Report: Saints' Terron Armstead Out 4-6 Months

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious device in the Youngsville area.
Because of limited space in detention centers, the 14-year-old accused of second-degree murder in Iberia Parish has been moved to Lafayette.
A second arrest has been made in connection with a Jeanerette home invasion where one suspect is still in the hospital with gunshot wounds.
It's a bird... It's a plane... No, it's a bear in a tree! A bear managed to climb up a tree on Berthier Avenue in Abbeville.
