Acadia Parish priest arrested on allegations of child sex crimes

ACADIA PARISH — An Acadia Parish priest has been arrested on multiple counts of alleged child sex crimes, according to The Advocate.

Father Korey Lavergne, pastor of St. Edward Catholic Church in Richard, was arrested earlier Friday following an investigation by the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office. He was booked on three counts related to child sex crimes.

St. Edward Catholic Church is known as the home parish of Charlene Richard, often referred to as the “Little Cajun Saint.”

The Diocese of Lafayette confirmed the arrest in a statement to the Advocate, saying it was notified by the sheriff’s office that an investigation had been conducted and that Lavergne was taken into custody. The diocese said it will continue to assist law enforcement and asked for prayers for everyone involved.

Authorities have not released additional details, and the investigation remains ongoing.