Steelers Release Former Cajun Ladarius Green

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers released tight end Ladarius Green on Thursday after a failed physicals.



The release of the former Ragin' Cajun standout comes as a surprise after Pittsburgh's investment in the five year veteran.

The Steelers made a rare splurge in free agency when Pittsburgh signed Green to a four-year, $20 million deal in March 2016, pegging him the big red-zone threat the team needed at the position following Heath Miller's retirement.



Green struggled to get healthy following offseason ankle surgery and spent the first half of last season on the physically unable to perform list. He ended up catching 18 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown before leaving a December victory over Cincinnati with a concussion. He did not dress the rest of the year as the Steelers reached the AFC championship game before falling to New England.



Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said before the draft that the team had no update on Green's status, adding that it would not affect the organization's plans. Pittsburgh did not select a tight end with any of its eight draft choices. The Steelers relied heavily on Jesse James and Xavier Grimble to fill in for Green last season, and both remain on the roster.

