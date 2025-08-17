Police searching for man in connection to Aug. 8 shooting in Rayne

RAYNE, La. — Rayne Police Department is searching for one man in connection with the shooting that took place on Aug. 8 in the 600 block of Reynolds Street.

Police are searching for Antonio Rochon, 26, of Rayne. An arrest warrant has been issued for Rochon for obstruction of justice and certain felon in possession of a firearm charges. A judge has set his bond at $250,000.

Anyone with information on Rochon's whereabouts or the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 337-789-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3 Tips mobile app.