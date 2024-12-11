APSO, family members searching for woman and her child

Law enforcement and family members are searching for an Iota woman and her two-year-old child, who have been missing since Monday.

Tatum McCurtain, 24, and her son Greyson, 2, left an Iota home on December 9 in a relative's 2002 silver Honda Accord, tag number ZUB826.

She's described as a white woman, 5 feet 11 inches tall, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Law enforcement say McCurtain is homeless and has medical issues.

If you see them or know where they might be, please call Iota Police Lt. Tyler Broussard at (337) 779-3345