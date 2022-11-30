Best Online Casinos Ranked for Casino Site Reputation, Game Variety, and Bonuses

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

In a world with literally thousands of choices, the best online casinos can be hard to come by.

That’s why we’re listing the top online casinos loaded with real money casino games that you can play right now - with tantalizing bonuses for new players to match.

We’ve got Ignition Casino up top for its fantastic selection of popular online casino games, a great welcome bonus, and a rock solid reputation to boot.

But we’re sure any of our best online casino sites could hit the spot depending on your needs!

Let’s take a deeper look.

Best Online Casinos



1. Ignition Casino - Best Online Casino Overall

Pros

$3,000 welcome bonus for casino games and poker

Fantastic online poker site

Over 30 live dealer blackjack tables

300+ slots and table games

24/7 customer support

Cons

Does not accept e-wallet payments

Ignition Casino is a powerhouse in the online casino industry. Known primarily for its top-tier customer support and amazing online poker app – Ignition is more than just a great place to play your favorite casino games.

Casino Games - 4.6/5

Ignition Casino has over 300 games including some of your favorite slot and table game titles.

You’ll find fan-favorite slots like Golden Buffalo, Instant Inferno, and progressive jackpots like Cyberpunk City, and the consistently massive Shopping Spree slot (which is sporting a jackpot of over $400k at the time of writing this article).

We were also pleased with Ignition’s table game offering, which has a great selection of casino and video poker tables, blackjack, craps, roulette, and more.

Live Dealer Games - 4.8/5

If you’re hankering for that human element, Ignition’s live casino games should satisfy.

With over 30 blackjack tables, 5 roulette tables (with both American and European rulesets), and both baccarat and super 6, there are plenty of real-casino vibes happening.

And all of Ignition’s dealers are professional and courteous, making it a pleasant online casino experience from start to finish.

Welcome Bonus - 4.6/5

Players who deposit by credit card will get two 100% match bonuses up to $1,000 (one for casino, one for poker) while players who prefer to play using crypto will get two 150% match bonuses up to $1,500 instead.

No matter how you deposit, you’ll get an excellent 25x wagering requirement on the casino bonus. This is the lowest of all our best online casino sites.

Payment Methods - 4.5/5

Ignition accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, and fiat payments by credit card or voucher.

There is a rather steep 15.9% processing fee for credit card deposits, which – when combined with the larger welcome bonus – makes it make sense to play with crypto when possible.

Click here to claim your twin welcome bonuses at Ignition Casino today

2. Red Dog - Best Online Casino Site for Bonuses

Pros

240% match bonus + 40 free spins

Tons of deposit bonuses for new and returning players

200+ real money casino games

No additional transaction fees

Cons

Only one game provider

Some geo-restrictions

Aside from the excellent welcome bonus, players will find a huge selection of promo codes inside for everything from free spins on the latest RealTime Gaming releases, to reusable deposit bonuses, and more.

If you’re the sort of player who prefers to play with the house’s money, number two on our list of best online casinos is tailor made for you.

Casino Games - 4.3/5

Home to over 200 RealTime Gaming slots and table games, Red Dog has picked through the RTG library and has come up with some excellent picks.

While we would love to see a wider variety of software providers, we’re not mad, thanks to Red Dog Casino’s ability to balance quality slots and fantastic bonuses.

If you’re a video poker fan, you are probably already aware of the RTG’s fare. Aces & Eights, Double Jackpot Poker, Double Double Jackpot Poker, Loose Deuces, and more can be found, with Red Dog rocking a total of 14 video poker games that run fantastically on all devices.

Red Dog is also constantly updating its slot game catalog, so in addition to RTG mainstays like Achilles, Asgard, and their small selection of The Three Stooges slots, you’ll find tons of the best online slots of varying themes.

Live Dealer Games - 4.5/5

Tucked away deep in the shadows (you have to have an account and be logged in to see it) is a great little live dealer casino powered by Visionary iGaming. You’ll find blackjack in a variety of bet limits – including two early payout tables – as well as roulette, baccarat, and super 6.

It’s a small live dealer, so depending on what time of day you’re playing, you might have difficulty finding a seat at the blackjack tables – except for the early payout, which supports unlimited players – but as with all Visionary iGaming casinos, it’s worth checking out.

Welcome Bonus - 4.7/5

New players can use the promo code “ADORABLE” to get a 240% match bonus up to $2,400 on their first deposit plus 40 free spins on Spring Wilds.

This bonus comes with 35x wagering requirements and the max bet allowed while the bonus is active is $10. You can only use the bonus on slots, keno, scratch cards, and board games, but we don’t think you’ll mind.

What really stands out for us though is the 24-7 Reload promo, which awards players up to 160% extra on their deposits - anytime, anywhere.

Payment Methods - 4.4/5

One of the things we like about Red Dog is that unlike some other online casinos, all deposits and withdrawals are fee-free on their end.

You can make deposits with Neosurf, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Flexepin, and credit cards.

Sign up at Red Dog Casino and get a 240% bonus plus 40 free spins on Spring Wilds

3. Slots.lv - Best Casino Online for Progressive Jackpots

Pros

$7,500 welcome package

400+ slots and table games

Over 30 progressive jackpot games

Hot Drop Jackpots

Cons

Very small live dealer casino

Few promotions available after welcome bonus

Few things equal the rush of competing on your favorite jackpot slots, so for jackpot lovers Slots.lv offers the perfect option on our list of best online casinos.

With roughly 3 dozen jackpot games, a massive welcome package, and excellent 24/7 customer service, you’ll see right away why it’s in our top five gambling sites online.

Casino Games - 4.7/5

With over 400 games to choose from, from some of the best software providers in the industry, Slots.lv provides hours of fun. You’ll find everything from classic animal slots like Golden Buffalo and Savanna King to funnier titles like the fun and sporty undead in Zombie FC.

Where we feel Slots.lv really nails it, though, is their progressive jackpot offering. Slots.lv absolutely nails the jackpot slots – you’ll find smaller jackpots like Fairy Wins and Gold Beard as well as the bigger jackpots of Reels & Wheels XL, Gold Rush Gus, and Mystic Elements.

On top of that you’ll find progressive jackpot bingo, Caribbean Stud, Let ’em Ride, and 5 great Hot Drop Jackpot-powered games, making this a perfect place to chase your dreams.

Live Dealer Games - 4.3/5

The live dealer offers a nice add-on to the rest of the casino, but it’s not going to win any awards. You’ll find a limited selection of baccarat, Super 6, blackjack, and roulette.

The dealers are all top-notch, and the experience is as good as you’ll find anywhere… it’s just a bit limited, though props to them for rocking the early payout version of blackjack given it’s the highest RTP game on the market.

Welcome Bonus - 4.6/5

Slots.lv offers up two online casino welcome bonuses, depending on whether you prefer to play with fiat or crypto.

The fiat welcome package will see a 200% match on your first deposit up to $1,000, with 100% matches up to $500 on your next eight for a total of $5,000 with an above average rollover of 35x.

If you’re depositing with crypto, however, you’re going to see a 300% match bonus up to $1,500 on your first deposit with 150% match bonuses up to $750 on your next eight. This can net you up to $7,500 in total bonuses with 35x wagering requirements.

Payment Methods - 4.6/5

You can make deposits with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum in addition to standard credit card deposits.

Again, we’re going to recommend using crypto here as each fiat withdrawal after the first monthly withdrawal is subject to withdrawal fees of up to $75.

Claim your welcome package of up to $7,500 at Slots.lv today

4. Super Slots - Best Online Casino Site for Crypto Welcome Bonuses

Pros

400% crypto welcome bonus

Accepts a wide range of crypto

Two live dealer casinos

400+ casino games

Cons

High rollover on some promotions

UI could use some work

Super Slots is a solid slots-centric casino with a great selection of promotions, slotting it into number four on our list of best online casinos.

If you’re looking for a casino with plenty of game variety, mid-week promotions, and a weird amount of purple built into the website design, you’re going to be mighty cozy here.

Casino Games - 4.7/5

We are just plain impressed by the Super Slots game selection. 13 different blackjack games, 12 roulette, 14 different kinds of poker (4 video poker tables and 10 classified as Casino Poker), as well as Casino War, Solitaire, Baccarat, Andar Bahar, and Three Card Rummy.

Simply put, Super Slots is a powerhouse of great table games.

Their slot offerings are similarly solid. We found a wealth of exciting games like Volcano Blast 10x, Book of Darkness, Rags to Witches, several games based on popular anime shows, and an almost comical amount of leprechaun-themed slots.

Everything we tried loaded quickly and looked great on all devices, so whether you’re relaxing at home or on the ride to work, you can fire up this online casino.

Live Dealer Games - 4.6/5

Super Slots offers two complete live dealer casinos, a fact that we were only too happy to take advantage of. Casino Red will seem very familiar to you, as it’s powered by Visionary iGaming, just like Red Dog’s live dealer casino, so you can expect to find the same great selection.

Casino Black, on the other hand, is powered by Fresh Deck Studios, which offers a similar game variety, but with a much more diverse blackjack table setup. Inside you’ll find everything from Baltic and Latin blackjack to special VIP Blackjack.

Welcome Bonus - 4.5/5

Super Slots offers a monstrous 400% welcome bonus for new crypto players. You can claim this bonus by using the “CRYPTO400” bonus code and making a cryptocurrency deposit of up to $1,000. This will get you a $4,000 bonus, but with a rather steep 48x wagering requirement.

Not a fan of cryptocurrency? That’s alright. New players get a 250% welcome bonus up to $1,000 on their first deposit, and a 100% match bonus up to $1,000 on their next five deposits.

That’s up to $6,000 in bonuses with a more reasonable 35x wagering requirement.

Payment Methods - 4.8/5

Cryptocurrency fans will be happy to see the massive selection of online casino banking methods Super Slots accepts… because this casino goes above and beyond.

We’re talking Bitcoin, ApeCoin, Avalanche, Binance, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Chainlink, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Polygon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, and USDCoin.

Like other online casinos, you’ll also be able to make deposits with most major credit cards, money orders, bank transfers, and by cashiers checks.

Cash in on Super Slots’ massive up to $6000 welcome bonus right now

5. BitStarz - Best Online Casino Game Selection

Pros

125% match up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins

Over 4,000 online casino games

Huge live dealer casino

Weekly slot and table game tournaments

Cons

Heavily geo-restricted

Fiat welcome bonus is underwhelming

Claiming our last slot in the top five is BitStarz. This absolute powerhouse is one of the best Bitcoin casinos online, but recently expanded to accept fiat payments as well – though as we’ll cover in the welcome bonus, you’re better off depositing with crypto if you can.

With a massive selection of games, huge crypto bonuses, and several awards under its belt, you’ll quickly see why it is a must-have on any top online gambling site list.

Casino Games - 4.8/5

BitStarz has so many casino games from so many providers, it almost makes more sense to talk about how to find what you’re looking for than list off what they do have.

Thankfully, they’ve taken their extensive list of 4,302 games (at the time of writing this) into account and have built a useful navigation system.

You can sort by Slots, Table Games, BitStarz Originals, Jackpot Games, Bitcoin Games, Top Games, Trending Games, New Games, Hot or Cold Games over the last 24 hours, MegaWays, Bonus Buy slots, Classic Slots, “Book of” games, and provably fair games.

If you’re a veteran of online casinos looking for new fun, this should be your first choice!

Live Dealer Games - 4.1/5

The live dealer section is a bittersweet topic. On the one hand, BitStarz offers a beautiful, robust live dealer casino filled with blackjack, roulette, baccarat, sic bo, bac bo, three card poker, game show games, and many, many more.

On the other hand, however, unlike other top online casinos it is heavily geo-restricted.

So, if it appears that your computer is connecting from outside certain locations, you might lose access to some live games – or all titles in some cases. Because of this, we unfortunately have to dock some points.

Welcome Bonus - 4.4/5

The welcome bonus offered to both crypto and fiat players is similar… but also not.

New players can get a 125% match bonus on their first deposit, plus 180 free spins broken up over 9 days. The main difference is that while fiat players get 125% up to $100 on their first deposit, crypto players get a 125% match up to 1 BTC.

Both bonuses come with a very average 40x wagering requirement.

Payment Methods - 4.5/5

In addition to a broad selection of national currencies, BitStarz accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, Binance, Tron, and Tether.

Payouts are also amazingly fast, with most crypto payouts happening within seven minutes of starting the process. This is faster than all of our other best online casino sites.

Sign up to get your 125% match bonus and 180 free spins at Bitstarz right now

What Goes into Making the Best Online Casinos?

Casino Games

Whether you like progressive jackpot slots, online bingo, or poker tournaments, we made sure to find a great selection of online casino sites that offer a little bit of everything while some of them offer a lot of a few things – like Bitstarz with its 3,500+ slot machines.

Live Dealer Games

Sometimes gambling gets lonely, and whether you’re playing in the breakroom or the bathroom, you feel a need to inject that human element to online casinos. That’s why every online casino in our top five features a fully functional live dealer casino.

Welcome Bonus

Nothing says “stay a while” like a generous welcome bonus at online casinos – and we’ve dug up some of the very best welcome bonuses you’ll find at any of the best real money gambling sites, with most of them coming with low rollovers attached.

Payment Methods

All the bonus cash in the world won’t do anything if you can’t make that first deposit. We specifically look for real money online casinos that accept a nice balance of fiat and cryptocurrencies so that no matter how you like to pay, you can pay your way.

What Do I Need to Know About Online Real Money Casinos? Which online casinos pay out immediately?

We like BitStarz for immediate payouts. On their front page, they have a widget that lists the average payout time over the last 24 hours and that time is usually sitting between 6-8 minutes, which is pretty darn close to instantaneous.

How can I increase my chances of winning online casino games?

You can increase your odds of winning by playing casino games with a low house edge. Games like Baccarat, Blackjack, and Craps are all set up in a way that the house doesn’t have too heavy an advantage over you. They’re also fun and easy to learn.

How do online casino games decide who wins?

Online casino games’ outcome is random. For example, slots determine the results of spins through complex random number generators. Unlike the truly old-school slot machines that had physical reels that actually spin, online slots are programmed to be completely randomly generated with each spin, and that algorithm determines whether or not a spin wins and if so, how big the win actually will be.

Can live dealers see you at online casinos?

No, live dealers can not see you. Some live dealer casinos might give you the ability to use text chat to communicate with the dealer, but there are no live dealer casinos that we’ve found that use any kind of web camera functionality for players.

Which online casino games are the most popular?

Slot machines are the most popular casino game simply because there are so many variations and different ways you can play.

On the other hand, blackjack is far and above the most popular live casino game. You’ll find it in almost every live dealer casino around the world. This is followed closely by Baccarat, Roulette, Sic Bo, and Andar Bahar.

One Last Look at the Top 5 Real Money Online Casinos

Ignition: This top-notch casino features a great selection of live dealer and regular casino games, the best poker app, and great promotions. New players get up to $3,000 in welcome bonuses split over Ignition’s casino and online poker.

Red Dog: This RealTime Gaming-powered casino has a great live dealer casino and more reload promotions than our other top online casinos. New players get a 240% match bonus + 40 free spins on the Spring Wilds slot.

Slots.lv: With over 400 casino games and almost 40 progressive jackpot titles – including jackpot bingo, cards, and tons of slots – this is one dynamic online casino to play. New players can claim a welcome package of up to $7,500 today.

Super Slots: With two live dealer casinos, a wealth of top-tier table games, and one of the most varied slot game libraries we’ve seen, we’re huge fans of Super Slots, and are pretty sure you will be too. New players can claim a massive 400% match welcome bonus today.

BitStarz: This award-winning casino is chock-full of over 4,000 games and has a fantastic live dealer casino. While it seems to offer promotions to fiat gamblers as an afterthought, new players can get a 125% match bonus up to 1 BTC plus 180 free spins.

How to Start Playing Online Casino Games Today

You’ve made it this far… so surely you’re all in and ready to start playing at the overall best real money casino we could find for you, right? Good.

We’ll walk you through signing up for Ignition Casino and even tell you how to claim your delightful welcome bonus below.

Step 1: Head to the Website

Click here to find your way to the Ignition Casino landing page and click “Play Now” to start the registration process.

Step 2: Create the Account

Start filling out the account creation form by providing your name and birthdate. You’ll also be required to provide a valid mobile phone number, email address, and zip code.

It’s important to make sure all the information is accurate in this step otherwise, you won’t be able to verify your account and play real money games.

Once you’ve filled everything out, click “Register” and then check your inbox for an email.

Step 3: Claim Your Bonus

Now that you’ve verified your account and have successfully logged in, you can click on the profile icon at the top of the Ignition Casino web page and navigate to the dashboard.

Click “Rewards” and claim your welcome bonus. After that, you can make your first deposit and claim your attractive welcome bonus.

Still Looking for the Best Online Casinos?

As you can see, just from this glimpse into the online casino industry – there’s plenty of fun to be had. While we think Ignition Casino is the best choice for most players, we recommend you poke around and see which casino suits your tastes.

Maybe even sign up to a couple of these online casinos. Don’t be shy.

Just remember to only play for fun and always wager responsibly at online casino sites.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with its fair share of risks and it's important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different online gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all online gambling sites and guides are rated 18+ only.

If you have a gambling addiction problem or anyone you know does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. In addition, the following free gambling addiction resources can be of help: