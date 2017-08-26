Saints shutout Texans in preseason week 3

I-49 is closed in Opelousas after an 18-wheeler, carrying 124 cows, overturned.
Even though Hurricane Harvey made landfall during the evening hours on Friday, Harvey has barely moved inland this morning.
A Ville Platte man and two teenagers are recovering after all three were hit by a truck. However, they are facing charges, and the driver isn't.
Major Hurricane Harvey will make landfall Friday night just north of Corpus Christi Texas...unfortunately it will be a huge disaster for a large part of the Lone Star State, while Acadiana will likely string of some wet days...and a few of the days could still be quite wet with the threat of some flooding.
