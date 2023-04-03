Best Casino for Real Money: Top 10 Real Money Online Casinos in 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KATC.

Thanks to the internet, there are tons of online casino sites floating around. And if you are searching for the best casino for real money, your search just got easier by landing on this page.

With help from our experts, we’ve rounded up the best real-money online gambling sites where you’ll find valuable bonuses, awesome games, and secure payment methods.

Las Atlantis firmly grabbed our hearts and the no. 1 position, but based on your preference of real-money games, one of the other sites featured in this rundown may be better tailored to your needs.

Let's find that perfect casino site for you now!

Best Casinos for Real Money Games

Las Atlantis: Best overall

Ignition: Best for poker

Buzzluck: Best daily bonuses

Cafe Casino: $5m jackpots

Slots.lv: Most generous welcome bonus

BetOnline: Best sports betting options

MyStake: Biggest game library

Wild Casino: Best for tournaments

mBit: Best for crypto

BoVegas: Best for beginners



1. Las Atlantis – Best Casino for Real Money Overall

Pros:

$9,500 welcome package

High payout rates

Over a dozen live casino games

No transaction fees

Demo mode available

Fantastic design

Cons:

No sports betting

First up, we have Las Atlantis, the king of real-money casino sites. You can look forward to a generous welcome offer, top-quality slots, and even live table games.

Real-Money Casino Games & Payout Rates: 5/5

Las Atlantis delivers an exciting selection of over 250 casino games, most of them from industry leader RealTime Gaming (RTG).

Slots fans will have plenty to choose from, including popular titles like Achilles Deluxe and Aztec's Millions.

Moreover, they can also enjoy various table games, such as blackjack, baccarat, poker, and roulette.

If you're feeling adventurous, there are even specialty games like Banana Jones, where you can roll the dice with real money!

And if you're looking for a more realistic experience, this online casino offers live dealer games with stakes from just $10 to $500.

Plus, all the casino games here are free to try — no account is needed!

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.95/5

Las Atlantis Casino is an excellent choice for gamers looking for bonus offers and promotions.

We are looking at a $9,500 welcome package for new players, starting with the 280% match first deposit bonus using the bonus code LASATLANTIS.

Other interesting welcome promo codes include LAWELCOME (260% match + 40 free spins on 5 Wishes casino game), BERMUDA (300% match), TREASURECHEST (260% match), PEARLDIVING (75 bonus spins on Mermaid's Pearls), and LASCOIN (280% match + 20 free spins on Pulsar).

The minimum deposit requirement to score the bonus ranges from $10 to $30, depending on your payment method.

As a regular player, you can also enjoy Game Of The Month promotions for deposit bonuses and free spins.

Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4.95/5

Las Atlantis Casino has an impressive range of payment methods, including Visa and MasterCard cards, Neosurf, Flexepin, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

Deposits are instant, and the minimum deposit varies from $10 to $30 (except for Tether, which is fixed at $40).

Withdrawals can be made via credit cards and bank wire transfer with a minimum withdrawal limit of $150 up to a maximum of $2,500.

What's more impressive, though, is that Las Atlantis Casino offers all payments fee-free! This is an uncommon practice, especially when it comes to credit card payouts.

Mobile Optimization & Customer Support: 4.9/5

In terms of aesthetics, this casino site beams shades of blue and intense pink. We’re pleased with how the creators incorporated animation elements without negatively affecting the loading time or responsiveness.

The navigation is a breeze, enabling users to find whatever they’re searching for with only a few clicks every time.

Despite the lack of a dedicated mobile casino app for Las Atlantis, it is completely optimized for both iOS and Android-powered devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Every section of the casino can be accessed from your browser, meaning that you can deposit funds, spin slots, or play table games directly from your device of choice.

The customer service team is available around the clock throughout the year via live chat, email, or phone lines dedicated specially to their customers.

We must commend them for allowing even unregistered persons to make use of the help provided by the live chat support personnel.

They respond swiftly to inquiries submitted by all users.

2. Ignition – Best Real Money Online Casino for Poker

Pros:

$2,000,000 GTD weekly poker events

$100 referral bonus

$3,000 casino + poker bonus

3 dozen live dealer games

1-hour crypto withdrawals

Cons:

Average selection of online slots

If you’re joining online casinos for real money to play poker, Ignition is where it’s up. The site has been up and running since 2016.

Real-Money Casino Games & Payout Rates: 4.85/5

Ignition is a leader in the poker scene, thanks to its popular Monthly Milly event boasting a $1 million prize pool and the numerous daily and weekly tournaments with $8,000,000 worth of guarantees each month.

Anonymous cash game tables guard newbies from expert players, while the selection of well over 100 of the best online slots and 30+ live casino games from various providers ensures everyone will find something they like.

We wish Ignition offered more slot games, but for what it's worth, you can join a handful of specialty games for something a bit different.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

New users at Ignition get a special welcome bonus consisting of two bonuses up to $1,500 each — one for the casino and the other for the poker room — all with a minimum deposit requirement of only $20 and 25x rollover requirements.

In total, you can get up to a $3,000 welcome bonus from this package.

This promo applies to crypto deposits, but you can still get up to $2k using fiat currencies.

Additionally, Ignition Miles Reward Points stand ready to reward frequent players, while rare bonuses such as Bad Beat Bonus (up to $1,000) and Royal Flush Bonus ($400) will make sure poker players remain happy too.

Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4.8/5

Ignition happily accepts all major credit and debit cards, but also allows cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether (USDT).

However, keep in mind withdrawals have to be done via bank transfer or check by courier, as credit card withdrawals are not supported.

Mobile Optimization & Customer Support: 4.9/5

The Ignition platform has recently been redesigned for an improved mobile experience — allowing you to play any game on any device without having to download an app first.

The reliable instant-play function scales perfectly with the screen size you’re using.

Moreover, 24/7 customer service via live chat or email, plus a comprehensive FAQs section, makes sure no one ever gets stuck with unanswered questions.

3. Buzzluck – Best Real Money Casino for Daily Deposit Bonuses

Pros:

250% match welcome bonus

Over half a dozen daily promotions

A special bonus for crypto users

Over a dozen video poker games

Cons:

No sports betting options

Buzzluck packs an excellent selection of online slots and table games, but what makes it stand out are daily bonuses and promos — nothing quite like free promos every day!

Real-Money Casino Games & Payout Rates: 4.75/5

Buzzluck is primarily a slots casino, but it impressed us with a solid selection of table games.

The slots catalog includes all-time favorites like 777 and 5 Wishes, and there are also about 20 video poker games.

Diving into table games, you can check out popular games like Caribbean Hold'Em or less-known options like French Roulette, the Red Dog casino game, or Match Play 21.

For the biggest jackpots on the site, we recommend giving Shopping Spree II a spin because the jackpot prize pool regularly crosses the $500k mark.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.95/5

New players at Buzzluck are granted a 250% match first deposit bonus using the promo code WELCOMEBUZZ.

By using crypto, you will also score a $75 free chip, and the promotion goes up to $2,500.

Then, the site is packed with daily promotions, including dual slot bonuses every Monday, a 70% slots boost on Tuesday, or a cool 65% slots boost with 25 free spins every Thursday.

And yes, there's a special promo out there for you every day of the week.

And yes, you can also score a dedicated crypto bonus of up to $1,000.

Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4.75/5

As one of the top Bitcoin casinos, Buzzluck offers all the payment options that other online casino sites have, including credit/debit cards, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

But it stands apart by adding the BNB coin into the crypto mix, plus ecoPayz and Interac (wildly popular among Canadian gamblers online).

The minimum deposit required is $35.

When cashing out, you can opt for Bitcoin, ecoPayz, bank transfers, and courier checks. Bitcoin is fast, while ecoPayz only requires $35 or more per withdrawal.

Mobile Optimization & Customer Support: 4.8/5

Buzzluck is SSL encrypted and sports a dark, elegant design but a bit more taxing on the eyes for those lengthy online gambling sessions.

Support is available around the clock, any day of the week, via live chat, email, and even telephone, with a 24/7 toll-free support line.

The platform is easy to navigate. You'll be able to sift through the casino games and find your ideal match in no time.

4. Cafe Casino – Best Progressive Jackpots of All Real Money Online Casinos

Pros:

$5,000,000 monthly Hot Drop Jackpots

High RTP rates

You can play plenty of high-volatility slots

$2,500 welcome offer at a 350% match rate

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Average table games

Real-Money Casino Games & Payout Rates: 4.65/5

Cafe Casino takes great pride in its selection of slots while also offering a decent selection of table games.

The site only hosts renowned software studios like RTG, Genesis Gaming, and Spinomenal.

The highlight of the show is the exciting $5,000,000 Hot Drops Jackpots monthly pool with daily or even hourly jackpots.

Those hourly jackpots easily reach $1,500 and must drop every single hour, while daily jackpots reach upwards of $30,000. And you guessed it — they drop on a daily basis!

And for the biggest winnings, the site offers Super Jackpots that can reach as much as $300,000.

Cafe Casino also has some other great games with hefty payouts, such as Reels & Wheels, A Night With Cleo, and many more. If you’re looking for higher-than-average payout rates and high-volatility slot machines, you’re at the right location!

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.75/5

New players at this online casino site can get rewarded with a 350% match sign-up bonus of up to $2,500 when making their first deposit using cryptocurrency.

Or, you can get up to $1,500 at a 250% match rate using fiat currency.

You can get loyalty points for playing games, and mystery bonuses are also offered to regular players.

Moreover, inviting friends will get you a bonus of up to $100 per person without any limit on how many folks you can invite.

Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4.8/5

Cafe Casino accepts credit cards and crypto as valid deposit methods allowing users to enter the gaming scene instantly.

Other options include wire transfers from bank accounts, but crypto stands out as the most popular choice, with the lowest fees and near-instant payout times.

Mobile Optimization & Customer Support: 4.7/5

This place runs smoothly on all mobile devices. It also offers 24/7 chat or email support to help out with any queries that may arise.

They also host thorough FAQs and insightful articles, and blog posts with news and updates for those who want to stay informed about what’s happening in the world of gambling.

5. Slots.lv – Best Welcome Bonus of All Real Money Casino Sites

Pros:

$5,000 welcome offer in 9 tiers ($7,500 for crypto)

6- and 7-figure progressive jackpots

On-site forum for better customer support experience

Over 250 slot machines

Cons:

No phone support

If you want the most generous sign-up promotion to commence your online gambling journey, it’s tough to beat Slots.lv.

Launched in 2013, the site greets you with a $5,000 fiat package or a whopping $7,500 crypto boost.

Real-Money Casino Games & Payout Rates: 4.6/5

Slots.lv boasts an impressive catalog of over 250 slot titles available for players, including numerous progressive jackpots that offer prizes reaching into the seven-figure range.

Be sure to check out timeless choices such as 777 Deluxe and 10 Times Vegas and the many new offerings from leading software developers.

Alternatives like classic table games and live dealer games are also available, albeit the selection is a bit average. Still, there's plenty to enjoy, even if slots aren't your thing.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.95/5

Sign up with Slots.lv, and you can enjoy some great bonuses right away.

Get a 200% match bonus on your first deposit up to $1,000, plus eight more 100% match bonuses up to $500 each, all amounting to a possible total of $5,000 in welcome bonuses when using fiat currencies.

Crypto deposits will get you 50% extra on all bonuses, taking your maximum potential up to $7,500!

Additionally, loyalty points and special perks are available if you stick around playing at the casino.

Payment Methods & Payout Times: 4.7/5

You can deposit using either credit cards or cryptocurrencies at Slots.lv, offering a convenient experience whichever way you choose!

Credit card deposits are processed instantly, while withdrawals take 48 hours or more. However, crypto payouts take much less time, at just an hour or so for most customers.

Mobile Optimization & Customer Support: 4.4/5

The Slots.lv mobile site is compatible with iOS and Android devices, so you don’t need any additional software downloads. The same features accessible on a desktop can be enjoyed by those playing on the go.

However, there are slight limitations in terms of games available on mobile.

The casino’s customer service is top-notch, with round-the-clock live chat support as well as email systems able to handle any inquiries quickly and effectively.

Best Casinos for Real Money - Runners-Up:

How We Ranked the Best Casinos for Real Money

Real-Money Casino Games & Payout Rates:

We conducted extensive research on real-money casino games and rated each gaming experience based on its payout rate, variety of game options, and overall quality.

Each review examines the level of fairness and accuracy in each game, looks into security features that ensure players' personal information is safe and studies customer feedback to verify the experiences of other customers.

Casino Bonuses & Promotions:

We evaluated numerous casino bonuses and promotions from each brand to ensure there are plenty of opportunities for players to score great deals when registering or making a deposit.

We also took into account whether bonuses can be used for both new and existing customers, as well as how often these types of offers are available.

Payment Methods & Payout Times:

When compiling our rankings, we made sure to take payment methods and payout times into consideration.

This means taking a look at the accepted withdrawal methods, such as credit and debit cards, wire transfers, and crypto, as well as processing times that determine how long you have to wait before receiving your winnings.

Mobile Gaming Optimization & Customer Support:

The best casino sites offer mobile compatibility so that players can enjoy their favorite titles while they're on the go.

We assessed what platforms are compatible with which online casinos, user interfaces across different devices, and whether all the games offer the same gaming experience on mobile devices as they do on desktop computers.

Additionally, we looked into customer support options, including 24/7 access via live chat or email.

Why Is Las Atlantis the Best Casino for Real Money?

Las Atlantis is the premier online casino, offering an unbeatable combination of great rewards and casino game options.

Here are just some of the reasons why Las Atlantis stands out as the best online casino:

Generous Welcome Bonuses : Las Atlantis offers a generous $9,500 welcome package for new players. This includes match bonuses on your first four deposits and free spins to get you started playing your favorite slots games. It’s one of the most rewarding signup packages in all of online gaming.

: Las Atlantis offers a generous $9,500 welcome package for new players. This includes match bonuses on your first four deposits and free spins to get you started playing your favorite slots games. It’s one of the most rewarding signup packages in all of online gaming. High-Quality Live Dealer Games: Las Atlantis has assembled a team of expert dealers from around the world who bring professionalism and energy to every round of your favorite table games. Whether you prefer blackjack, online roulette, baccarat, or other table games, you’ll have an enjoyable time at Las Atlantis’ live dealer games.

Las Atlantis has assembled a team of expert dealers from around the world who bring professionalism and energy to every round of your favorite table games. Whether you prefer blackjack, online roulette, baccarat, or other table games, you’ll have an enjoyable time at Las Atlantis’ live dealer games. Top-Tier Slot Games From RTG: RTG is one of the leading software providers in online gaming, and Las Atlantis offers some of their most popular titles. You can always expect smooth gameplay, vivid graphics, and exciting bonus features when playing any RTG slot game at this casino — and they come with RTP rates of up to 97%.

Why Should I Use Real Money Online Casinos?

Online casino sites provide players with an exciting, convenient, and safe way to enjoy the thrilling experience of casino gaming.

The benefits of playing in a real-money online casino are plentiful, from access to a wide range of games and dedicated bonuses to being able to play with no physical boundaries or opening times. Just check this out!

Instant Access : With real-money online casinos, you can start playing your favorite games right away without any waiting period. There's no need to download software — simply visit the website, enter your login details, and start playing!

: With real-money online casinos, you can start playing your favorite games right away without any waiting period. There's no need to download software — simply visit the website, enter your login details, and start playing! Bonuses and Offers : Most online gambling sites offer exclusive bonuses and offers to their loyal customers. These could include free spins on slot machines, extra credits for table games like roulette or blackjack, or loyalty points rewards that can be exchanged for cash prizes.

: Most online gambling sites offer exclusive bonuses and offers to their loyal customers. These could include free spins on slot machines, extra credits for table games like roulette or blackjack, or loyalty points rewards that can be exchanged for cash prizes. Safe & Secure Banking: Real-money online casinos use reliable banking methods that are very secure and protected against fraud. You can quickly and securely deposit via credit cards, debit cards, or cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Guide to the Best Casinos for Real Money

What Are the Best Casinos for Real Money Games?

After many hours of research and testing, we can say that the five best online casino sites right now are:

Las Atlantis

Ignition

Buzzluck

Cafe Casino

Slots.lv

Las Atlantis is the best online casino overall, especially if you're into online slots. Ignition offers the best online poker experience, while Buzzluck keeps you at the edge of your seat with daily deposit match bonuses.

Cafe Casino excels with $5,000,000 Hot Drop Jackpots each month, and Slots.lv has the most attractive welcome bonus, going up to $7,500 if you use crypto.

Are Real-Money Online Casinos Rigged?

The online casinos ranked in this guide are not rigged; they are 100% safe. We only highlight reputable online casinos that are completely trustworthy and provide a fair gaming experience.

Gambling websites must meet strict regulations in order to ensure they provide secure services to players and have their games tested by independent third parties for fairness.

All the real-money casino sites listed in this rundown use Random Number Generators for fair game outcomes, so online casino players can rest assured they're in for a safe and fair gaming experience.

What Casino Apps Pay Real Money?

All the gambling sites on our list offer real money casino games and pay out real money if you win.

Comparison of the Top 5 Casinos for Real Money

Here is a brief reminder of what you can expect from our top 5 online real money casinos:

Las Atlantis: This is the best real money casino online. Las Atlantis offers top-tier live dealer games combined with a generous welcome bonus for slot games, going up to $9,500.

Ignition: The top online casino for poker. Beyond regular massive payouts on exclusive poker events, the casino also offers special poker bonuses and a $3,000 welcome bonus package.

Buzzluck: One of the top online casino sites when it comes to daily promotions. As a new customer, you will score a 250% match deposit bonus with $75 in free chips if you use crypto.

Cafe Casino: For jackpot hunters, this is the ultimate site, offering a massive $5,000,000 in monthly Hot Drop Jackpots. To get you started at online slots, Cafe Casino offers new users a 350% match welcome bonus of up to $2,500.

Slots.lv: Finally, we have the king of welcome bonuses, offering up to $5,000 in sign-up bonuses ($7.5k for crypto users) over the first 9 deposits you make.

How to Join an Online Casino & Play Real Money Games

10 minutes tops, that's all it takes to join real-money casinos and even claim an online casino bonus along the way.

This is how to do it at Las Atlantis, but we guarantee the steps are almost identical for any online casino.

First Step: Casino Account Registration

Use this link to visit the Las Atlantis online casino.

Click Play Now.

Fill out the registration form in 3 steps.

Second Step: Verification

The online casino will send you an email (to the address you entered in the first step).

Open the message and click the verification button or link.

Log in to your online casino account.

Third Step: Deposit Money & Play Games

At the cashier, set your payment preference from the list of deposit methods.

Fund your account (the minimum deposit required is $10-$30, depending on your deposit method).

Claim the first deposit bonus.

Play casino games and start gambling online!

Tips & Strategies for Playing Real Money Casino Games

Online casino games can be both entertaining and lucrative, but getting the most out of them requires following a few essential tips and strategies.

Here are three key pieces of advice to help you maximize your experience while playing online casino games:

Play At Reliable Sites : To enjoy an optimal gaming experience, it’s important to only play at reliable real-money casinos that are properly regulated and audited by third-party organizations. Look for sites with good reputations and a long track record of providing customers with excellent service. Additionally, make sure the site is secure and offers good customer support in case you hit any snags along the way. Our top recommendation is Las Atlantis.

: To enjoy an optimal gaming experience, it’s important to only play at reliable real-money casinos that are properly regulated and audited by third-party organizations. Look for sites with good reputations and a long track record of providing customers with excellent service. Additionally, make sure the site is secure and offers good customer support in case you hit any snags along the way. Our top recommendation is Las Atlantis. Set Limits On Your Spending : Setting limits on how much time and money you’re willing to spend on online casino games is a great way to ensure your gaming sessions don’t get out of hand. Be realistic about what you can afford to spend, and stick to that amount no matter what. Don't let yourself get caught up in a game or chase losses — it's best to take breaks between sessions and take stock of the situation.

: Setting limits on how much time and money you’re willing to spend on online casino games is a great way to ensure your gaming sessions don’t get out of hand. Be realistic about what you can afford to spend, and stick to that amount no matter what. Don't let yourself get caught up in a game or chase losses — it's best to take breaks between sessions and take stock of the situation. Take Advantage Of Bonuses & Promotions: The best online casinos offer attractive bonuses and promotions as an incentive for players. Make sure you do your research and look around for these offers; they can greatly boost your bankroll if used strategically. In some cases, taking advantage of these rewards can even turn small wagers into massive payouts if luck is on your side!

Still Looking for the Best Online Casino for Real Money?

Alright, time to join online casinos for real money! The top online casinos eagerly await you, and Las Atlantis is clearly their king.

Take your time in choosing the real-money games you want to play, and don't miss the welcome bonuses.

Play safe, and don't hesitate to call the National Gambling Helpline or consult free gambling addiction resources online if you need any help.

DISCLAIMER: While online gambling can come as an entertainment form, you should never prioritize gambling to solve financial problems. When you're thinking of placing wagers exceeding your bankroll, the "house always wins" phrase should be a guiding principle.

Do you have problems with gambling, or do you know someone that does? Regardless of what party it might be, it's crucial to quickly get a hold of this situation by calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 . When you call, you're immediately transferred to an advisor on hand to give you the desired help needed to make gambling safer for you and your loved ones. That said, it's crucial to remember that all gambling sites and guides are for those who are 18+ only.

Remember, casino sites listed in our reviews might not be accessible in your region. As a result, it’s necessary to check local laws and regulations to see whether online gambling is legal or not.

