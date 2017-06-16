Report: Saints' Terron Armstead Out 4-6 Months

In his time with the Saints, Terron Armstead has proven himself as one of the better left tackles in the NFL. Now it’s just an issue of getting Armstead on the field.

Our media partner the Advocate is reporting the offensive lineman is expected to miss four to six months after tearing his labrum Wednesday at Saints Minicamp. Surgery to repair the shoulder is set for Monday.

This is just the latest chapter for what has been an injury marred few years.

A knee injury cost him three games in 2015 while playing through pain for most the season. That same left knee and a quadriceps injury last season limited Armstead to just seven games before going on injured reserve.

The 2013 third round pick signed a five-year, $66.671 million extension last summer.

In a social media post Armstead said:

“Heartbroken when I found out I need surgery! No one is more frustrated than me after working so hard. I’ll be back #WhoDatNation STRONGER!!”

The Saints offensive line is already on the mend with center Max Unger recovering from foot surgery that will keep him out until late in training camp.