Other Casino Games

It may not be fully fair to judge online slots sites according to other games they have. However, playing online slots is best accompanied with a couple table game breaks. Naturally, we were also on the lookout for games like blackjack, roulette, casino poker, and live casino games.

Best Online Slot Site in the UK - FAQ

Which UK Slot App is the Best?

After a thorough analysis of dozens of mobile slot sites, we determined that the best slots online in the UK can be found on the All British Casino website.

This website offers more than 1300 online slots games, several payment options, and quick withdrawal. They’re also fully licensed which means you can not only get their welcome deposit bonus but also trust the payouts.

Which is the Best Online Slot Game for United Kingdom Players?

We hardly think that we can choose the best slot among thousands of options. But we can tell you how to make a proper decision. When selecting slots online, you should pay attention to RTP. Serious players prefer RTPs around 96% or higher.

Which are the Best Online Slots in the UK?

After considering available bonuses, selection of slots, and other casino games, we conclude that All British Casino is the best spot for playing slots online. We’ve rarely seen such a high amount of games and such a curated list of elite games providers supplying an online casino.

Do UK Casinos Cheat at Slots?

To be honest with you, everything depends on your online casino. If you are playing online slots at casinos that have licenses like All British Casino or PlayOJO, they have no way to cheat.

The UK gambling commission checks random number generators and mathematical models used for slots.

Therefore, casino providers must comply with rules and regulations of fair gambling. It also means that they cannot change mathematical models for demo and real games. So in case they offer an opportunity to test a game without using money, you should definitely take it.

What Are the Odds of Winning When You Play Slots Online?

Each game definitely has a statistical probability of users losing or winning. This probability depends on the predetermined RTP. Playing online slots with a higher RTP will have greater chances at winning.

With most slots, over millions of pulls, you can generally expect to be paid out around 95%.

Comparison of the Best Slot Sites in the UK

All British Casino: All British Casino impresses with a game selection that offers more than 1300 different slot games. This casino also has a great application for iOS or Android. As a welcome deposit bonus, UK users get a 100% match up to £100. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Casumo: Casumo might be a casino but it feels like a social one. It is a real pleasure to navigate this application and enjoy 63 slot providers. The mobile phone version is flawless. New players get a 100% bonus up to £10 and 20 bonus spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Casushi: More than 2500 online slots means you’ll never get bored here. They bolster this selection with great cash giveaways in their Drops & Wins promos. New players can grab a 100% match up to £50. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

FruitKings: FruitKings casino will astonish with a selection of slots that have a high RTP of 96% or even more. They also stand out for amazing 24/7 live chat support. New players get a 100% match up to £50 and 100 bonus spins on Book of Dead. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

PlayOJO: PlayOJO has no bonus wagering requirements on their 50 bonus spins promos, and an impressive collection of more than 3000 games: the strong majority of which are online slots. You can also play flawlessly with any mobile device. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

How to Get Started at the Best Online Slots UK

It may not be immediately obvious how to get up and running at the best slot sites, so allow us to walk you through the process using our winner All British Casino.

1. Step One: Go to the All British Casino Site

Access All British Casino website



Click the red "REGISTER" button in the top right corner



2. Step Two: Fill Out Account Information

Choose your username and password



Provide email to get verification



3. Step Three: Provide Personal Information

Type in your name, country, and the date of birth



Don't forget to use a correct phone number



Use your address



4. Step Four: Confirm Your Email

An email will be sent to your mailbox



Don't forget to confirm it and finalize the registration



Hint: Check spam folder just in case



5. Step Five: Make Your Deposit

You should be logged in automatically, but if you’re not then do so.



Open the cashier section of the slot site



Follow the instructions to make your deposit



Still Looking for the Best Online Slots in the UK?

We don't know about you, but we were definitely surprised by the game availability of the online slot sites we analyzed. A lot has changed in just a few short years.

That said, even though each of our slots sites has their own advantages and disadvantages, we found All British Casino to be our favorite.

With All British Casino, we loved the combination of 1300 amazing slot games, fair wagering requirements, fast payouts, and fluid interface.

Whichever slot sites you do eventually go with, we urge you to gamble responsibly.

