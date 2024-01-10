4 gadgets we saw at Pepcom to help with your day-to-day

Every year, Pepcom Digital Experience highlights some of the newest and coolest tech on the market.

We searched for some of the tech you can find and purchase today that could help improve your life. Here are a few we demoed while at the exhibit.

Proclaim Custom-Jet Oral Health System

“Proclaim is a breakthrough in oral health and preventative health. We have designed something that will give you your cleanest teeth and healthiest gums in seven seconds a day,” said Heberto Calves, CEO of Proclaim.

The company takes a digital scan of the customer's mouth and creates a custom mouthpiece with up to 60 jets to clean the teeth and gums.

“The personalization is key,” Calves said.

More than 47% of adults aged 30 and older have some form of periodontal disease, according to the CDC.

Gum diseases have been linked to overall health and systemic conditions, according to the American Dental Association.

LifeSpan power-generating office bike

This one is for those who like to stay active while working a desk job.

“A lot of the exercise machines, people do have the need, especially after COVID, to get more activity into their lives but they don't have the options,” said Jackie Wu, CEO of LifeSpan Fitness.

An added bonus? While you pedal, you can charge your phone or a number of other devices.

“We’re trying to turn your calories into power, making connected energy into electricity,” Wu said. If you peddle at about 13 miles per hour, you can charge your device from 0% to 50% in an hour.

Meater 2 Plus

This meat thermometer wirelessly connects to your phone. You can stick it into whatever meat you’re cooking, choose a protein on the app and how cooked you want it, and it will monitor your food for you.

“When it gets close, you get a notification to take it out. This way you never under or over cook your food,” Keye Chen with Meater said.

Ecobee smart home devices

Ecobee creates smart home devices that can connect to your current smart home devices.

Their thermostats and doorbells can connect to your Alexa, meaning doorbell notifications can pop up on your Apple TV or be announced on your Alexa devices.

“It has industry-leading vertical field of view of 175 degrees which means it can see head to toe, packages delivered right up to your doorstep,” said Richa Sharma with ecobee.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com