Facebook apology shared thousands of times

Louisiana health officials believe a second bacterium may have contributed to the mass food poisoning that killed one and injured hundreds at a fundraiser in Caldwell Parish.
Louisiana health officials believe a second bacterium may have contributed to the mass food poisoning that killed one and injured hundreds at a fundraiser in Caldwell Parish.
Blake Comeaux, who was thrown from his motorcycle on Friday, is now recovering in Lafayette General.
Blake Comeaux, who was thrown from his motorcycle on Friday, is now recovering in Lafayette General.
Some residents are starting to clean up after today's strong winds.
Some residents are starting to clean up after today's strong winds.
The Louisiana Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has arrested eight more people accused on multiple Medicaid Welfare Fraud charges
The Louisiana Attorney General's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has arrested eight more people accused on multiple Medicaid Welfare Fraud charges