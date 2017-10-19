Facebook apology shared thousands of times

One Lake Charles woman is hoping to use a painful, embarrassing incident to help others.

Celina Dally went to a wine tasting recently at McNeese State University with a friend. She ended up very intoxicated - and apparently tried to bite a police officer.

The SOWELA criminal justice major got a personal look at the inside of a jail cell, as well. While her friend was driving her home, she passed out. Her friend was concerned, and called paramedics. Dally woke up in jail, having been arrested for public intoxication and assaulting an officer.

"Most of you DONT know lol but I was arrested on October 7th for public intoxication and also for assaulting an officer (not proud of it but it happened)" a post on her Facebook page says. "Anyway, as most of you DO know I'm way too nice. My conscience was eating at me so I decided to find Officer Guillory (who's super sweet btw) and apologize w a cookie cake! lol just thought I'd share w y'all."

Dally got the officer a cookie cake that said - what else - "Sorry I tried to bite you."

KATC reached out to Dally and she said she isn't proud of what happened, and she wanted to apologize to the officer.

Dally said her post is getting a lot of attention from media around the country, but she'd rather the attention to be focused instead on an issue that matters - cyberbullying. She wants to remind everyone that people who need help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.