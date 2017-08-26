Quantcast

Saints shutout Texans in preseason week 3

New Orleans - The Saints defense was impressive once again in a 13-0 win over Houston. That makes 8 straight quarters where the black and gold have yet to surrender any points. 

Veteran starters like Drew Brees, Mark Ingram, and Adrian Peterson made their preseason debut, but a 3 yard score from reserve running back, Darius Victor, was the only touchdown in the game. 

New Orleans will take on Baltimore Thursday at 7:00 p.m. 

